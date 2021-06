TWIN FALLS — Sandpoint's Kayelin Johansen placed first in Greco-Roman and second in freestyle at the USA Wrestling Idaho State Championships held May 7-8 in Twin Falls. The SHS senior, who was wrestling for the Bonners Ferry Wrestling Club, won a pair of matches by pin in the girls 16U/Junior category at 122-131 pounds to claim the Greco-Roman title. She grabbed second in freestyle in the same weight class.