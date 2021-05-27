New Seoul property takes Luxury Collection into South Korea

Four Points by Sheraton Sydney Sold to KSL Capital Partners in Australia. Australia-based Schwartz Family Company (“Schwartz”) has entered into a binding agreement with US-based private equity firm, KSL Capital Partners (“KSL”), to sell its Four Points by Sheraton Sydney, Central Park for approximately AUD150 million. Opened in late 2018, the 297-key hotel is located in Sydney Central Business District, within the Central Park mixed-use development. It features a restaurant and bar, 551-square-metre meeting space and a fitness centre. Development approvals were also granted for the hotel to add eleven new rooms and a distillery along with an enclosed outdoor terrace. With strong corporate and leisure demand, the hotel achieved an average occupancy of 85% in its first full year of operation in 2019. In the long term, the hotel is expected to benefit from the emerging innovation and technology precinct near Central Station zoned out by the NSW Government. The acquisition is expected to further bolster KSL’s investment portfolio in Australia, which includes a majority stake in luxury lodge operator, Baillie Lodges.