Longitudinal recordings of single units in the basal amygdala during fear conditioning and extinction

To develop an accurate method for evaluating the relative contributions of basal glucose (BG) and postprandial glucose (PPG) to glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) in subjects with hyperglycaemia using a Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGMS®). The subjects were divided into the normal glucose tolerance (NGT), impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), newly-diagnosed type 2 diabetes (NDDM), and drug-treated type 2 diabetes (T2DM) groups. We evaluated the relative contributions of BG and PPG to HbA1c in patients with hyperglycaemia according to three different baseline values. Subjects (n = 490) were grouped as follows: 92 NGT, 36 IGT, 131 NDDM, and 231 T2DM. The relative contributions of PPG to HbA1c were calculated using baseline values of 6.1 mmol/L, 5.6 mmol/L, and the 24-h glucose curve of the NGT group. The relative contribution of PPG to HbA1c decreased progressively from the IGT group to the T2DM group. Compared with the 24-h glucose curve as the baseline, the relative contribution of PPG was overestimated in 9.04% and 1.76% of the subjects when 6.1 mmol/L and 5.6 mmol/L were used as baselines, respectively (P < 0.01), in T2DM patients. The 24-h glucose curve of NGT is more suitable for studying the relative contributions of BG and PPG to HbA1c and it is more precise, as it considers physiological fluctuations in NGT after meals. However, 5.6 mmol/L can be used when the 24-h glucose curve for NGT is unavailable; using 6.1 mmol/L as a baseline value may overestimate the contribution to the HbA1c. There is no unified standard for assessing the contributions of basal glucose (BG) and postprandial glucose (PPG) to HbA1c. The 24-h glucose curve of NGT is more suitable for studying the relative contributions of BG and PPG to HbA1c, as it considers physiological fluctuations in NGT after meals. However, 5.6 mmol/L can be used when the 24-h glucose curve for NGT is unavailable; using 6.1 mmol/L as a baseline value may overestimate the contribution to the HbA1c.