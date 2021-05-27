Cancel
Real-time, automatic, open-source﻿﻿ sleep stage classification system using single EEG for mice

By Taro Tezuka, Deependra Kumar, Sima Singh, Iyo Koyanagi, Toshie Naoi, Masanori Sakaguchi
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe developed a real-time sleep stage classification system with a convolutional neural network using only a one-channel electro-encephalogram source from mice and universally available features in any time-series data: raw signal, spectrum, and zeitgeber time. To accommodate historical information from each subject, we included a long short-term memory recurrent neural network in combination with the universal features. The resulting system (UTSN-L) achieved 90% overall accuracy and 81% multi-class Matthews Correlation Coefficient, with particularly high-quality judgements for rapid eye movement sleep (91% sensitivity and 98% specificity). This system can enable automatic real-time interventions during rapid eye movement sleep, which has been difficult due to its relatively low abundance and short duration. Further, it eliminates the need for ordinal pre-calibration, electromyogram recording, and manual classification and thus is scalable. The code is open-source with a graphical user interface and closed feedback loop capability, making it easily adaptable to a wide variety of end-user needs. By allowing large-scale, automatic, and real-time sleep stage-specific interventions, this system can aid further investigations of the functions of sleep and the development of new therapeutic strategies for sleep-related disorders.

www.nature.com
#Sleep Stages#Slow Wave Sleep#Deep Sleep#Sleep Disorders#User Interface#Slow Wave Sleep#Utsn L Rrb#Izawa Et Al#Cnn#Fft#Acc#Lstm#Project Administration#Nvidia#Cooner Wire#Nrem#Formal Analysis#Kanae Foundation#Graphpad Software#M S
HealthNature.com

Intuitive real-time control strategy for high-density myoelectric hand prosthesis using deep and transfer learning

Myoelectric hand prostheses offer a way for upper-limb amputees to recover gesture and prehensile abilities to ease rehabilitation and daily life activities. However, studies with prosthesis users found that a lack of intuitiveness and ease-of-use in the human-machine control interface are among the main driving factors in the low user acceptance of these devices. This paper proposes a highly intuitive, responsive and reliable real-time myoelectric hand prosthesis control strategy with an emphasis on the demonstration and report of real-time evaluation metrics. The presented solution leverages surface high-density electromyography (HD-EMG) and a convolutional neural network (CNN) to adapt itself to each unique user and his/her specific voluntary muscle contraction patterns. Furthermore, a transfer learning approach is presented to drastically reduce the training time and allow for easy installation and calibration processes. The CNN-based gesture recognition system was evaluated in real-time with a group of 12 able-bodied users. A real-time test for 6 classes/grip modes resulted in mean and median positive predictive values (PPV) of 93.43% and 100%, respectively. Each gesture state is instantly accessible from any other state, with no mode switching required for increased responsiveness and natural seamless control. The system is able to output a correct prediction within less than 116 ms latency. 100% PPV has been attained in many trials and is realistically achievable consistently with user practice and/or employing a thresholded majority vote inference. Using transfer learning, these results are achievable after a sensor installation, data recording and network training/fine-tuning routine taking less than 10 min to complete, a reduction of 89.4% in the setup time of the traditional, non-transfer learning approach.
HealthScience Now

Standalone real-time health monitoring patch based on a stretchable organic optoelectronic system

Skin-like health care patches (SHPs) are next-generation health care gadgets that will enable seamless monitoring of biological signals in daily life. Skin-conformable sensors and a stretchable display are critical for the development of standalone SHPs that provide real-time information while alleviating privacy concerns related to wireless data transmission. However, the production of stretchable wearable displays with sufficient pixels to display this information remains challenging. Here, we report a standalone organic SHP that provides real-time heart rate information. The 15-μm-thick SHP comprises a stretchable organic light-emitting diode display and stretchable organic photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor on all-elastomer substrate and operates stably under 30% strain using a combination of stress relief layers and deformable micro-cracked interconnects that reduce the mechanical stress on the active optoelectronic components. This approach provides a rational strategy for high-resolution stretchable displays, enabling the production of ideal platforms for next-generation wearable health care electronics.
ComputersNature.com

Universal quantum computing using single-particle discrete-time quantum walk

Quantum walk has been regarded as a primitive to universal quantum computation. In this paper, we demonstrate the realization of the universal set of quantum gates on two- and three-qubit systems by using the operations required to describe the single particle discrete-time quantum walk on a position space. The idea is to utilize the effective Hilbert space of the single qubit and the position space on which it evolves in order to realize multi-qubit states and universal set of quantum gates on them. Realization of many non-trivial gates and engineering arbitrary states is simpler in the proposed quantum walk model when compared to the circuit based model of computation. We will also discuss the scalability of the model and some propositions for using lesser number of qubits in realizing larger qubit systems.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Real-time Location System(RTLS) Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2021-2026 with Types, Products and Key Players

