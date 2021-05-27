Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Burnout, Stress, Fatigue—Amid Rising Mental Health Issues Among Healthcare Workers in India, Headspace Comes to Rescue

The Weather Channel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into the 18th month, every nook and corner of the world has been affected in some form or other. In addition to the millions of lives lost, the pandemic has hit all the sector of the global economy, disrupting the daily lives of billions of people. Yet, the healthcare sector was the most affected across the globe as the system collapsed in multiple countries due to the repeated waves of the pandemic.

weather.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Burnout#Mental Health Disorders#Anxiety#Global Health#Stress Fatigue#The Lancet Psychiatry#Fortis Healthcare#Ppe#Indian#Headspace Com India#Founder Ceo#Mhealth#Lybrate Identification#Mental Health Challenges#Health Issues#Physical Health#Healthcare Experts#Day To Day Stress#Healthcare Practitioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Related
Mental Healthmhealthintelligence.com

mHealth Program Aims to Address Pandemic Stress, Burnout in Nurses

This announcement follows the completion of a successful pilot program by the Arizona Nurses Association, which launched the connected health service in August 2020 to help nurses struggling with pandemic-related mental health concerns. The pilot involved some 4,000 nurses, 75 percent of whom worked in direct patient care and 60 percent of whom worked with COVID-19 patients.
Mental HealthKATU.com

Sokya Health: Help for Mental Burnout

If you're noticing increased irritability, a lack of motivation and overall fatigue, you could be experiencing mental burnout -- and the pandemic could be to blame. Jessica Yaffa, CPC, Director of Wellness at Sokya Health, joined us along with board certified psychiatrist Allison Hadley, MD, to share how they can help.
Healththebusinesstimes.com

Extinguishing burnout: As stress mounts, employers can help

More than a year into the pandemic, more and more teams battle another effect of COVID-19: burnout. Even before the pandemic, burnout had reached record levels. The World Health Organization included burnout in its classification of diseases in 2019, describing it as “a syndrome … resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.” Add to chronic workplace stress issues related to the pandemic — among them working from home, managing children and schooling, political polariation and social unrest — and burnout reached critical mass.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Mental health issues on the rise even as pandemic eases its grip

The COVID-19 pandemic has doubled the number of calls to a Chicago nonprofit, to 300 a week, from people seeking help with mental health crises. And the fallout from the pandemic lockdown will require long-term soul-searching. That recognition underpins the month of May’s recognition as Mental Health Awareness Month, and its timeliness is prescient.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Headspace offers free subscriptions to Indian healthcare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): With India experiencing a deadly second wave of COVID-19, local doctors, medical administrators and healthcare workers on the frontlines are experiencing fatigue and burnout at an unprecedented scale. At this crucial time, Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, has announced that it...
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Blue Cross Workers Made Mental Health a Priority During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone in different ways – but the undercurrent of all the changes we’ve shouldered in the past year is stress. Stress can exacerbate existing anxiety and depression or make it more difficult to handle new changes in life. Above all, the pandemic emphasized the need to...
Mental Healthmariposagazette.com

Be proactive when dealing with mental health issues

Tiffany RomeroMay is Mental Health Awareness Month. It is a month of raising awareness around an invisible illness in hopes of changing the stigma and discrimination that is associated with it. According to the World Health Organization, mental health is “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his...
Mental Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: 4 ways healthcare leaders can protect employee mental health

Healthcare leaders can prioritize their staff's mental health by making four slight changes in their organization, according to a May 25 op-ed published in Forbes. Andrew Mendonsa, PsyD, is a psychologist and the vice president of West Coast clinical and governmental relations for Sprout Health Group, which offers support for alcohol and substance use disorder.
Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Employee Burnout Up As Employers Pull Back On Support For Mental Health Benefits, Headspace Survey Finds

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees are more stressed and burned out by work today than they were at the start of the pandemic, and they're increasingly looking to employers for mental health benefits and solutions, according to survey data released today by Headspace for Work , Headspace's enterprise business that offers mindfulness products and services to help companies build healthier, more productive cultures and higher-performing organizations.
Public HealthAMA

5 solutions to help ease physicians’ COVID-19 burnout

Burnout among physicians and other health professionals is not a newly recognized crisis. But the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated burnout and presented unique challenges for physicians and other health professionals, according to a national survey. Published in The Lancet open-access journal EClinicalMedicine, “Prevalence and correlates of stress and burnout among...
Mental HealthTimes Union

State of the Nation's Mental Health: Stress is up, treatment is not

(BPT) - Our nation reported more mental health stress in 2020, but there was not a corresponding increase in people seeking mental health treatment, according to the inaugural State of the Nation’s Mental Health report. However, there were two conditions for which diagnoses and treatment grew in 2020: anxiety and...
Mental HealthCredit Union Times

Rebound: Employee Mental Health, Stress Showing Improvement in Recent Months

The mental wellness of workers in the US suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic but is bouncing back, a new survey from Travelers has found. The Travelers Mental Wellness Checkup was a survey of 2,000 employed adults across the U.S., and discovered that although many American workers experienced loneliness, worry about losing a loved one, and stress, most are now reporting better mental health. The survey found that 73% or respondents described their current mental health as excellent or good – up from 67% in the early months of the pandemic.
Victor, NYMPNnow

VFL program to highlight mental health amid COVID-19

Victor Farmington Library and licensed mental health counselor Jessica Cary will host a virtual program at 6 p.m. May 25 to highlight how the trauma of COVID-19 can impact the nervous system and one’s senses of connection and safety. An increasing number of people are struggling with symptoms of anxiety...
Milwaukee, WIgastroenterologyadvisor.com

COVID-19 Had Major Impact on ICU Nurses’ Mental Health

HealthDay News — Nurses who worked in the intensive care unit (ICU) during the COVID-19 pandemic have high levels of moral distress, burnout, anxiety, and depression, according to a study presented at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference, held virtually from May 14 to 19. Jill Guttormson, Ph.D., R.N.,...
Mental Healthphr.org

Pandemic Burnout: The Toll of COVID-19 on Health Care Workers and Children

Among the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects on mental health have proven to be widespread and substantial. In January 2021, four out of 10 adults in the United States reported symptoms of anxiety or depression disorder – a 400 percent increase from January 2019. Health care workers are particularly exposed: more than half of workers on the front line could be at risk for one or more mental health problems, alongside the health risks involved in working with COVID-19 patients.