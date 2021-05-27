Cancel
Science

Longitudinal recordings of single units in the basal amygdala during fear conditioning and extinction

By Junghwa Lee, Bobae An, Sukwoo Choi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe balance between activities of fear neurons and extinction neurons in the basolateral nucleus of the basal amygdala (BAL) has been hypothesized to encode fear states after extinction. However, it remains unclear whether these neurons are solely responsible for encoding fear states. In this study, we stably recorded single-unit activities in the BAL during fear conditioning and extinction for 3 days, providing a comprehensive view on how different BAL neurons respond during fear learning. We found BAL neurons that showed excitatory responses to the conditioned stimulus (CS) after fear conditioning (‘conditioning-potentiated neurons’) and another population that showed excitatory responses to the CS after extinction (‘extinction-potentiated neurons’). Interestingly, we also found BAL neurons that developed inhibitory responses to the CS after fear conditioning (‘conditioning-inhibited neurons’) or after extinction (‘extinction-inhibited neurons’). BAL neurons that showed excitatory responses to the CS displayed various functional connectivity with each other, whereas less connectivity was observed among neurons with inhibitory responses to the CS. Intriguingly, we found correlative neuronal activities between conditioning-potentiated neurons and neurons with inhibitory responses to the CS. Our findings suggest that distinct BAL neurons, which are responsive to the CS with excitation or inhibition, encode various facets of fear conditioning and extinction.

Brainwide functional networks associated with anatomically- and functionally-defined hippocampal subfields using ultrahigh-resolution fMRI

The hippocampus is critical for learning and memory and may be separated into anatomically-defined hippocampal subfields (aHPSFs). Hippocampal functional networks, particularly during resting state, are generally analyzed using aHPSFs as seed regions, with the underlying assumption that the function within a subfield is homogeneous, yet heterogeneous between subfields. However, several prior studies have observed similar resting-state functional connectivity (FC) profiles between aHPSFs. Alternatively, data-driven approaches investigate hippocampal functional organization without a priori assumptions. However, insufficient spatial resolution may result in a number of caveats concerning the reliability of the results. Hence, we developed a functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) sequence on a 7 T MR scanner achieving 0.94 mm isotropic resolution with a TR of 2 s and brain-wide coverage to (1) investigate the functional organization within hippocampus at rest, and (2) compare the brain-wide FC associated with fine-grained aHPSFs and functionally-defined hippocampal subfields (fHPSFs). This study showed that fHPSFs were arranged along the longitudinal axis that were not comparable to the lamellar structures of aHPSFs. For brain-wide FC, the fHPSFs rather than aHPSFs revealed that a number of fHPSFs connected specifically with some of the functional networks. Different functional networks also showed preferential connections with different portions of hippocampal subfields.
ScienceNature.com

Convergent NMDA receptor—Pannexin1 signaling pathways regulate the interaction of CaMKII with Connexin-36

Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CaMKII) binding and phosphorylation of mammalian connexin-36 (Cx36) potentiate electrical coupling. To explain the molecular mechanism of how Cx36 modifies plasticity at gap junctions, we investigated the roles of ionotropic N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors and pannexin1 (Panx1) channels in regulating Cx36 binding to CaMKII. Pharmacological interference and site-directed mutagenesis of protein interaction sites shows that NMDA receptor activation opens Cx36 channels, causing the Cx36- CaMKII binding complex to adopt a compact conformation. Ectopic Panx1 expression in a Panx1 knock-down cell line is required to restore CaMKII mediated opening of Cx36. Furthermore, blocking of Src-family kinase activation of Panx1 is sufficient to prevent the opening of Cx36 channels. Our research demonstrates that the efficacy of Cx36 channels requires convergent calcium-dependent signaling processes in which activation of ionotropic N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, Src-family kinase, and Pannexin1 open Cx36. Our results add to the best of our knowledge a new twist to mounting evidence for molecular communication between these core components of electrical and chemical synapses.
ScienceNature.com

