RBC upgrades Ford on its new electric vehicle strategy, sees shares rallying 22%

Electric Vehicle Stocks Are Heating Up Again, Do You Have Them In Your Portfolio?. Electric vehicles are racing to capitalize on the shift towards battery-powered cars, and electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been keeping pace. No doubt, it has been one of the best sectors to find growth in the stock market over the past year. The momentum we saw among top electric vehicle stocks has certainly been epic, to say the least. But with many growth stocks peaking in early February, a general tech stock selloff and concerns about chip shortages have put some pressure on the space.