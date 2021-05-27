Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Evolution of opposing regulatory interactions underlies the emergence of eukaryotic cell cycle checkpoints

By Rosa D. Hernansaiz-Ballesteros, Csenge Földi, Luca Cardelli, László G. Nagy, Attila Csikász-Nagy
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn eukaryotes the entry into mitosis is initiated by activation of cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs), which in turn activate a large number of protein kinases to induce all mitotic processes. The general view is that kinases are active in mitosis and phosphatases turn them off in interphase. Kinases activate each other by cross- and self-phosphorylation, while phosphatases remove these phosphate groups to inactivate kinases. Crucial exceptions to this general rule are the interphase kinase Wee1 and the mitotic phosphatase Cdc25. Together they directly control CDK in an opposite way of the general rule of mitotic phosphorylation and interphase dephosphorylation. Here we investigate why this opposite system emerged and got fixed in almost all eukaryotes. Our results show that this reversed action of a kinase-phosphatase pair, Wee1 and Cdc25, on CDK is particularly suited to establish a stable G2 phase and to add checkpoints to the cell cycle. We show that all these regulators appeared together in LECA (Last Eukaryote Common Ancestor) and co-evolved in eukaryotes, suggesting that this twist in kinase-phosphatase regulation was a crucial step happening at the emergence of eukaryotes.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Cell Proliferation#Cell Cycle Checkpoint#Biological Processes#Human Genome#Gene Regulation#Cdk#Leca#Introduction Entry#Cyclin#Polo Kinase13#Ensa#F R Siggia#Mpf#Molecular Biophysics#A K Egloff#Chp#Adp#T Novak#Lrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Mathematical Modeling of Cell Cycle Dynamics​

Why do we need to understand the dynamics of the cell cycle?. The cell cycle is a mechanism that controls and integrates the stages of DNA synthesis, mitosis, and cell division. This mechanism dictates growth and development, as well as reproduction. Therefore, gaining a thorough understanding of the cell cycle at the molecular level is vital to understanding not only humans but all eukaryotes. Establishing a comprehensive knowledge of the cell cycle is one of the most sought-after goals of the field of cell biology.
CancerGenomeWeb

Science Papers Examine Eukaryotic Genome Folding, B Cells in Chronic Infectious Disease

An analysis of genome folding across the eukaryotic tree of life is reported in this week's Science, identifying condensin II — a protein complex involved in mitotic chromosome assembly — as a determinate of genome architecture. To better understand the mechanisms controlling nuclear architecture at the scale of whole chromosomes, a team led by scientists from the Netherlands Cancer Institute performed in situ Hi-C on 24 species covering all subphyla of chordates, all seven extant vertebrate classes, and seven of nine major animal phyla, plus plants and fungi. They discovered that the type of architecture exhibited by an organism correlates with the absence of condensin II subunits. They also found that condensin II depletion converts the human genome architecture to a state similar to that in organisms such as fungi or mosquitos, where centromeres cluster together at nucleoli and heterochromatin domains merge. Based on these observations, the researchers propose a model in which condensin II establishes interphase 3D genome architecture at the scale of whole chromosomes. This mechanism, they write, "likely has been conserved since the last common ancestor of all eukaryotes."
Science Now

Developmental bifurcation of human T follicular regulatory cells

You are currently viewing the abstract. Germinal centers (GCs) are anatomic structures where B cells undergo affinity maturation, leading to production of high-affinity antibodies. The balance between T follicular helper (TFH) and regulatory (TFR) cells is critical for adequate control of GC responses. The study of human TFH and TFR cell development has been hampered because of the lack of in vitro assays reproducing in vivo biology, along with difficult access to healthy human lymphoid tissues. We used a single-cell transcriptomics approach to study the maturation of TFH and TFR cells isolated from human blood, iliac lymph nodes (LNs), and tonsils. As independent tissues have distinct proportions of follicular T cells in different maturation states, we leveraged the heterogeneity to reconstruct the maturation trajectory for human TFH and TFR cells. We found that the dominant maturation of TFR cells follows a bifurcated trajectory from precursor Treg cells, with one arm of the bifurcation leading to blood TFR cells and the other leading to the most mature GC TFR cells. Overall, our data provide a comprehensive resource for the transcriptomics of different follicular T cell populations and their dynamic relationship across different tissues.
ScienceScience Now