A new approach for investigating the relative contribution of basal glucose and postprandial glucose to HbA1

To develop an accurate method for evaluating the relative contributions of basal glucose (BG) and postprandial glucose (PPG) to glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) in subjects with hyperglycaemia using a Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGMS®). The subjects were divided into the normal glucose tolerance (NGT), impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), newly-diagnosed type 2 diabetes (NDDM), and drug-treated type 2 diabetes (T2DM) groups. We evaluated the relative contributions of BG and PPG to HbA1c in patients with hyperglycaemia according to three different baseline values. Subjects (n = 490) were grouped as follows: 92 NGT, 36 IGT, 131 NDDM, and 231 T2DM. The relative contributions of PPG to HbA1c were calculated using baseline values of 6.1 mmol/L, 5.6 mmol/L, and the 24-h glucose curve of the NGT group. The relative contribution of PPG to HbA1c decreased progressively from the IGT group to the T2DM group. Compared with the 24-h glucose curve as the baseline, the relative contribution of PPG was overestimated in 9.04% and 1.76% of the subjects when 6.1 mmol/L and 5.6 mmol/L were used as baselines, respectively (P < 0.01), in T2DM patients. The 24-h glucose curve of NGT is more suitable for studying the relative contributions of BG and PPG to HbA1c and it is more precise, as it considers physiological fluctuations in NGT after meals. However, 5.6 mmol/L can be used when the 24-h glucose curve for NGT is unavailable; using 6.1 mmol/L as a baseline value may overestimate the contribution to the HbA1c. There is no unified standard for assessing the contributions of basal glucose (BG) and postprandial glucose (PPG) to HbA1c. The 24-h glucose curve of NGT is more suitable for studying the relative contributions of BG and PPG to HbA1c, as it considers physiological fluctuations in NGT after meals. However, 5.6 mmol/L can be used when the 24-h glucose curve for NGT is unavailable; using 6.1 mmol/L as a baseline value may overestimate the contribution to the HbA1c.
ScienceNature.com

Elucidation of the relationship between sensory processing and white matter using diffusion tensor imaging tractography in young adults

Sensory processing and behaviors are altered during the development of connectivity between the sensory cortices and multiple brain regions in an experience-dependent manner. To reveal the relationship between sensory processing and brain white matter, we investigated the association between the Adolescent/Adult Sensory Profile (AASP) and neural connectivity in the white matter tracts of 84 healthy young adults using diffusion tensor imaging (DTI). We observed a positive relationship between AASP scores (i.e., sensory sensitivity, sensation avoiding, activity level)/subscores (i.e., sensory sensitivity–activity level, sensation avoiding–touch) and DTI parameters in the cingulum–cingulate gyrus bundle (CCG) and between AASP subscores (i.e., sensory sensitivity–auditory) and a diffusion parameter in the uncinate fasciculus (UNC). The diffusion parameters that correlated with AASP scores/subscores and AASP quadrant scores (i.e., sensory avoiding and sensitivity) were axonal diffusivity (AD) and mean diffusivity (MD) in the CCG and MD in the UNC. Moreover, the increased sensory avoiding and sensitivity scores represent the sensitization of sensory processing, and the level of diffusivity parameters indicates white matter microstructure variability, such as axons and myelin from diffusivity of water molecules. Thus, the present study suggests that the CCG and UNC are critical white matter microstructures for determining the level of sensory processing in young adults.
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular mutation induces an allosteric effect across the membrane and hampers the activity of MRP1 (ABCC1)