The latest research report on Real-time Location System(RTLS) market lends a competitive head start to businesses by revealing the future growth patterns of the industry through a thorough an analysis ofstorical data as well as the latest market trends. This report also assesses how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the regional markets to help stakeholders identify the key areas for business expansion.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis for SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein recognition of human cell junction protein PALS1

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has created global health and economic emergencies. SARS-CoV-2 viruses promote their own spread and virulence by hijacking human proteins, which occurs through viral protein recognition of human targets. To understand the structural basis for SARS-CoV-2 viral-host protein recognition, here we use cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to determine a complex structure of the human cell junction protein PALS1 and SARS-CoV-2 viral envelope (E) protein. Our reported structure shows that the E protein C-terminal DLLV motif recognizes a pocket formed exclusively by hydrophobic residues from the PDZ and SH3 domains of PALS1. Our structural analysis provides an explanation for the observation that the viral E protein recruits PALS1 from lung epithelial cell junctions. In addition, our structure provides novel targets for peptide- and small-molecule inhibitors that could block the PALS1-E interactions to reduce E-mediated virulence.
ScienceNature.com

Enhancing prime editing by Csy4-mediated processing of pegRNA

The most advanced prime editor 3 (PE3) system comprises the editor, a fusion protein of Cas9 H840A nickase and mutant reverse transcriptase (RTase) (hereafter termed NMRT), a prime editing guide RNA (pegRNA) and an alternative single-guide RNA (sgRNA).1 The pegRNA contains a primer binding site (PBS) and a reverse transcription (RT) template for introducing new genetic information1 (Fig. 1a; Supplementary information, Fig. S1a). We noted that the PBS, which is generally 10–16 nt at the 3′ end of pegRNA, is complementary to part of the spacer at the 5′ end of pegRNA, and their annealing is expected to cause pegRNA circularization, which can potentially hamper editing (Fig. 1a; Supplementary information, Fig. S1b, c).
MathematicsNature.com

Spin polarized density functional theory calculations of the electronic structure and magnetism of the 112 type iron pnictide compound \(\hbox {EuFeAs}_2\)

Using density-functional theory, we investigate the electronic, magnetic, and hyperfine-interaction properties of the 112-type iron-pnictide compound \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\), which is isostructural to the high-temperature iron-based superconductor \({\hbox {Ca}}_{1-x}{\hbox {La}}_x{\hbox {FeAs}}_2\). We show that the band structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) is similar to that of the 112-type compounds’ family, with hole-like and electron-like bands at the Brillouin-zone center and corners, respectively. We demonstrate that the bands near the Fermi level originate mainly from the Fe atoms. The presence of a mixture of ionic and covalent bonding is predicted from the charge-density and atom-resolved density-of-states calculations. There is good agreement between the calculated hyperfine-interaction parameters with those obtained from the \(^{57}\)Fe and \(^{151}\)Eu Mössbauer measurements. The spatial distribution of atoms in \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) leads to an in-plane 2D magnetism. Moreover, ab-initio calculations predict the compound’s magnetic moment and the magnetic moments of each constituent atom. Also, the density of states profile provides insight into the relative magnitude of these moments. Electronic structure calculations and Fermi surface topology reveal various physical and chemical properties of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\). Valence electron density maps indicate the co-existence of a wide range of chemical bonds in this system, and based on structural properties, the transport characteristics are deduced and discussed. A thorough analysis of the atomic structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) and its role in the bond formation is presented.
ScienceNature.com

Automated scoring of pre-REM sleep in mice with deep learning

Reliable automation of the labor-intensive manual task of scoring animal sleep can facilitate the analysis of long-term sleep studies. In recent years, deep-learning-based systems, which learn optimal features from the data, increased scoring accuracies for the classical sleep stages of Wake, REM, and Non-REM. Meanwhile, it has been recognized that the statistics of transitional stages such as pre-REM, found between Non-REM and REM, may hold additional insight into the physiology of sleep and are now under vivid investigation. We propose a classification system based on a simple neural network architecture that scores the classical stages as well as pre-REM sleep in mice. When restricted to the classical stages, the optimized network showed state-of-the-art classification performance with an out-of-sample F1 score of 0.95 in male C57BL/6J mice. When unrestricted, the network showed lower F1 scores on pre-REM (0.5) compared to the classical stages. The result is comparable to previous attempts to score transitional stages in other species such as transition sleep in rats or N1 sleep in humans. Nevertheless, we observed that the sequence of predictions including pre-REM typically transitioned from Non-REM to REM reflecting sleep dynamics observed by human scorers. Our findings provide further evidence for the difficulty of scoring transitional sleep stages, likely because such stages of sleep are under-represented in typical data sets or show large inter-scorer variability. We further provide our source code and an online platform to run predictions with our trained network.
PhysicsNature.com