Budding yeast relies on G cyclin specificity to couple cell cycle progression with morphogenetic development

Two models have been put forward for cyclin-dependent kinase (Cdk) control of the cell cycle. In the qualitative model, cell cycle events are ordered by distinct substrate specificities of successive cyclin waves. Alternatively, in the quantitative model, the gradual rise of Cdk activity from G1 phase to mitosis leads to ordered substrate phosphorylation at sequential thresholds. Here, we study the relative contributions of qualitative and quantitative Cdk control in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. All S phase and mitotic cyclins can be replaced by a single mitotic cyclin, albeit at the cost of reduced fitness. A single cyclin can also replace all G1 cyclins to support ordered cell cycle progression, fulfilling key predictions of the quantitative model. However, single-cyclin cells fail to polarize or grow buds and thus cannot survive. Our results suggest that budding yeast has become dependent on G1 cyclin specificity to couple cell cycle progression to essential morphogenetic events.
ScienceNature.com

Augmenting anti-CD19 and anti-CD22 CAR T-cell function using PD-1-CD28 checkpoint fusion proteins

Despite high initial responses after treatment with anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells in pediatric B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (BCP-ALL), 40–50% of patients relapse within 24 months1,2. In solid tumors, PD-1/-L1 (programmed death (ligand) 1) blockade enhances, i.e., Her2-specific CAR function3. Although BCP-ALL and bone marrow T cells express PD-L1/PD-14,5, clinical benefit of PD-1/PD-L1-blocking antibodies is low and this mechanism in BCP-ALL remains controversial. Furthermore, PD-1/PD-L1-blocking antibodies trigger autoimmune side effects by uncontrolled T-cell proliferation of auto-reactive T cells. An attractive targeted alternative are synthetic fusion proteins—receptors with extracellular and transmembrane domains of PD-1 that are fused to the intracellular domain of CD28 and thus turn PD-1-mediated inhibitory signals into CD28-mediated T-cell stimulation. Here, we systematically characterize a fully human PD-1-CD28 fusion protein in combination with anti-CD19 and anti-CD22 CAR T cells. Aim of this study is to create an adaptable system to specifically increase functionality of anti-leukemia CAR T cells in order to protect CAR T cells from leukemia-induced inhibition.
ScienceNature.com

Convergent NMDA receptor—Pannexin1 signaling pathways regulate the interaction of CaMKII with Connexin-36

Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CaMKII) binding and phosphorylation of mammalian connexin-36 (Cx36) potentiate electrical coupling. To explain the molecular mechanism of how Cx36 modifies plasticity at gap junctions, we investigated the roles of ionotropic N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors and pannexin1 (Panx1) channels in regulating Cx36 binding to CaMKII. Pharmacological interference and site-directed mutagenesis of protein interaction sites shows that NMDA receptor activation opens Cx36 channels, causing the Cx36- CaMKII binding complex to adopt a compact conformation. Ectopic Panx1 expression in a Panx1 knock-down cell line is required to restore CaMKII mediated opening of Cx36. Furthermore, blocking of Src-family kinase activation of Panx1 is sufficient to prevent the opening of Cx36 channels. Our research demonstrates that the efficacy of Cx36 channels requires convergent calcium-dependent signaling processes in which activation of ionotropic N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, Src-family kinase, and Pannexin1 open Cx36. Our results add to the best of our knowledge a new twist to mounting evidence for molecular communication between these core components of electrical and chemical synapses.
ChemistryNature.com