Dynamic conformational changes play a major role in the function of proteins, including the ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters. Multidrug Resistance Protein 1 (MRP1) is an ABC exporter that protects cells from toxic molecules. Overexpression of MRP1 has been shown to confer Multidrug Resistance (MDR), a phenomenon in which cancer cells are capable to defend themselves against a broad variety of drugs. In this study, we used varied computational techniques to explore the unique F583A mutation that is known to essentially lock the transporter in a low-affinity solute binding state. We demonstrate how macro-scale conformational changes affect MRP1’s stability and dynamics, and how these changes correspond to micro-scale structural perturbations in helices 10–11 and the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) of the protein in regions known to be crucial for its ATPase activity. We demonstrate how a single substitution of an outward-facing aromatic amino acid causes a long-range allosteric effect that propagates across the membrane, ranging from the extracellular ECL5 loop to the cytoplasmic NBD2 over a distance of nearly 75 Å, leaving the protein in a non-functional state, and provide the putative allosteric pathway. The identified allosteric structural pathway is not only in agreement with experimental data but enhances our mechanical understanding of MRP1, thereby facilitating the rational design of chemosensitizers toward the success of chemotherapy treatments.
ChemistryNature.com

A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
ScienceNature.com

Single-cell epigenomic landscape of peripheral immune cells reveals establishment of trained immunity in individuals convalescing from COVID-19

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection often causes severe complications and even death. However, asymptomatic infection has also been reported, highlighting the difference in immune responses among individuals. Here we performed single-cell chromatin accessibility and T cell-receptor analyses of peripheral blood mononuclear cells collected from individuals convalescing from COVID-19 and healthy donors. Chromatin remodelling was observed in both innate and adaptive immune cells in the individuals convalescing from COVID-19. Compared with healthy donors, recovered individuals contained abundant TBET-enriched CD16+ and IRF1-enriched CD14+ monocytes with sequential trained and activated epigenomic states. The B-cell lineage in recovered individuals exhibited an accelerated developmental programme from immature B cells to antibody-producing plasma cells. Finally, an integrated analysis of single-cell T cell-receptor clonality with the chromatin accessibility landscape revealed the expansion of putative SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T cells with epigenomic profiles that promote the differentiation of effector or memory cells. Overall, our data suggest that immune cells of individuals convalescing from COVID-19 exhibit global remodelling of the chromatin accessibility landscape, indicative of the establishment of immunological memory.
ScienceNature.com

2,3-Butanediol synthesis from glucose supplies NADH for elimination of toxic acetate produced during overflow metabolism

Overflow metabolism-caused acetate accumulation is a major problem that restricts industrial applications of various bacteria. 2,3-Butanediol (2,3-BD) synthesis in microorganisms is an ancient metabolic process with unidentified functions. We demonstrate here that acetate increases and then decreases during the growth of a bacterium Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens SDM. Both bifunctional acetaldehyde/ethanol dehydrogenase AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production and acetate-induced 2,3-BD biosynthesis are indispensable for the elimination of acetate generated during overflow metabolism. 2,3-BD biosynthesis from glucose supplies NADH required for acetate elimination via AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production. The coupling strategy involving 2,3-BD biosynthesis and ethanol production is widely distributed in bacteria and is important for toxic acetate elimination. Finally, we realized the co-production of ethanol and acetoin from chitin, the second most abundant natural biopolymer whose catabolism involves inevitable acetate production through the coupling acetate elimination strategy. The synthesis of a non-toxic chemical such as 2,3-BD may be viewed as a unique overflow metabolism with desirable metabolic functions.
ScienceNature.com

Cystine–glutamate antiporter deletion accelerates motor recovery and improves histological outcomes following spinal cord injury in mice

