Hillsborough Schools handing out free Memorial Day meal boxes
Hillsborough County Public Schools will be handing out free Memorial Day meal boxes for students on Thursday.
The boxes include three days of breakfast and lunches and are free for any child 18 and under, or under 21 for those with special needs.
The meals can be picked up at the Silo Bend site located at 9036 Brittany Way in Tampa from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while supplies last.
The district says distribution will also take place at the following school sites from 10 to 11 a.m.
- Armwood Highschool
- Blake Highschool
- Bloomingdale Highschool
- Brandon Highschool
- Durant Highschool
- East Bay Highschool
- Freedom Highschool
- Gaither Highschool
- Giunta Middle School
- Hillsborough Highschool
- Jefferson Highschool
- Kenly ES
- Lennard Highschool
- Leto Highschool
- Mango ES
- Middleton Highschool
- Newsome Highschool
- Pizzo K-8
- Plant Highschool
- Plant City Highschool
- Riverview Highschool
- Robinson Highschool
- Sligh Middle School
- Spoto Highschool
- Steinbrenner Highschool
- Sulphur Springs K-8
- Sumner Highschool
- Woodson K-8
The district says there is limited availability.