A single atom change turns insulating saturated wires into molecular conductors

We present an efficient strategy to modulate tunnelling in molecular junctions by changing the tunnelling decay coefficient, β, by terminal-atom substitution which avoids altering the molecular backbone. By varying X = H, F, Cl, Br, I in junctions with S(CH2)(10-18)X, current densities (J) increase >4 orders of magnitude, creating molecular conductors via reduction of β from 0.75 to 0.25 Å−1. Impedance measurements show tripled dielectric constants (εr) with X = I, reduced HOMO-LUMO gaps and tunnelling-barrier heights, and 5-times reduced contact resistance. These effects alone cannot explain the large change in β. Density-functional theory shows highly localized, X-dependent potential drops at the S(CH2)nX//electrode interface that modifies the tunnelling barrier shape. Commonly-used tunnelling models neglect localized potential drops and changes in εr. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that \(\beta \propto 1/\sqrt{{\varepsilon }_{r}}\), suggesting highly-polarizable terminal-atoms act as charge traps and highlighting the need for new charge transport models that account for dielectric effects in molecular tunnelling junctions.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of human adult-derived stem cells towards a neural lineage involves a dedifferentiation event prior to differentiation to neural phenotypes

Although it has been reported that mesenchymal stem cells isolated from adult tissues can be induced to overcome their mesenchymal fate and transdifferentiate into neural cells, the findings and their interpretation have been challenged. The main argument against this process is that the cells rapidly adopt neuron-like morphologies through retraction of the cytoplasm rather than active neurite extension. In this study, we examined the sequence of biological events during neural differentiation of human periodontal ligament-derived stem cells (hPDLSCs), human bone marrow-derived stem cells (hBMSCs) and human dental pulp-derived stem cells (hDPSCs) by time-lapse microscopy. We have demonstrated that hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs can directly differentiate into neuron-like cells without passing through a mitotic stage and that they shrink dramatically and change their morphology to that of neuron-like cells through active neurite extension. Furthermore, we observed micronuclei movement and transient cell nuclei lobulation concurrent to in vitro neurogenesis from hBMSCs and hDPSCs. Our results demonstrate that the differentiation of hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs towards a neural lineage occurs through a dedifferentiation step followed by differentiation to neural phenotypes, and therefore we definitively confirm that the rapid acquisition of the neural phenotype is via a differentiation trait.
CancerNature.com

Decoding empagliflozin’s molecular mechanism of action in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction using artificial intelligence

The use of sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is under investigation in ongoing clinical trials, but the exact mechanism of action is unclear. Here we aimed to use artificial intelligence (AI) to characterize the mechanism of action of empagliflozin in HFpEF at the molecular level. We retrieved information regarding HFpEF pathophysiological motifs and differentially expressed genes/proteins, together with empagliflozin target information and bioflags, from specialized publicly available databases. Artificial neural networks and deep learning AI were used to model the molecular effects of empagliflozin in HFpEF. The model predicted that empagliflozin could reverse 59% of the protein alterations found in HFpEF. The effects of empagliflozin in HFpEF appeared to be predominantly mediated by inhibition of NHE1 (Na+/H+ exchanger 1), with SGLT2 playing a less prominent role. The elucidated molecular mechanism of action had an accuracy of 94%. Empagliflozin’s pharmacological action mainly affected cardiomyocyte oxidative stress modulation, and greatly influenced cardiomyocyte stiffness, myocardial extracellular matrix remodelling, heart concentric hypertrophy, and systemic inflammation. Validation of these in silico data was performed in vivo in patients with HFpEF by measuring the declining plasma concentrations of NOS2, the NLPR3 inflammasome, and TGF-β1 during 12 months of empagliflozin treatment. Using AI modelling, we identified that the main effect of empagliflozin in HFpEF treatment is exerted via NHE1 and is focused on cardiomyocyte oxidative stress modulation. These results support the potential use of empagliflozin in HFpEF.
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular mutation induces an allosteric effect across the membrane and hampers the activity of MRP1 (ABCC1)