XCT is the specific subunit of System xc-, an antiporter importing cystine while releasing glutamate. Although xCT expression has been found in the spinal cord, its expression and role after spinal cord injury (SCI) remain unknown. The aim of this study was to characterize the role of xCT on functional and histological outcomes following SCI induced in wild-type (xCT+/+) and in xCT-deficient mice (xCT−/−). In the normal mouse spinal cord, slc7a11/xCT mRNA was detected in meningeal fibroblasts, vascular mural cells, astrocytes, motor neurons and to a lesser extent in microglia. slc7a11/xCT gene and protein were upregulated within two weeks post-SCI. xCT−/− mice recovered muscular grip strength as well as pre-SCI weight faster than xCT+/+ mice. Histology of xCT−/− spinal cords revealed significantly more spared motor neurons and a higher number of quiescent microglia. In xCT−/− mice, inflammatory polarization shifted towards higher mRNA expression of ym1 and igf1 (anti-inflammatory) while lower levels of nox2 and tnf-a (pro-inflammatory). Although astrocyte polarization did not differ, we quantified an increased expression of lcn2 mRNA. Our results show that slc7a11/xCT is overexpressed early following SCI and is detrimental to motor neuron survival. xCT deletion modulates intraspinal glial activation by shifting towards an anti-inflammatory profile.
ScienceNature.com

A convolutional neural network for estimating synaptic connectivity from spike trains

The recent increase in reliable, simultaneous high channel count extracellular recordings is exciting for physiologists and theoreticians because it offers the possibility of reconstructing the underlying neuronal circuits. We recently presented a method of inferring this circuit connectivity from neuronal spike trains by applying the generalized linear model to cross-correlograms. Although the algorithm can do a good job of circuit reconstruction, the parameters need to be carefully tuned for each individual dataset. Here we present another method using a Convolutional Neural Network for Estimating synaptic Connectivity from spike trains. After adaptation to huge amounts of simulated data, this method robustly captures the specific feature of monosynaptic impact in a noisy cross-correlogram. There are no user-adjustable parameters. With this new method, we have constructed diagrams of neuronal circuits recorded in several cortical areas of monkeys.
ScienceScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
ScienceScience Now

Stable but not rigid: Chronic in vivo STED nanoscopy reveals extensive remodeling of spines, indicating multiple drivers of plasticity

Excitatory synapses on dendritic spines of pyramidal neurons are considered a central memory locus. To foster both continuous adaption and the storage of long-term information, spines need to be plastic and stable at the same time. Here, we advanced in vivo STED nanoscopy to superresolve distinct features of spines (head size and neck length/width) in mouse neocortex for up to 1 month. While LTP-dependent changes predict highly correlated modifications of spine geometry, we find both, uncorrelated and correlated dynamics, indicating multiple independent drivers of spine remodeling. The magnitude of this remodeling suggests substantial fluctuations in synaptic strength. Despite this high degree of volatility, all spine features exhibit persistent components that are maintained over long periods of time. Furthermore, chronic nanoscopy uncovers structural alterations in the cortex of a mouse model of neurodegeneration. Thus, at the nanoscale, stable dendritic spines exhibit a delicate balance of stability and volatility.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of human adult-derived stem cells towards a neural lineage involves a dedifferentiation event prior to differentiation to neural phenotypes

Although it has been reported that mesenchymal stem cells isolated from adult tissues can be induced to overcome their mesenchymal fate and transdifferentiate into neural cells, the findings and their interpretation have been challenged. The main argument against this process is that the cells rapidly adopt neuron-like morphologies through retraction of the cytoplasm rather than active neurite extension. In this study, we examined the sequence of biological events during neural differentiation of human periodontal ligament-derived stem cells (hPDLSCs), human bone marrow-derived stem cells (hBMSCs) and human dental pulp-derived stem cells (hDPSCs) by time-lapse microscopy. We have demonstrated that hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs can directly differentiate into neuron-like cells without passing through a mitotic stage and that they shrink dramatically and change their morphology to that of neuron-like cells through active neurite extension. Furthermore, we observed micronuclei movement and transient cell nuclei lobulation concurrent to in vitro neurogenesis from hBMSCs and hDPSCs. Our results demonstrate that the differentiation of hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs towards a neural lineage occurs through a dedifferentiation step followed by differentiation to neural phenotypes, and therefore we definitively confirm that the rapid acquisition of the neural phenotype is via a differentiation trait.
ScienceNature.com

