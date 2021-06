It should not surprise anyone that the COVID-19 pandemic created supply-chain and labor issues, and those issues would ultimately drive up the cost of doing business. Short-term inflation is a given. The cold snap in Texas and last week’s cyber-attack on our fuel supply only intensified demand-driven cost increases for us in the Tampa Bay region. On the up-side, the two, recent federal stimulus packages infused huge amounts of extra cash throughout the economy. That extra money will greatly aid in offsetting this Covid-19 induced inflation. Put simply, shortages caused costs to increase, but because there is a lot more money already in the system, those cost increases will not cripple the rebound, and prices will stabilize once the economy settles into a post-pandemic normal. We just have to ride it out.