Experimental observation of non-Abelian topological charges and edge states

In the last few decades, topological phase1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 has emerged as a new classification of matter states beyond the Ginzburg–Landau symmetry-breaking paradigm. The underlying global invariant is usually well characterized by integers, such as Chern numbers or winding numbers—the Abelian charges12,13,14,15. Very recently, researchers proposed the notion of non-Abelian topological charges16,17,18,19, which possess non-commutative and fruitful braiding structures with multiple (more than one) bandgaps tangled together. Here we experimentally observe the non-Abelian topological charges in a time-reversal and inversion-symmetric transmission line network. The quaternion-valued non-Abelian topological charges are clearly mapped onto an eigenstate-frame sphere. Moreover, we find a non-Abelian quotient relation that provides a global perspective on the distribution of edge/domain-wall states. Our work opens the door towards characterization and manipulation of non-Abelian topological charges, which may lead to interesting observables such as trajectory-dependent Dirac/Weyl node collisions in two-dimensional systems16,17,20, admissible nodal line configurations in three dimensions16,19,20, and may provide insight into certain strongly correlated phases of twisted bilayer graphene21.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A Review of Machine Learning Classification Using Quantum Annealing for Real-world Applications

Optimizing the training of a machine learning pipeline helps in reducing training costs and improving model performance. One such optimizing strategy is quantum annealing, which is an emerging computing paradigm that has shown potential in optimizing the training of a machine learning model. The implementation of a physical quantum annealer has been realized by D-Wave systems and is available to the research community for experiments. Recent experimental results on a variety of machine learning applications using quantum annealing have shown interesting results where the performance of classical machine learning techniques is limited by limited training data and high dimensional features. This article explores the application of D-Wave's quantum annealer for optimizing machine learning pipelines for real-world classification problems. We review the application domains on which a physical quantum annealer has been used to train machine learning classifiers. We discuss and analyze the experiments performed on the D-Wave quantum annealer for applications such as image recognition, remote sensing imagery, computational biology, and particle physics. We discuss the possible advantages and the problems for which quantum annealing is likely to be advantageous over classical computation.
Softwarearxiv.org

A Question of Time: Revisiting the Use of Recursive Filtering for Temporal Calibration of Multisensor Systems

We examine the problem of time delay estimation, or temporal calibration, in the context of multisensor data fusion. Differences in processing intervals and other factors typically lead to a relative delay between measurement from two disparate sensors. Correct (optimal) data fusion demands that the relative delay must either be known in advance or identified online. There have been several recent proposals in the literature to determine the delay parameter using recursive, causal filters such as the extended Kalman filter (EKF). We carefully review this formulation and show that there are fundamental issues with the structure of the EKF (and related algorithms) when the delay is included in the filter state vector as a value to be estimated. These structural issues, in turn, leave recursive filters prone to bias and inconsistency. Our theoretical analysis is supported by simulation studies that demonstrate the implications in terms of filter performance; although tuning of the filter noise variances may reduce the chance of inconsistency or divergence, the underlying structural concerns remain. We offer brief suggestions for ways to maintain the computational efficiency of recursive filtering for temporal calibration while avoiding the drawbacks of the standard algorithms.
HealthBusiness Insider

Real-World Data on Over 4,000 Patients Using the Medtronic MiniMed™ 780G System Demonstrate Time in Range Mirroring Pivotal Trial

Results Demonstrate 76% Time in Range and 94% Time in Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop Mode. DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced real-world clinical outcomes for 4,120 individuals on the MiniMed™ 780G system, a small subset of those on the latest system today across nine countries in Europe. Data showed an average overall Time in Range of 76.2% and an overnight Time in Range of 83%, mirroring results from the pivotal trial. From an experience perspective, users remained in Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop (AHCL) mode, also referred to as the SmartGuard™ algorithm, for an average of 94% of the time, and an overall reduction in interactions required with the system demonstrated a more seamless experience than previous insulin pump systems.*
HealthNature.com

Predictors of obstructive sleep apnea misclassification when using total bed time versus total sleep time

