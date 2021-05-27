Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Neighbors Found Dead In Wilkesboro Home

By Richard C. Gilbert
860wacb.com
 7 days ago

Wilkesboro Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman. Officers responded to the 100 block of Walden Point Drive on Tuesday to check on the well-being of a resident. Two bodies were found to be unresponsive in the dwelling. Rodney Moore, 55, and Belinda Johnson, 67 were...

860wacb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilkesboro Police#Home#Man#Foul Play#Deaths#Drive#Neighbors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Pennsylvania StateMorning Times

3 found dead of gunshot wounds in Pennsylvania home

MCDONALD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say they believe two people found dead in a western Pennsylvania home were killed by a third person whose body was also found there. Washington County emergency dispatchers and state police say officers were called to the home in McDonald just after 8 p.m. Monday and found three people shot to death.
Kentucky Statewvih.com

Four People Found Dead

Kentucky State Police are investigating after four people were found shot to death and burned in a barn and a out building in Ohio County. Emergency crews called to the scene in the 5700 block of Highway 62 just outside McHenry. Three bodies were found Wednesday (5/19) afternoon, and the fourth found Thursday (5/20) morning inside a burned down building. Investigators are still trying to determine who died and what exactly happened that lead up to it. Police say another family member called police after finding bodies of three of the people, who were shot outside the home near the driveway. The fourth was found earlier today inside a separate building that burned down, but a cause of death may not be determined for a few weeks. None of those who died have been identified.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Man found dead on porch of north Minneapolis home

An intruder believed to have been attempting to break into a north Minneapolis home early Monday was found dead on the porch, police said. The man was not breathing and did not appear to have been shot or stabbed when he was found by officers just after 1 a.m. at a residence in the 1500 block of N. 11th Avenue, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said.
Florida StatePeople

Mystery Surrounds Killing of Fla. Tattoo Shop Employee Found Dead in Home: 'She Was Really Loved'

A beloved tattoo shop piercer was found dead in her Florida home, and police are still searching for a killer while family, friends and loyal clients grieve her loss. On Saturday at about 11:15 a.m., deputies from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a deceased woman at a residence on Merritt Island, just off the east coast of Florida near Cocoa.
Tarpon Springs, FLsuncoastnews.com

Man found dead in Whitcomb Bayou

TARPON SPRINGS — A boater found a man's dead body floating in Whitcomb Bayou on the afternoon of May 22, according to the Tarpon Springs Police Department. Reports state that patrol officers arrived at the scene at approximately 3:29 p.m., Saturday. The police department's press release states that officers were responding "to a report for a deceased person found floating in the water of Whitcomb Bayou by an unknown boater.
Dover, OHTimes Reporter

Accidental gunfire enters neighbor's home in Dover

DOVER A gunshot fired in the 500 block of W. 11th Street entered a neighboring home on Sunday afternoon, according to police. A man reported at 4:40 p.m. that his gun fired accidentally at his home. He said the shot went through his house and the window of a nearby house.
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

2 people found dead in South Salt Lake home, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a South Salt Lake home Friday night, according to police. South Salt Lake officers responded to a welfare check at a home located at 2889 S. Eugene Lane just after 11 p.m. on Friday after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots, according to a press release from the South Salt Lake Police Department.
Bloomington, INHerald-Times

Man found dead on Kirkwood

Police officers called to check the welfare of a man lying on a Kirkwood Avenue sidewalk in downtown Bloomington late Friday morning discovered he was dead. The man was found in the busy block of shops and restaurants between Grant and Dunn streets, not far from Indiana University's Sample Gates.
Portland, TNsmokeybarn.com

Mom, Cats Found Dead In Portland Home, Son Charged

PORTLAND TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A Portland man is facing murder charges after authorities discovered his deceased mother’s body hidden under clothing inside a Portland home along with two dead cats, according to Portland Police. Brian Atchison, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his...
Sawyer, MI95.3 MNC

Person found dead inside burning home in Sawyer

One person was found dead inside a home that caught fire in Sawyer, Mich. The fire broke out at the home around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 23. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office shared the following information with 95.3 MNC:. Police and fire units were dispatched overnight to a house...
Manchester, NHWMUR.com

Man found dead in Manchester home after standoff, chief says

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities have announced after losing contact with a man who was barricaded inside a home on Union Street, Manchester, he has been found dead police Chief Allen Aldenberg said. Residents in the area of Union Street and Pinecrest Road had been ordered to shelter in place. The...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Man found dead at East Side mobile home park

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Tuesday night at an East Side mobile home park. San Antonio police were alerted about 11:20 p.m. to the shooting at Saints Arc Drive and Saints Haven. Officers found the victim, a man between 20 and 30 years old, dead on...
Chadron, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

Chadron man found dead in his home

A Chadron man has been found dead in his home. At approximately 12:40 p.m. on May 22 the Dawes County Sheriff's Office and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner investigated the death of 63 year-old David Didier. Didier's family found him unresponsive in his rural Dawes County home on Saturday afternoon. The family...
Adams County, COPosted by
9NEWS

Woman found dead in storage unit, home nearby searched

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A search warrant was served at a home in Thornton after a woman's body was found inside a storage unit last week in Adams County just outside the Thornton city limits. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) discovered the body of the adult woman...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Man found dead outside Uptown Village home in Vancouver

A man was found dead near a home Monday morning after reports of gunshots near the 200 block of East 27th Street, in the Uptown Village neighborhood, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunshots about 5:25 a.m., according to a news release. “When officers...