Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Dynamic modulation of social influence by indirect reciprocity

By Joshua Zonca, Anna Folsø, Alessandra Sciutti
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndirect reciprocity is a pervasive social norm that promotes human cooperation. Helping someone establishes a good reputation, increasing the probability of receiving help from others. Here we hypothesize that indirect reciprocity regulates not only cooperative behavior but also the exchange of opinions within a social group. In a novel interactive perceptual task (Experiment 1), we show that participants relied more on the judgments of an alleged human partner when a second alleged peer had been endorsing participants’ opinions. By doing so, participants did not take into account the reliability of their partners’ judgments and did not maximize behavioral accuracy and monetary reward. This effect declined when participants did not expect future interactions with their partners, suggesting the emergence of downstream mechanisms of reciprocity linked to the management of reputation. Importantly, all these effects disappeared when participants knew that the partners’ responses were computer-generated (Experiment 2). Our results suggest that, within a social group, individuals may weight others’ opinions through indirect reciprocity, highlighting the emergence of normative distortions in the process of information transmission among humans.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Nature#Social Rejection#Social Science#Social Norm#Individual Differences#Creative Differences#R J Frith#N Nehring#M A Roch#University Of Genoa#Carnegie Press#D R Dolan#E Schotter#Berkeley#G R Yuksel#G E Dalal#Econometrica#A S#Oxford University Press#G D Elliot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
HealthNature.com

Effects of visual attention modulation on dynamic functional connectivity during own-face viewing in body dysmorphic disorder

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is characterized by preoccupations with misperceptions of one’s physical appearance. Previous neuroimaging studies in BDD have yet to examine dynamic functional connectivity (FC) patterns between brain areas, necessary to capture changes in activity in response to stimuli and task conditions. We used Leading Eigenvector Dynamics Analysis to examine whole-brain dynamic FC from fMRI data during an own-face viewing task in 29 unmedicated adults with BDD with facial concerns and 30 healthy controls. The task involved two parts: (1) unconstrained, naturalistic viewing and (2) holding visual attention in the center of the image, to reduce scanning and fixation on perceived facial flaws. An FC state consisting of bilateral medial orbitofrontal cortex regions occurred significantly less often during the visual attention condition and afterward during the unconstrained face viewing in BDD participants, compared to the first unconstrained face viewing, a pattern that differed from controls. Moreover, the probability of this state during the second unconstrained face viewing was associated with severity of obsessions and compulsions and degree of poor insight in BDD, suggesting its clinical significance. These findings have implications for understanding the pathophysiology of own-face viewing in BDD and how it is affected by modification of viewing patterns, which may have implications for novel perceptual retraining treatment designs.
ScienceNature.com

Convergent NMDA receptor—Pannexin1 signaling pathways regulate the interaction of CaMKII with Connexin-36

Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CaMKII) binding and phosphorylation of mammalian connexin-36 (Cx36) potentiate electrical coupling. To explain the molecular mechanism of how Cx36 modifies plasticity at gap junctions, we investigated the roles of ionotropic N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors and pannexin1 (Panx1) channels in regulating Cx36 binding to CaMKII. Pharmacological interference and site-directed mutagenesis of protein interaction sites shows that NMDA receptor activation opens Cx36 channels, causing the Cx36- CaMKII binding complex to adopt a compact conformation. Ectopic Panx1 expression in a Panx1 knock-down cell line is required to restore CaMKII mediated opening of Cx36. Furthermore, blocking of Src-family kinase activation of Panx1 is sufficient to prevent the opening of Cx36 channels. Our research demonstrates that the efficacy of Cx36 channels requires convergent calcium-dependent signaling processes in which activation of ionotropic N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, Src-family kinase, and Pannexin1 open Cx36. Our results add to the best of our knowledge a new twist to mounting evidence for molecular communication between these core components of electrical and chemical synapses.
ScienceNature.com

Maternal genetics influences fetal neurodevelopment and postnatal autism spectrum disorder-like phenotype by modulating in-utero immunosuppression

