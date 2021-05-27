Sc-fi author Marie Vibbert shares favorite dining choices in Cleveland: Five for Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Marie Vibbert gets to writing, she often imagines faraway lands around the universe. The Cleveland-based science fiction author has published her stories in some of the biggest sci-fi magazines like Analog and Asimov’s Science Fiction. This spring, she released her debut novel “Galactic Hellcats” -- a story about three female space heroes Ki, Zuleikah and Margot, who find unlikely friendship and go on an adventure to help a prince in need. (Read more about the novel.)www.cleveland.com