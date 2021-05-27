LAX Cargo Handlers Arrested For Stealing $224K Worth of Gold Bars

(Los Angeles, CA) — Two men who handled cargo at Los Angeles International Airport are in custody and accused of stealing more than 224-thousand-dollars’ worth of gold bars. The FBI arrested the men on Tuesday morning, after they allegedly stole four gold bars that were being shipped to New York in April of 2020. Twenty-five gold bars had been separated from a much larger shipment arriving from Australia. When one of the workers discovered the missing box, he allegedly helped himself to four of the bars, worth 56-thousand-dollars apiece. The FBI says that man gave the second suspect one of the bars, then he gave another to a family member and asked him to exchange it for a car. The two other gold bars were found buried in his backyard.