Genetic studies in ASD have mostly focused on the proband, with no clear understanding of parental genetic contributions to fetal neurodevelopment. Among parental etiological factors, perinatal maternal inflammation secondary to autoimmunity, infections, and toxins is associated with ASD. However, the inherent impact of maternal genetics on in-utero inflammation and fetal neurodevelopment in the absence of strong external inflammatory exposures is not known. We used the PtenWT/m3m4 mouse model for ASD to demonstrate the impact of maternal genetics on the penetrance of ASD-like phenotypes in the offspring. PtenWT/m3m4 (Momm3m4) or PtenWT/WT (MomWT) females, their offspring, and placental interface were analyzed for inflammatory markers, gene expression, and cellular phenotypes at E17.5. Postnatal behavior was tested by comparing pups from Momm3m4 vs. MomWT. Mothers of the PtenWT/m3m4 genotype (Momm3m4) showed inadequate induction of IL-10 mediated immunosuppression during pregnancy. Low IL-10 in the mother was directly correlated with decreased complement expression in the fetal liver. Fetuses from Momm3m4 had increased breakdown of the blood–brain–barrier, neuronal loss, and lack of glial cell maturation during in-utero stages. This impact of maternal genotype translated to a postnatal increase in the risk of newborn mortality, visible macrocephaly and ASD-like repetitive and social behaviors. Depending on maternal genotype, non-predisposed (wildtype) offspring showed ASD-like phenotypes, and phenotypic penetrance was decreased in predisposed pups from MomWT. Our study introduces the concept that maternal genetics alone, without any added external inflammatory insults, can modulate fetal neurodevelopment and ASD-related phenotypes in the offspring via alteration of IL-10 mediated materno-fetal immunosuppression.
ElectronicsNature.com

Implantation of Neuropixels probes for chronic recording of neuronal activity in freely behaving mice and rats

How dynamic activity in neural circuits gives rise to behavior is a major area of interest in neuroscience. A key experimental approach for addressing this question involves measuring extracellular neuronal activity in awake, behaving animals. Recently developed Neuropixels probes have provided a step change in recording neural activity in large tissue volumes with high spatiotemporal resolution. This protocol describes the chronic implantation of Neuropixels probes in mice and rats using compact and reusable 3D-printed fixtures. The fixtures facilitate stable chronic in vivo recordings in freely behaving rats and mice. They consist of two parts: a covered main body and a skull connector. Single-, dual- and movable-probe fixture variants are available. After completing an experiment, probes are safely recovered for reimplantation by a dedicated retrieval mechanism. Fixture assembly and surgical implantation typically take 4–5 h, and probe retrieval takes ~30 min, followed by 12 h of incubation in probe cleaning agent. The duration of data acquisition depends on the type of behavioral experiment. Since our protocol enables stable, chronic recordings over weeks, it enables longitudinal large-scale single-unit data to be routinely obtained in a cost-efficient manner, which will facilitate many studies in systems neuroscience.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
ScienceNature.com

Representational drift in primary olfactory cortex

Perceptual constancy requires the brain to maintain a stable representation of sensory input. In the olfactory system, activity in primary olfactory cortex (piriform cortex) is thought to determine odour identity1,2,3,4,5. Here we present the results of electrophysiological recordings of single units maintained over weeks to examine the stability of odour-evoked responses in mouse piriform cortex. Although activity in piriform cortex could be used to discriminate between odorants at any moment in time, odour-evoked responses drifted over periods of days to weeks. The performance of a linear classifier trained on the first recording day approached chance levels after 32 days. Fear conditioning did not stabilize odour-evoked responses. Daily exposure to the same odorant slowed the rate of drift, but when exposure was halted the rate increased again. This demonstration of continuous drift poses the question of the role of piriform cortex in odour perception. This instability might reflect the unstructured connectivity of piriform cortex6,7,8,9,10,11,12, and may be a property of other unstructured cortices.
ScienceNature.com

Deletion of the clock gene Period2 (Per2) in glial cells alters mood-related behavior in mice

The circadian clock regulates many biochemical and physiological pathways, and lack of clock genes, such as Period (Per) 2, affects not only circadian activity rhythms, but can also modulate feeding and mood-related behaviors. However, it is not known how cell-type specific expression of Per2 contributes to these behaviors. In this study, we find that Per2 in glial cells is important for balancing mood-related behaviors, without affecting circadian activity parameters. Genetic and adeno-associated virus-mediated deletion of Per2 in glial cells of mice leads to reduced despair and anxiety. This is paralleled by an increase of the GABA transporter 2 (Gat2/Slc6a13) and Dopamine receptor D3 (Drd3) mRNA, and a reduction of glutamate levels in the nucleus accumbens (NAc). Interestingly, neuronal Per2 knock-out also reduces despair, but does not influence anxiety. The change in mood-related behavior is not a result of a defective molecular clock, as glial Bmal1 deletion has no effect on neither despair nor anxiety. Exclusive deletion of Per2 in glia of the NAc reduced despair, but had no influence on anxiety. Our data provide strong evidence for an important role of glial Per2 in regulating mood-related behavior.
ScienceNature.com