Dynamic conformational changes play a major role in the function of proteins, including the ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters. Multidrug Resistance Protein 1 (MRP1) is an ABC exporter that protects cells from toxic molecules. Overexpression of MRP1 has been shown to confer Multidrug Resistance (MDR), a phenomenon in which cancer cells are capable to defend themselves against a broad variety of drugs. In this study, we used varied computational techniques to explore the unique F583A mutation that is known to essentially lock the transporter in a low-affinity solute binding state. We demonstrate how macro-scale conformational changes affect MRP1’s stability and dynamics, and how these changes correspond to micro-scale structural perturbations in helices 10–11 and the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) of the protein in regions known to be crucial for its ATPase activity. We demonstrate how a single substitution of an outward-facing aromatic amino acid causes a long-range allosteric effect that propagates across the membrane, ranging from the extracellular ECL5 loop to the cytoplasmic NBD2 over a distance of nearly 75 Å, leaving the protein in a non-functional state, and provide the putative allosteric pathway. The identified allosteric structural pathway is not only in agreement with experimental data but enhances our mechanical understanding of MRP1, thereby facilitating the rational design of chemosensitizers toward the success of chemotherapy treatments.
ScienceNature.com

Rg1 exerts protective effect in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model via inhibiting CXCL10-mediated glial response

Myelin damage and abnormal remyelination processes lead to central nervous system dysfunction. Glial activation-induced microenvironment changes are characteristic features of the diseases with myelin abnormalities. We previously showed that ginsenoside Rg1, a main component of ginseng, ameliorated MPTP-mediated myelin damage in mice, but the underlying mechanisms are unclear. In this study we investigated the effects of Rg1 and mechanisms in cuprizone (CPZ)-induced demyelination mouse model. Mice were treated with CPZ solution (300 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 5 weeks; from week 2, the mice received Rg1 (5, 10, and 20 mg· kg−1· d−1, ig) for 4 weeks. We showed that Rg1 administration dose-dependently alleviated bradykinesia and improved CPZ-disrupted motor coordination ability in CPZ-treated mice. Furthermore, Rg1 administration significantly decreased demyelination and axonal injury in pathological assays. We further revealed that the neuroprotective effects of Rg1 were associated with inhibiting CXCL10-mediated modulation of glial response, which was mediated by NF-κB nuclear translocation and CXCL10 promoter activation. In microglial cell line BV-2, we demonstrated that the effects of Rg1 on pro-inflammatory and migratory phenotypes of microglia were related to CXCL10, while Rg1-induced phagocytosis of microglia was not directly related to CXCL10. In CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model, injection of AAV-CXCL10 shRNA into mouse lateral ventricles 3 weeks prior CPZ treatment occluded the beneficial effects of Rg1 administration in behavioral and pathological assays. In conclusion, CXCL10 mediates the protective role of Rg1 in CPZ-induced demyelination mouse model. This study provides new insight into potential disease-modifying therapies for myelin abnormalities.
ScienceNature.com

2,3-Butanediol synthesis from glucose supplies NADH for elimination of toxic acetate produced during overflow metabolism

Overflow metabolism-caused acetate accumulation is a major problem that restricts industrial applications of various bacteria. 2,3-Butanediol (2,3-BD) synthesis in microorganisms is an ancient metabolic process with unidentified functions. We demonstrate here that acetate increases and then decreases during the growth of a bacterium Enterobacter cloacae subsp. dissolvens SDM. Both bifunctional acetaldehyde/ethanol dehydrogenase AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production and acetate-induced 2,3-BD biosynthesis are indispensable for the elimination of acetate generated during overflow metabolism. 2,3-BD biosynthesis from glucose supplies NADH required for acetate elimination via AdhE-catalyzed ethanol production. The coupling strategy involving 2,3-BD biosynthesis and ethanol production is widely distributed in bacteria and is important for toxic acetate elimination. Finally, we realized the co-production of ethanol and acetoin from chitin, the second most abundant natural biopolymer whose catabolism involves inevitable acetate production through the coupling acetate elimination strategy. The synthesis of a non-toxic chemical such as 2,3-BD may be viewed as a unique overflow metabolism with desirable metabolic functions.
CancerNature.com

