It was a tale of two games Friday as the hosting Fergus Falls softball split with St. Cloud Tech. In Game 1, the Tech Tigers claimed a 12-4 victory over the Otters. The Tigers would plate two runs in the top of the first, but the Otters responded with a run in the home half as Laci Strom knocked in a run. Tech would add two more runs in the third, but Fergus Falls again responded in the bottom of the fourth as the Otters plated three runs with two outs to tie the game 4-4.