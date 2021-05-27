Hillsborough Schools handing out free Memorial Day meal boxes

Hillsborough County Public Schools will be handing out free Memorial Day meal boxes for students on Thursday.

The boxes include three days of breakfast and lunches and are free for any child 18 and under, or under 21 for those with special needs.

The meals can be picked up at the Silo Bend site located at 9036 Brittany Way in Tampa from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while supplies last.

The district says distribution will also take place at the following school sites from 10 to 11 a.m.

Armwood Highschool

Blake Highschool

Bloomingdale Highschool

Brandon Highschool

Durant Highschool

East Bay Highschool

Freedom Highschool

Gaither Highschool

Giunta Middle School

Hillsborough Highschool

Jefferson Highschool

Kenly ES

Lennard Highschool

Leto Highschool

Mango ES

Middleton Highschool

Newsome Highschool

Pizzo K-8

Plant Highschool

Plant City Highschool

Riverview Highschool

Robinson Highschool

Sligh Middle School

Spoto Highschool

Steinbrenner Highschool

Sulphur Springs K-8

Sumner Highschool

Woodson K-8

The district says there is limited availability.