The stem cell revolution: on the role of CD164 as a human stem cell marker

Accurately defining hierarchical relationships between human stem cells and their progeny, and using this knowledge for new cellular therapies, will undoubtedly lead to further successful treatments for life threatening and chronic diseases, which represent substantial burdens on patient quality of life and to healthcare systems globally. Clinical translation relies in part on appropriate biomarker, in vitro manipulation and transplantation strategies. CD164 has recently been cited as an important biomarker for enriching both human haematopoietic and skeletal stem cells, yet a thorough description of extant human CD164 monoclonal antibody (Mab) characteristics, which are critical for identifying and purifying these stem cells, was not discussed in these articles. Here, we highlight earlier but crucial research describing these relevant characteristics, including the differing human CD164 Mab avidities and their binding sites on the human CD164 sialomucin, which importantly may affect subsequent stem cell function and fate.
ScienceNature.com

Gene expression changes and DNA damage after ex vivo exposure of peripheral blood cells to various CT photon spectra

Dual-energy CT provides enhanced diagnostic power with similar or even reduced radiation dose as compared to single-energy CT. Its principle is based on the distinct physical properties of low and high energetic photons, which, however, may also affect the biological effectiveness and hence the extent of CT-induced cellular damage. Therefore, a comparative analysis of biological effectiveness of dual- and single-energy CT scans with focus on early gene regulation and frequency of radiation-induced DNA double strand breaks (DSBs) was performed. Blood samples from three healthy individuals were irradiated ex vivo with single-energy (80 kV and 150 kV) and dual-energy tube voltages (80 kV/Sn150kV) employing a modern dual source CT scanner resulting in Volume Computed Tomography Dose Index (CTDIvol) of 15.79–18.26 mGy and dose length product (DLP) of 606.7–613.8 mGy*cm. Non-irradiated samples served as a control. Differential gene expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells was analyzed 6 h after irradiation using whole transcriptome sequencing. DSB frequency was studied by 53BP1 + γH2AX co-immunostaining and microscopic evaluation of their focal accumulation at DSBs. Neither the analysis of gene expression nor DSB frequency provided any evidence for significantly increased biological effectiveness of dual-energy CT in comparison to samples irradiated with particular single-energy CT spectra. Relative to control, irradiated samples were characterized by a significantly higher rate of DSBs (p < 0.001) and the shared upregulation of five genes, AEN, BAX, DDB2, FDXR and EDA2R, which have already been suggested as radiation-induced biomarkers in previous studies. Despite steadily decreasing doses, CT diagnostics remain a genotoxic stressor with impact on gene regulation and DNA integrity. However, no evidence was found that varying X-ray spectra of CT impact the extent of cellular damage.
ScienceBioMed Central

BUTTERFLY: addressing the pooled amplification paradox with unique molecular identifiers in single-cell RNA-seq

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 174 (2021) Cite this article. The incorporation of unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in single-cell RNA-seq assays makes possible the identification of duplicated molecules, thereby facilitating the counting of distinct molecules from sequenced reads. However, we show that the naïve removal of duplicates can lead to a bias due to a “pooled amplification paradox,” and we propose an improved quantification method based on unseen species modeling. Our correction called BUTTERFLY uses a zero truncated negative binomial estimator implemented in the kallisto bustools workflow. We demonstrate its efficacy across cell types and genes and show that in some cases it can invert the relative abundance of genes.
ChemistryNature.com

A fundamental viewpoint on the hydrogen spillover phenomenon of electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Hydrogen spillover phenomenon of metal-supported electrocatalysts can significantly impact their activity in hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). However, design of active electrocatalysts faces grand challenges due to the insufficient understandings on how to overcome this thermodynamically and kinetically adverse process. Here we theoretically profile that the interfacial charge accumulation induces by the large work function difference between metal and support (∆Φ) and sequentially strong interfacial proton adsorption construct a high energy barrier for hydrogen transfer. Theoretical simulations and control experiments rationalize that small ∆Φ induces interfacial charge dilution and relocation, thereby weakening interfacial proton adsorption and enabling efficient hydrogen spillover for HER. Experimentally, a series of Pt alloys-CoP catalysts with tailorable ∆Φ show a strong ∆Φ-dependent HER activity, in which PtIr/CoP with the smallest ∆Φ = 0.02 eV delivers the best HER performance. These findings have conclusively identified ∆Φ as the criterion in guiding the design of hydrogen spillover-based binary HER electrocatalysts.
ScienceNature.com

