Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Can Frank Reich, Colts revive Carson Wentz’s career? 5 teams that could keep Browns from the Super Bowl

By Tim Bielik, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Carson Wentz looked like an MVP candidate with the Eagles in 2017 before he suffered a torn ACL. But in the years since, he struggled to regain that form. It came apart in 2020 when he threw 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and was benched for Jalen Hurts.

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The Eagles#Mvp#Acl#Afc#Chiefs#Bills#Nfl Shop#Lids More#Browns Fans#Browns Playoffs Shirts#Buy Browns#Defensive End#Defense#Indianapolis#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Stock Report: How the Steelers 2021 matchups changed based on the schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 opponents were known for years all except three matchups. Once the season ended in 2020, the Steelers had their 16 home and away matchup’s determined. After the NFL announced the 17th game and the criteria, the Steelers also knew that they would be hosting the Seattle Seahawks season.
NFLYardbarker

Quick Hits: Chris Ballard, Frank Reich Discuss Colts 2021 NFL Draft Class

The Indianapolis Colts concluded the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday with a well-rounded haul mixed with players with high potential and who fit many of their needs. After trading back on Day 3 and acquiring an extra seventh-round pick, the Colts selected seven players that appeared to be classic Frank Reich and Chris Ballard selections.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts' Frank Reich: Time for Carson Wentz to Hit 'Reset Button,' Go Back to Basics

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich wants to simplify things for quarterback Carson Wentz, who joined the team this offseason. About as simple as it gets, really. Previously Wentz's offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reich has a chance to revive the QB's career after Wentz lost his job in Philadelphia to Jalen Hurts. To do so, Reich told The Rich Eisen Show he wants to the former No. 2 overall pick to start over at the position.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles insider says call to trade Carson Wentz came from the top

According to Eagles insider Howard Eskin, Howie Roseman wasn’t the one to get the ball rolling in a Carson Wentz trade. The Carson Wentz era in Philadelphia is long over, with Indianapolis Colts fans ready to see what the former first-round pick will be able to do while leading the team’s offense. For Eagles fans, they’re left wondering what could have been for Wentz.
NFLbrownsnation.com

3 Reasons The Browns Are A Legitimate Super Bowl Threat In 2021

Cleveland Browns fans know this team is on the brink of success. The question of when that success may come is the unknown. Some believe it is 2021 or bust. Here are three reasons why the Browns are a legitimate Super Bowl threat in 2021. 1. Roster. Last year, the...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Pro Football Network

Cleveland Browns: 5 reasons why they should not trade for Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns are the trendy pick as the sleeper team in 2019. After achieving a 7-8-1 record last season and finding their franchise... Dennis SosicFebruary 28, 2019. The Cleveland Browns had an amazing season in 2018,...
NFLtwinspires.com

Carson Wentz's record against every NFL team

Can Carson Wentz revive his career and return to his former MVP form with a Frank Reich reunion?. In 2021, we will get a glimpse of that answer, when the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback begins a new chapter with the Indianapolis Colts and head coach Reich, who served as offensive coordinator for Wentz in Philly.
NFLphillyvoice.com

What they're saying: Trade up for DeVonta Smith hurt Eagles' chances of landing Rodgers, Wilson or Watson

We'll be the first to admit that the headline might be a tough one to wrap your head around, especially since the Eagles' decision to leap-frog the Giants in the first round of the draft to land DeVonta Smith has been widely praised around the league, with some going so far as to say the Birds got the best player in the class not named Trevor Lawrence (more on that in a minute).
NFLfastphillysports.com

COLTS BANKING THAT WENTZ, REICH WILL REVERSE EAGLES DISASTER

Colts general manager Chris Ballard told Colin Cowherd that the reason for the team’s confidence that Carson Wentz can quickly turn it around is the relationship between the QB and coach Frank Reich. According to the GM, that connection is already paying off. “When it came to Carson, it was...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

3 super early predictions for Colts QB Carson Wentz in 2021

The 2021 NFL offseason featured several roster upgrades and deals, but the most expected of them all was when former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts were in need of a quarterback to take the reigns of their offense following the retirement of Philip Rivers and Wentz was a guy they had their sights set on from the get go.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: “Dolphins and Eagles likely will be the two teams at the front of the line” for Deshaun Watson

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Peter King offered up some rough odds in his latest Football Morning in America column. And it’s clear that he’s been hearing the same things we’ve been hearing: Watch the Eagles. [...] As we see it in light of the ongoing silence, here are the current odds for Watson for 2021: 4-1 Dolphins, 5-1 Eagles, 7-1 Texans (on Commissioner Exempt list and not playing), 8-1 Panthers, 10-1 Washington, 12-1 Broncos, 20-1 field, 50-1 Texans (actually playing). Even if the litigation is resolved, Watson will surely serve a suspension, under the same reasoning that applied to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2010. But teams will likely make a move if/when the lawsuits are resolved. If they’re resolved before the start of training camp, Watson will become available — and the Dolphins and Eagles likely will be the two teams at the front of the line, in our view.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Paris Ford UDFA profile

Former Pitt safety, Paris Ford, doesn't look to me like the type of player who makes it in the NFL. In early mock drafts, prior to his terrible pro day workout, Ford was projected by some to be a 2nd or 3rd round pick. Instead of being selected on Day 2, Ford wasn't drafted at all.
NFLESPN

Indianapolis Colts' 2021 schedule: Will the Colts get good or bad Carson Wentz?

The Indianapolis Colts' 2021 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). ESPN’s Monday Night Football opener on Sept. 13 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET).
NFLNBC Sports

Reich says Hurts wasn't the reason for Wentz's meltdown

Was it really the drafting of Jalen Hurts that led to Carson Wentz’s nightmare 2020 season?. Reich, Wentz’s offensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2017 and 2018 and his new head coach with the Colts, shot down the theory that Wentz was so angry at the Eagles for drafting Hurts last year that he was unable to function.
NFLTri-City Herald

A Russell Wilson-themed intrigue rating for each of Seahawks’ 17 games this season

The Seahawks’ biggest schedule in team history is one Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Duane Brown and fellow veteran players ought to love. Seattle’s first 17-game season in 2021 has five prime-time games. That is one fewer than the NFL maximum this year. This is the 10th consecutive season the Seahawks have been scheduled for at least four national, showcase night games. That stretch of league marquee status began in Wilson’s rookie season of 2012.