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a highly prevalent condition worldwide. Untreated, it is associated with multiple medical complications as well as a reduced quality of life. Home sleep apnea tests are increasingly used for its diagnosis and evaluation of severity, but using total bed time rather than total sleep time may underestimate OSA severity. We aim to uncover the extent and predictors of OSA misclassification when using total bed time. A retrospective observational study was conducted using data from the sleep laboratory of the National University Hospital, Singapore, a tertiary hospital with 1200 beds. Misclassification of OSA was defined as any OSA severity that was less severe using total bed time versus total sleep time. Logistic regression was used to identify predictors of OSA misclassification. A total of 1621 patients were studied (mean age 45.6 ± 15.9 years; 73.4% male). 300 (18.5%) patients were misclassified. Risk factors for OSA misclassification included age (OR 1.02, 95% CI 1.01–1.03, P = 0.001) and body-mass index (BMI) (OR 0.97, 95% CI 0.95–0.99, P = 0.015). Risk for misclassification was significant in patients aged ≥ 57 years old, with BMI < 32.3 kg/m2. Using total bed time rather than total sleep time to quantify OSA severity was associated with a significant risk of misclassification, particularly in patients aged ≥ 57 years old, with BMI < 32.3 kg/m2.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Open-source tool Yor automatically tags IaC resources for traceability and auditability

Yor is an open-source tool from Palo Alto Networks that automatically tags cloud resources within infrastructure as code (IaC) frameworks such as Terraform, Cloudformation, Kubernetes, and Serverless Framework. Yor helps security teams trace a security misconfiguration from code to cloud, automates the tedious work of manually tagging cloud resources, and...
ChemistryNature.com

Deep learning-based estimation of Flory–Huggins parameter of A–B block copolymers from cross-sectional images of phase-separated structures

In this study, deep learning (DL)-based estimation of the Flory–Huggins χ parameter of A-B diblock copolymers from two-dimensional cross-sectional images of three-dimensional (3D) phase-separated structures were investigated. 3D structures with random networks of phase-separated domains were generated from real-space self-consistent field simulations in the 25–40 χN range for chain lengths (N) of 20 and 40. To confirm that the prepared data can be discriminated using DL, image classification was performed using the VGG-16 network. We comprehensively investigated the performances of the learned networks in the regression problem. The generalization ability was evaluated from independent images with the unlearned χN. We found that, except for large χN values, the standard deviation values were approximately 0.1 and 0.5 for A-component fractions of 0.2 and 0.35, respectively. The images for larger χN values were more difficult to distinguish. In addition, the learning performances for the 4-class problem were comparable to those for the 8-class problem, except when the χN values were large. This information is useful for the analysis of real experimental image data, where the variation of samples is limited.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Hacking HP Tuning to perform Automatic Model Selection

Hyper Parameter Tuning’s mission is to pick the best model configuration regarding an objective. We have seen in a previous post that even though it seems a challenging task, it’s not that hard to code when using a model-based approach. But wait! If HP Tuning can pick the best parameters...
Softwaremathworks.com

Automatic Generation Control of Two Area System in Simulink

Automatic Generation Control (AGC) of Two Area System in Matlab simulink software developed by Dr. J. A. Laghari. This automatic generation control (AGC) of two area power system model is designed in Matlab/simulink software. For this purpose, an example from the Book Power System Analysis by Hadi Sadat, Chapter 12,...
ScienceNature.com

Functional prediction of environmental variables using metabolic networks

In this manuscript, we propose a novel approach to assess relationships between environment and metabolic networks. We used a comprehensive dataset of more than 5000 prokaryotic species from which we derived the metabolic networks. We compute the scope from the reconstructed graphs, which is the set of all metabolites and reactions that can potentially be synthesized when provided with external metabolites. We show using machine learning techniques that the scope is an excellent predictor of taxonomic and environmental variables, namely growth temperature, oxygen tolerance, and habitat. In the literature, metabolites and pathways are rarely used to discriminate species. We make use of the scope underlying structure—metabolites and pathways—to construct the predictive models, giving additional information on the important metabolic pathways needed to discriminate the species, which is often absent in other metabolic network properties. For example, in the particular case of growth temperature, glutathione biosynthesis pathways are specific to species growing in cold environments, whereas tungsten metabolism is specific to species in warm environments, as was hinted in current literature. From a machine learning perspective, the scope is able to reduce the dimension of our data, and can thus be considered as an interpretable graph embedding.
EngineeringNature.com

AI system outperforms humans in designing floorplans for microchips

A machine-learning system has been trained to place memory blocks in microchip designs. The system beats human experts at the task, and offers the promise of better, more-rapidly produced chip designs than are currently possible. Andrew B. Kahng is in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and in the...