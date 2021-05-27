News conference on Tristyn Bailey murder case planned Thursday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An update on the teen charged for Tristyn Bailey’s murder is expected from the State Attorney’s Office Thursday.

Executive Director Bryan Shorstein said, “We are in the final stages of the comprehensive review of the facts, circumstances and the law.”

After speaking with Bailey’s family and the St. Johns County School District, Borestein announced the press conference will be at 4 p.m. at the St. Johns County Courthouse.

A press release from the office said, “We appreciate the patience and support from the family, friends, neighbors and all of the folks who have been following this disturbing case.”

Bailey’s family reported the 13-year-old missing Sunday, May 9. Later that day, St. Johns County deputies found her body in a wooded area in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood. Investigators revealed that Bailey was stabbed to death. Former classmate 14-year-old Aiden Fucci is charged with second-degree murder.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza plans to answer question on issues that came up throughout the weeks follow Fucci’s arrest. Bailey’s family is expected to attend.