Functional prediction of environmental variables using metabolic networks

In this manuscript, we propose a novel approach to assess relationships between environment and metabolic networks. We used a comprehensive dataset of more than 5000 prokaryotic species from which we derived the metabolic networks. We compute the scope from the reconstructed graphs, which is the set of all metabolites and reactions that can potentially be synthesized when provided with external metabolites. We show using machine learning techniques that the scope is an excellent predictor of taxonomic and environmental variables, namely growth temperature, oxygen tolerance, and habitat. In the literature, metabolites and pathways are rarely used to discriminate species. We make use of the scope underlying structure—metabolites and pathways—to construct the predictive models, giving additional information on the important metabolic pathways needed to discriminate the species, which is often absent in other metabolic network properties. For example, in the particular case of growth temperature, glutathione biosynthesis pathways are specific to species growing in cold environments, whereas tungsten metabolism is specific to species in warm environments, as was hinted in current literature. From a machine learning perspective, the scope is able to reduce the dimension of our data, and can thus be considered as an interpretable graph embedding.
ScienceNature.com

Long term fMRI adaptation depends on adapter response in face-selective cortex

Repetition suppression (RS) reflects a neural attenuation during repeated stimulation. We used fMRI and the subsequent memory paradigm to test the predictive coding hypothesis for RS during visual memory processing by investigating the interaction between RS and differences due to memory in category-selective cortex (FFA, pSTS, PPA, and RSC). Fifty-six participants encoded face and house stimuli twice, followed by an immediate and delayed (48 h) recognition memory assessment. Linear Mixed Model analyses with repetition, subsequent recognition performance, and their interaction as fixed effects revealed that absolute RS during encoding interacts with probability of future remembrance in face-selective cortex. This effect was not observed for relative RS, i.e. when controlled for adapter-response. The findings also reveal an association between adapter response and RS, both for short and long term (48h) intervals, after controlling for the mathematical dependence between both measures. These combined findings are challenging for predictive coding models of visual memory and are more compatible with adapter-related and familiarity accounts.
ChemistryNature.com

A unified perturbative approach to electrocaloric effects

The electrocaloric effect, that is, the temperature change experienced by an insulator upon application of an electric field, offers promising ecofriendly alternatives to refrigeration. However, the theoretical treatments of this response are mostly case specific and lack a unified picture revealing the similarities and differences among the various known effects. Here, we show that the electrocaloric effect lends itself to a straightforward interpretation when expressed as a Taylor series in the external field. Our formalism explains in a unified and simple way the most notable small-field effects reported in the literature, namely the so-called normal and inverse electrocaloric responses, corresponding to an increase or decrease of temperature under applied field, as usually found in ferroelectrics or antiferroelectrics, respectively. This helps us to clarify their physical interpretation. We then discuss in detail atomistic simulations for the prototype ferroelectric PbTiO3, explicitly evaluating subtle predictions of the theory, such as the occurrence of competing contributions to the electrocaloric response.
ScienceNature.com

Frequency-specific alterations of the resting-state BOLD signals in nocturnal enuresis: an fMRI Study

Resting state functional magnetic resonance imaging studies of nocturnal enuresis have focused primarily on regional metrics in the blood oxygen level dependent (BOLD) signal ranging from 0.01 to 0.08 Hz. However, it remains unclear how local metrics show in sub-frequency band. 129 children with nocturnal enuresis (NE) and 37 healthy controls were included in this study. The patients were diagnosed by the pediatricians in Shanghai Children’s Medical Center affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, according to the criteria from International Children's Continence Society (ICCS). Questionnaires were used to evaluate the symptoms of enuresis and completed by the participants. In this study, fALFF, ReHo and PerAF were calculated within five different frequency bands: typical band (0.01–0.08 Hz), slow-5 (0.01–0.027 Hz), slow-4 (0.027–0.073 Hz), slow-3 (0.073–0.198 Hz), and slow-2 (0.198–0.25 Hz). In the typical band, ReHo increased in the left insula and the right thalamus, while fALFF decreased in the right insula in children with NE. Besides, PerAF was increased in the right middle temporal gyrus in these children. The results regarding ReHo, fALFF and PerAF in the typical band was similar to those in slow-5 band, respectively. A correlation was found between the PerAF value of the right middle temporal gyrus and scores of the urinary intention-related wakefulness. Results in other bands were either negative or in white matter. NE children might have abnormal intrinsic neural oscillations mainly on slow-5 bands.
ScienceNature.com

