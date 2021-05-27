Cancel
Economy

New Seoul property takes Luxury Collection into South Korea

breakingtravelnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarriott has debuted its latest brand in South Korea with the opening of Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam. Originally built in 1914, the property is seen as one of Korea’s first luxury hotels. Just steps from the city’s most popular shopping and entertainment attractions including the COEX...

www.breakingtravelnews.com
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

China's Hotel Construction Pipeline Ends Q1 2021 with 3,440 Projects/656,828 Rooms

According to the latest China Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), China’s total hotel construction pipeline stands at 3,440 projects/656,828 rooms at the end of Q1’21, down 3% by projects and up 2% by rooms year-over-year (YOY). While project counts may be down YOY, the total number of rooms in China’s Construction Pipeline reached a cyclical peak this quarter and is the highest it’s been in over twelve years.
Wyndham, VALodging

Wyndham Enters Luxury Space With New Brand: Registry Collection Hotels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts today announced its 21st brand and first in the luxury space: Registry Collection Hotels. As part of its launch, the brand is debuting its flagship resort: the 144-room, all-suite Grand Residences Riviera Cancun. Owned and managed by affiliates of the Royal Resorts group of companies, the property includes Hacienda-style accommodations, BVLGARI bath products, an oceanfront infinity pool, full-service spa, gym, kids club, and three gourmet restaurants.
Worldihodl.com

Korbit Launches First NFT Marketplace in South Korea

Korbit, a bitcoin (EXANTE: Bitcoin) exchange, has launched its own marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFT), The Korea Herald has learned. Thus, Korbit became the first cryptocurrency exchange to launch an NFT marketplace in Korea. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest crypto and blockchain...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Gucci Unveils New Seoul Flagship Store, "GUCCI GAOK"

Gucci has unveiled its latest outpost, "GUCCI GAOK," in Seoul, South Korea, and it's as stylish and brazen as the city that hosts it. Located in Seoul’s vibrant and eclectic Itaewon neighborhood, the new location celebrates the district’s diverse heritage. However, the eclectic neighborhood's vibrancy doesn't stop at the doorstep, it pretty much informs all 1,015 square meters.
Economytheloadstar.com

Post-IPO, JD Logistics launches Asia Pacific charter flight, with more to come

Newly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, JD Logistics has launched a self-operated charter flight between Shenzhen and Bangkok. The e-commerce logistics giant said the flight would be its first in the Asia Pacific region, running three times a week and catering for SMEs in China and Thailand, with 48-hour deliveries.
Lifestylepursuitist.com

See Singapore in Style with the Best Luxury Tours

Experience Singapore in luxury! Take one of these tours for an unforgettable trip to this fascinating city-state. Discover the best Singapore luxury tours. Exotic location? Check! Warm weather? Check! All the perks of a city break? Check! Cuisine? Art? Culture? Check, check check!. If you’re looking for an exciting getaway...
RetailBusiness Insider

South Korea Industrial Production Drops 1.6% In April

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in South Korea slipped a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Monday. That missed expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent contraction in March (originally -0.8 percent). On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped...
EnvironmentBBC

South Korea: From food wasters to recyclers

In South Korea, you're required by law to separate your food waste so it can be collected and recycled. In less than three decades, the country has gone from a nation of food wasters to food recyclers. It's been a great success story and the recycling rate is now over...
RetailBusiness Insider

South Korea Retail Sales Advance 2.3% In April

(RTTNews) - The value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Monday. That was in line with expectations and was unchanged from the March reading. On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 8.6 percent - shy...
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Gucci's Newest Seoul Flagship Is Inspired by Korea's Traditional Homes

Marking its second location in the South Korean capital, Gucci has opened a new flagship dubbed “GUCCI GAOK.” Situated in the Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul, the four-story space takes inspiration from “gaok (가옥),” Korea’s traditional homes. This time around, Alessandro Michele tapped artist Seungmo Park to design the façade, which...
Economyeturbonews.com

South Korea Tourism: The True Picture

The Republic of Korea known as South Korea had been going strong in both inbound and outbound tourism before the COVID-19 pandemic. 84,000 jobs in tourism are now lost. What is the status of the travel and tourism industry in South Korea?
Environmentindustryglobalnews24.com

SOUTH KOREA CREATES $5 MILLION NEW GREEN DEAL FUND

South Korea will surge its goal for reducing greenhouse emissions and will create a $5 million “New Green Deal” fund. South Korea has set a target to become a carbon-neutral country by 2050 and pledges to reduce its emission by 37% from businesses-as-usual levels by 2030. South Korea will donate...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 28 May 2021

Four Points by Sheraton Sydney Sold to KSL Capital Partners in Australia. Australia-based Schwartz Family Company (“Schwartz”) has entered into a binding agreement with US-based private equity firm, KSL Capital Partners (“KSL”), to sell its Four Points by Sheraton Sydney, Central Park for approximately AUD150 million. Opened in late 2018, the 297-key hotel is located in Sydney Central Business District, within the Central Park mixed-use development. It features a restaurant and bar, 551-square-metre meeting space and a fitness centre. Development approvals were also granted for the hotel to add eleven new rooms and a distillery along with an enclosed outdoor terrace. With strong corporate and leisure demand, the hotel achieved an average occupancy of 85% in its first full year of operation in 2019. In the long term, the hotel is expected to benefit from the emerging innovation and technology precinct near Central Station zoned out by the NSW Government. The acquisition is expected to further bolster KSL’s investment portfolio in Australia, which includes a majority stake in luxury lodge operator, Baillie Lodges.
Worldinvesting.com

South Korea – A Peculiar Crypto Paradise

Bitcoin has established itself as a gateway to financial sovereignty from financial institutions as well as any one central authority. Cryptocurrencies yield high financial returns for investors since they belong to a substrate of the economy. Stock prices are dependent on speculation as well as news events, and the prices of cryptocurrencies are similarly affected, if not even more susceptible to such external factors. As nation-states have embraced digitization in their financial systems, they’ve encountered a variety of irregularities pertaining to cryptocurrency.
Economybeef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In South Korea

Rice is the most produced food commodity in South Korea followed by vegetables and cabbages. South Korea produces over 1 million tons of 6 food commodities: rice paddy and milled equivalent, vegetables, cabbages, milk, onions & pork. Pork is the 7th most produced food commodity in South Korea.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Little Movement Anticipated For South Korea Bourse

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, although it has given up not quite 6 points or 0.2 percent in that span. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,165-point plateau and it's likely to remain in that neighborhood again on Friday. The...