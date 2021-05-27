RBC upgrades Ford on its new electric vehicle strategy, sees shares rallying 22%
Ford's updated business strategy should bring investors off the sidelines as the company's electric-vehicle future becomes more clear, according to RBC Capital Markets. The Detroit automaker unveiled a new turnaround plan at an investor day on Wednesday calling for more than $30 billion in investments in electric vehicles through 2025 and targets 40% of its sales as electric by 2030. The company also recently started accepting reservations for the all-electric F-150 Lightning.www.cnbc.com