Adaptive tip-enhanced nano-spectroscopy

Tip-enhanced nano-spectroscopy, such as tip-enhanced photoluminescence (TEPL) and tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (TERS), generally suffers from inconsistent signal enhancement and difficulty in polarization-resolved measurement. To address this problem, we present adaptive tip-enhanced nano-spectroscopy optimizing the nano-optical vector-field at the tip apex. Specifically, we demonstrate dynamic wavefront shaping of the excitation field to effectively couple light to the tip and adaptively control for enhanced sensitivity and polarization-controlled TEPL and TERS. Employing a sequence feedback algorithm, we achieve ~4.4 × 104-fold TEPL enhancement of a WSe2 monolayer which is >2× larger than the normal TEPL intensity without wavefront shaping. In addition, with dynamical near-field polarization control in TERS, we demonstrate the investigation of conformational heterogeneity of brilliant cresyl blue molecules and the controllable observation of IR-active modes due to a large gradient field effect. Adaptive tip-enhanced nano-spectroscopy thus provides for a systematic approach towards computational nanoscopy making optical nano-imaging more robust and widely deployable.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide association identifies the first risk loci for psychosis in Alzheimer disease

NIA-LOAD Family Based Study Consortium, Alzheimer’s Disease Genetics Consortium (ADGC),. Psychotic symptoms, defined as the occurrence of delusions or hallucinations, are frequent in Alzheimer disease (AD with psychosis, AD + P). AD + P affects ~50% of individuals with AD, identifies a subgroup with poor outcomes, and is associated with a greater degree of cognitive impairment and depressive symptoms, compared to subjects without psychosis (AD − P). Although the estimated heritability of AD + P is 61%, genetic sources of risk are unknown. We report a genome-wide meta-analysis of 12,317 AD subjects, 5445 AD + P. Results showed common genetic variation accounted for a significant portion of heritability. Two loci, one in ENPP6 (rs9994623, O.R. (95%CI) 1.16 (1.10, 1.22), p = 1.26 × 10−8) and one spanning the 3′-UTR of an alternatively spliced transcript of SUMF1 (rs201109606, O.R. 0.65 (0.56–0.76), p = 3.24 × 10−8), had genome-wide significant associations with AD + P. Gene-based analysis identified a significant association with APOE, due to the APOE risk haplotype ε4. AD + P demonstrated negative genetic correlations with cognitive and educational attainment and positive genetic correlation with depressive symptoms. We previously observed a negative genetic correlation with schizophrenia; instead, we now found a stronger negative correlation with the related phenotype of bipolar disorder. Analysis of polygenic risk scores supported this genetic correlation and documented a positive genetic correlation with risk variation for AD, beyond the effect of ε4. We also document a small set of SNPs likely to affect risk for AD + P and AD or schizophrenia. These findings provide the first unbiased identification of the association of psychosis in AD with common genetic variation and provide insights into its genetic architecture.
ScienceNature.com

Using induced pluripotent stem cells to investigate human neuronal phenotypes in 1q21.1 deletion and duplication syndrome

Copy Number Variation (CNV) at the 1q21.1 locus is associated with a range of neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders in humans, including abnormalities in head size and motor deficits. Yet, the functional consequences of these CNVs (both deletion and duplication) on neuronal development remain unknown. To determine the impact of CNV at the 1q21.1 locus on neuronal development, we generated induced pluripotent stem cells from individuals harbouring 1q21.1 deletion or duplication and differentiated them into functional cortical neurons. We show that neurons with 1q21.1 deletion or duplication display reciprocal phenotype with respect to proliferation, differentiation potential, neuronal maturation, synaptic density and functional activity. Deletion of the 1q21.1 locus was also associated with an increased expression of lower cortical layer markers. This difference was conserved in the mouse model of 1q21.1 deletion, which displayed altered corticogenesis. Importantly, we show that neurons with 1q21.1 deletion and duplication are associated with differential expression of calcium channels and demonstrate that physiological deficits in neurons with 1q21.1 deletion or duplication can be pharmacologically modulated by targeting Ca2+ channel activity. These findings provide biological insight into the neuropathological mechanism underlying 1q21.1 associated brain disorder and indicate a potential target for therapeutic interventions.
PhysicsPhys.org

Dynamics of contact electrification

A new report on Science Advances developed by Mirco Kaponig and colleagues in physics and nanointegration in Germany, detailed the very basic concept of contact electrification between two metals. In a new experimental method, the researchers followed the charge of a small sphere bouncing on a grounded planar electrode on a timescale down to 1 microsecond. The team noted how the sphere discharged in the moment of contact lasting for 6 to 8 microseconds. At the moment of disruption of the electrical contact, the sphere regained charge far beyond expectations relative to the contact potential difference. The excess charge arose with increasing contact area.
ScienceScience Now