Peganum harmala enhanced GLP-1 and restored insulin signaling to alleviate AlCl-induced Alzheimer-like pathology model

Peganum harmala (P. harmala) is a folk medicinal herb used in the Sinai Peninsula (Egypt) as a remedy for central disorders. The main constituents, harmine and harmaline, have displayed therapeutic efficacy against Alzheimer’s disease (AD); however, the P. harmala potential on sensitizing central insulin to combat AD remains to be clarified. An AD-like rat model was induced by aluminum chloride (AlCl3; 50 mg/kg/day for six consecutive weeks; i.p), whereas a methanolic standardized P. harmala seed extract (187.5 mg/kg; p.o) was given to AD rats starting 2 weeks post AlCl3 exposure. Two additional groups of rats were administered either the vehicle to serve as the normal control or the vehicle + P. harmala seed extract to serve as the P. harmala control group. P. harmala enhanced cognition appraised by Y-maze and Morris water maze tests and improved histopathological structures altered by AlCl3. Additionally, it heightened the hippocampal contents of glucagon-like peptide (GLP)-1 and insulin, but abated insulin receptor substrate-1 phosphorylation at serine 307 (pS307-IRS-1). Besides, P. harmala increased phosphorylated Akt at serine 473 (pS473-Akt) and glucose transporter type (GLUT)4. The extract also curtailed the hippocampal content of beta amyloid (Aβ)42, glycogen synthase (GSK)-3β and phosphorylated tau. It also enhanced Nrf2, while reduced lipid peroxides and replenished glutathione. In conclusion, combating insulin resistance by P. harmala is a novel machinery in attenuating the insidious progression of AD by enhancing both insulin and GLP-1 trajectories in the hippocampus favoring GLUT4 production.
CancerNature.com

G-MDSCs promote aging-related cardiac fibrosis by activating myofibroblasts and preventing senescence

Aging is one of the most prominent risk factors for heart failure. Myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) accumulate in aged tissue and have been confirmed to be associated with various aging-related diseases. However, the role of MDSCs in the aging heart remains unknown. Through RNA-seq and biochemical approaches, we found that granulocytic MDSCs (G-MDSCs) accumulated significantly in the aging heart compared with monocytic MDSCs (M-MDSCs). Therefore, we explored the effects of G-MDSCs on the aging heart. We found that the adoptive transfer of G-MDSCs of aging mice to young hearts resulted in cardiac diastolic dysfunction by inducing cardiac fibrosis, similar to that in aging hearts. S100A8/A9 derived from G-MDSCs induced inflammatory phenotypes and increased the osteopontin (OPN) level in fibroblasts. The upregulation of fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF2) expression in fibroblasts mediated by G-MDSCs promoted antisenescence and antiapoptotic phenotypes of fibroblasts. SOX9 is the downstream gene of FGF2 and is required for FGF2-mediated and G-MDSC-mediated profibrotic effects. Interestingly, both FGF2 levels and SOX9 levels were upregulated in fibroblasts but not in G-MDSCs and were independent of S100A8/9. Therefore, a novel FGF2-SOX9 signaling axis that regulates fibroblast self-renewal and antiapoptotic phenotypes was identified. Our study revealed the mechanism by which G-MDSCs promote cardiac fibrosis via the secretion of S100A8/A9 and the regulation of FGF2-SOX9 signaling in fibroblasts during aging.
Nature.com

