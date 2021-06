EXO's Chanyeol, Kai, and Xiumin prepare to land their ship after taking that 'One Giant Leap' into the galaxy. On May 29 at midnight KST, the boy group released a set of teaser photos of three more members as they prepare to land the ship. In the individual photos, Chanyeol, Kai, and Xiumin each show off their charisma, with Xiumin working on the control panel while Chanyeol and Kai check the other parts of the ship.