Reciprocal repulsions instruct the precise assembly of parallel hippocampal networks

You are currently viewing the abstract. Mammalian medial and lateral hippocampal networks preferentially process spatial- and object-related information, respectively. However, the mechanisms underlying the assembly of such parallel networks during development remain largely unknown. Our study shows that, in mice, complementary expression of cell surface molecules teneurin-3 (Ten3) and latrophilin-2 (Lphn2) in the medial and lateral hippocampal networks, respectively, guides the precise assembly of CA1-to-subiculum connections in both networks. In the medial network, Ten3-expressing (Ten3+) CA1 axons are repelled by target-derived Lphn2, revealing that Lphn2- and Ten3-mediated heterophilic repulsion and Ten3-mediated homophilic attraction cooperate to control precise target selection of CA1 axons. In the lateral network, Lphn2-expressing (Lphn2+) CA1 axons are confined to Lphn2+ targets via repulsion from Ten3+ targets. Our findings demonstrate that assembly of parallel hippocampal networks follows a “Ten3→Ten3, Lphn2→Lphn2” rule instructed by reciprocal repulsions.
Sciencearxiv.org

Influence Estimation and Maximization via Neural Mean-Field Dynamics

We propose a novel learning framework using neural mean-field (NMF) dynamics for inference and estimation problems on heterogeneous diffusion networks. Our new framework leverages the Mori-Zwanzig formalism to obtain an exact evolution equation of the individual node infection probabilities, which renders a delay differential equation with memory integral approximated by learnable time convolution operators. Directly using information diffusion cascade data, our framework can simultaneously learn the structure of the diffusion network and the evolution of node infection probabilities. Connections between parameter learning and optimal control are also established, leading to a rigorous and implementable algorithm for training NMF. Moreover, we show that the projected gradient descent method can be employed to solve the challenging influence maximization problem, where the gradient is computed extremely fast by integrating NMF forward in time just once in each iteration. Extensive empirical studies show that our approach is versatile and robust to variations of the underlying diffusion network models, and significantly outperform existing approaches in accuracy and efficiency on both synthetic and real-world data.
Women's HealthNature.com

The effect of pregnancy on maternal cognition

To determine whether there are differences in measures of cognitive function between second and third trimester pregnant women compared to non-pregnant controls. This prospective study comprised 40 pregnant and 40 non-pregnant women, 20–40 years old, native-Hebrew speakers who were recruited from the outpatient clinics during a period of nearly 2 years. The patients underwent cognitive and affective evaluation. The performance on the three following tests: difficult and total items of Verbal Paired Associates, the Digit Span—forward and the Naming Objects and Fingers test scores were significantly better among non- pregnant women. All the other test results were similar between the two groups, including the depression scores. On multivariate linear regression analysis, after adjusting for age and years of education , Verbal Paired Associates total score (p = 0.04), and Naming Objects and Fingers (p = 0.01) remained significantly associated with pregnancy, but not Digit Span (p = 0.09). Our study demonstrates an impairment in memory among pregnant women. Furthermore language skills, particularly naming, were also impaired, a finding which has not been previously described.
ScienceNature.com

Long live the perovskite module

The efficiency and stability of perovskite photovoltaic modules lag far behind those of small-area devices. By carefully engineering the composition of the perovskite layer to suppress defect formation, researchers now demonstrate mini-modules that are nearly as efficient as small-area cells with 1,000-hour stability under operation. Power conversion efficiencies (PCE) above...
ScienceNature.com

A novel de novo NIPA1 missense mutation associated to hereditary spastic paraplegia

SPG6 accounts for 1% of autosomal dominant Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP) and is caused by pathogenic variants in NIPA1, which encodes a magnesium transporter located in plasma membrane and early endosomes, implicated in neuronal development and maintenance. Here we report a 39-year-old woman affected by progressive gait disturbance associated to absence seizures episodes within childhood. Clinical exome sequencing identified a likely pathogenic de novo heterozygous variant in NIPA1 (NM_144599.5 c.249 C > G; p.Asn83Lys). Molecular modelling was performed to evaluate putative functional consequence of the NIPA1 protein. Indeed, the Asn83Lys modification is predicted to induce a significant perturbation of the protein structure, altering signal transduction or small-molecule transport by modulating the length of the second transmembrane domain. This is the first study reporting a SPG6-affected patient harbouring the NIPA1 p.Asn83Lys mutation.