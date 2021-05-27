Cancel
Sixers Notebook: Former Prez Pat Croce feels it's time for a championship ring

By Jack McCaffery jmccaffery@21st-centurymedia.com
Trentonian
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — Pat Croce has been a businessman and a Tae Kwon Do champion, an NHL trainer and a successful chess player, an author, a TV personality and a museum curator. He knows better than to believe anyone would best remember him for any of that. “Everywhere I go, everyone...

www.trentonian.com