Sugar phosphate activation of the stress sensor eIF2B

The multi-subunit translation initiation factor eIF2B is a control node for protein synthesis. eIF2B activity is canonically modulated through stress-responsive phosphorylation of its substrate eIF2. The eIF2B regulatory subcomplex is evolutionarily related to sugar-metabolizing enzymes, but the biological relevance of this relationship was unknown. To identify natural ligands that might regulate eIF2B, we conduct unbiased binding- and activity-based screens followed by structural studies. We find that sugar phosphates occupy the ancestral catalytic site in the eIF2Bα subunit, promote eIF2B holoenzyme formation and enhance enzymatic activity towards eIF2. A mutant in the eIF2Bα ligand pocket that causes Vanishing White Matter disease fails to engage and is not stimulated by sugar phosphates. These data underscore the importance of allosteric metabolite modulation for proper eIF2B function. We propose that eIF2B evolved to couple nutrient status via sugar phosphate sensing with the rate of protein synthesis, one of the most energetically costly cellular processes.
ScienceNature.com

Analysis of the role of Purα in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer's disease based on RNA-seq and ChIP-seq

Purine rich element binding protein A (Purα), encoded by the Purα gene, is an important transcriptional regulator that binds to DNA and RNA and is involved in processes such as DNA replication and RNA translation. Purα also plays an important role in the nervous system. To identify the function of Pura, we performed RNA sequence (RNA-seq) analysis of Purɑ-KO mouse hippocampal neuron cell line (HT22) to analyze the effect of Purα deletion on neuronal expression profiles. And combined with ChIP-seq analysis to explore the mechanism of Purα on gene regulation. In the end, totaly 656 differentially expressed genes between HT22 and Purα-KO HT22 cells have been found, which include 7 Alzheimer’s disease (AD)-related genes and 5 Aβ clearance related genes. 47 genes were regulated by Purα directly, the evidence based on CHIP-seq, which include Insr, Mapt, Vldlr, Jag1, etc. Our study provides the important informations of Purα in neuro-development. The possible regulative effects of Purα on AD-related genes consist inthe direct and indirect pathways of Purα in the pathogenesis of AD.
ScienceNature.com

Representational drift in primary olfactory cortex

Perceptual constancy requires the brain to maintain a stable representation of sensory input. In the olfactory system, activity in primary olfactory cortex (piriform cortex) is thought to determine odour identity1,2,3,4,5. Here we present the results of electrophysiological recordings of single units maintained over weeks to examine the stability of odour-evoked responses in mouse piriform cortex. Although activity in piriform cortex could be used to discriminate between odorants at any moment in time, odour-evoked responses drifted over periods of days to weeks. The performance of a linear classifier trained on the first recording day approached chance levels after 32 days. Fear conditioning did not stabilize odour-evoked responses. Daily exposure to the same odorant slowed the rate of drift, but when exposure was halted the rate increased again. This demonstration of continuous drift poses the question of the role of piriform cortex in odour perception. This instability might reflect the unstructured connectivity of piriform cortex6,7,8,9,10,11,12, and may be a property of other unstructured cortices.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
ScienceNature.com

Deletion of the clock gene Period2 (Per2) in glial cells alters mood-related behavior in mice

The circadian clock regulates many biochemical and physiological pathways, and lack of clock genes, such as Period (Per) 2, affects not only circadian activity rhythms, but can also modulate feeding and mood-related behaviors. However, it is not known how cell-type specific expression of Per2 contributes to these behaviors. In this study, we find that Per2 in glial cells is important for balancing mood-related behaviors, without affecting circadian activity parameters. Genetic and adeno-associated virus-mediated deletion of Per2 in glial cells of mice leads to reduced despair and anxiety. This is paralleled by an increase of the GABA transporter 2 (Gat2/Slc6a13) and Dopamine receptor D3 (Drd3) mRNA, and a reduction of glutamate levels in the nucleus accumbens (NAc). Interestingly, neuronal Per2 knock-out also reduces despair, but does not influence anxiety. The change in mood-related behavior is not a result of a defective molecular clock, as glial Bmal1 deletion has no effect on neither despair nor anxiety. Exclusive deletion of Per2 in glia of the NAc reduced despair, but had no influence on anxiety. Our data provide strong evidence for an important role of glial Per2 in regulating mood-related behavior.