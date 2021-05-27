Neighbors Found Dead In Wilkesboro Home

Kentucky State Police are investigating after four people were found shot to death and burned in a barn and a out building in Ohio County. Emergency crews called to the scene in the 5700 block of Highway 62 just outside McHenry. Three bodies were found Wednesday (5/19) afternoon, and the fourth found Thursday (5/20) morning inside a burned down building. Investigators are still trying to determine who died and what exactly happened that lead up to it. Police say another family member called police after finding bodies of three of the people, who were shot outside the home near the driveway. The fourth was found earlier today inside a separate building that burned down, but a cause of death may not be determined for a few weeks. None of those who died have been identified.