Elongation factor ELOF1 drives transcription-coupled repair and prevents genome instability

Correct transcription is crucial for life. However, DNA damage severely impedes elongating RNA polymerase II, causing transcription inhibition and transcription-replication conflicts. Cells are equipped with intricate mechanisms to counteract the severe consequence of these transcription-blocking lesions. However, the exact mechanism and factors involved remain largely unknown. Here, using a genome-wide CRISPR–Cas9 screen, we identified the elongation factor ELOF1 as an important factor in the transcription stress response following DNA damage. We show that ELOF1 has an evolutionarily conserved role in transcription-coupled nucleotide excision repair (TC-NER), where it promotes recruitment of the TC-NER factors UVSSA and TFIIH to efficiently repair transcription-blocking lesions and resume transcription. Additionally, ELOF1 modulates transcription to protect cells against transcription-mediated replication stress, thereby preserving genome stability. Thus, ELOF1 protects the transcription machinery from DNA damage via two distinct mechanisms.
ScienceScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
ScienceNature.com

Single-cell epigenomic landscape of peripheral immune cells reveals establishment of trained immunity in individuals convalescing from COVID-19

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection often causes severe complications and even death. However, asymptomatic infection has also been reported, highlighting the difference in immune responses among individuals. Here we performed single-cell chromatin accessibility and T cell-receptor analyses of peripheral blood mononuclear cells collected from individuals convalescing from COVID-19 and healthy donors. Chromatin remodelling was observed in both innate and adaptive immune cells in the individuals convalescing from COVID-19. Compared with healthy donors, recovered individuals contained abundant TBET-enriched CD16+ and IRF1-enriched CD14+ monocytes with sequential trained and activated epigenomic states. The B-cell lineage in recovered individuals exhibited an accelerated developmental programme from immature B cells to antibody-producing plasma cells. Finally, an integrated analysis of single-cell T cell-receptor clonality with the chromatin accessibility landscape revealed the expansion of putative SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T cells with epigenomic profiles that promote the differentiation of effector or memory cells. Overall, our data suggest that immune cells of individuals convalescing from COVID-19 exhibit global remodelling of the chromatin accessibility landscape, indicative of the establishment of immunological memory.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The clinical use of blood-test factors for Alzheimer’s disease: improving the prediction of cerebral amyloid deposition by the QPLEXAlz plus assay kit

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia, and many studies have focused on finding effective blood biomarkers for the accurate diagnosis of this disease. Predicting cerebral amyloid deposition is considered the key for AD diagnosis because a cerebral amyloid deposition is the hallmark of AD pathogenesis. Previously, blood biomarkers were discovered to predict cerebral amyloid deposition, and further efforts have been made to increase their sensitivity and specificity. In this study, we analyzed blood-test factors (BTFs) that can be commonly measured in medical health check-ups from 149 participants with cognitively normal, 87 patients with mild cognitive impairment, and 64 patients with clinically diagnosed AD dementia with brain amyloid imaging data available. We demonstrated that four factors among regular health check-up blood tests, cortisol, triglyceride/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio, alanine aminotransferase, and free triiodothyronine, showed either a significant difference by or correlation with cerebral amyloid deposition. Furthermore, we made a prediction model for Pittsburgh compound B-positron emission tomography positivity, using BTFs and the previously discovered blood biomarkers, the QPLEXTM Alz plus assay kit biomarker panel, and the area under the curve was significantly increased up to 0.845% with 69.4% sensitivity and 90.6% specificity. These results show that BTFs could be used as co-biomarkers and that a highly advanced prediction model for amyloid plaque deposition could be achieved by the combinational use of diverse biomarkers.