OpenAI Launches the OpenAI Startup Fund

WebProNews
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOpenAI, one of the leading AI companies, has established a fund to invest in AI startups, in partnership with Microsoft. OpenAI was co-founded by Elon Musk. Musk has long been a critic of AI, believing it represents one of the biggest existential threats humanity faces. OpenAI was founded with the goal of developing AI in a safe, responsible way.

www.webpronews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Sam Altman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Productivity#The Openai Startup Fund#Openai Co#Microsoft Build 2021
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
Economythebeveragejournal.com

Uncle Nearest Venture Fund Launches

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey announced the formation of the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund on June 1, a $50 million fund created specifically to invest in rapidly growing, minority-founded and -owned spirits brands. Fawn Weaver, Uncle Nearest Founder and CEO, said it is by design that the timing of the announcement comes on the 100th anniversary of the destruction of Black Wall Street, which took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where 35 blocks of businesses in the city’s Black district were destroyed by a white mob during the Tulsa Race Massacre. The fund’s first chosen investments receive initial funding of $2 million: the London-based Equiano, the world’s first Afro-Caribbean rum founded by Ian Burrell and Aaisha Dadral, and Jack From Brooklyn, Inc., the first-known Black-owned distillery in America post-Prohibition and maker of Sorel Liqueur, founded by Jackie Summers in 2012.
BicyclesRideApart

Electric Bike Startup UBCO Raises $10M In Funding

In its modest plan to become the “number one utility electric vehicle company in the world,” New Zealand-based e-bike firm UBCO recently announced the acquisition of $10 million (USD) in funding for expansion and development. The huge financial injection was provided by investment firms Seven Peak Ventures, Nuance Capital and...
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

The AlleyWatch Startup Daily Funding Report: 6/25/2021

The latest venture capital, seed, pre-seed, and angel deals for NYC startups for 6/25/2021 featuring funding details for Kindbody, JW Player, and much more. This page will be updated throughout the day to reflect any new fundings. Kindbody, the fertility care digital health platform, has raised $62M in Series C...
Businessgreensheet.com

Transcard launches accelerator program for minority-owned startups

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. (PRWEB) JUNE 25, 2021--Transcard, a payment technology leader, announced the launch of AccelUp, an accelerator program for minority owned start-ups in Chattanooga, Tennessee. AccelUp will select up to 10 minority owned start-ups each year to receive a $15,000 non-dilutive loan. Start-ups selected for AccelUp will have access to...
Businessshortpedia.com

Lenskart launches vision fund; will invest upto $2 Mn in selected eye care D2C startups

D2C eyewear brand Lenskart has launched Lenskart Vision Fund wherein the company plans to invest up to $2 Mn in each of the selected startups that are synergistic to the eyewear, eye care and omnichannel retail sectors. In addition to the infusion of capital, select startups will benefit from Lenskart’s market access via 700+ retail stores and online channels across India, Singapore, Middle East, and the US.
EconomyInc.com

Startup Guru Steve Blank: Don't Be So Sure You're a Visionary

After co-founding or helping to develop eight Silicon Valley startups, Stanford Adjunct professor Steve Blank has a wealth of unique, well-earned insight into the state of entrepreneurship today. Blank, who is also one of the creators of the Lean Startup. The Human Factor, a LinkedIn video series hosted by Eric...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Elon Musk's Starlink Gets Permission to Offer Internet in Mexico

Elon Musk will now be able to sell his satellite internet in Mexican territory, through his company Starlink Satellite Systems México, S. de RL de CV. The company of the founder of Tesla obtained the permits to offer its services in the country. The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) granted Starlink...
Businessfinextra.com

Currencycloud opens Bold Academy for Series A-funded startups

Currencycloud, the experts simplifying business in a multi-currency world, today announced the launch of its Bold Academy – a knowledge-sharing programme for Series A-funded start-ups. The Bold Academy launches alongside an update to the company brand following a period of significant growth and international expansion. The Bold Academy is a...
Economystartupnchill.com

How this ex-hedge fund executive founded investment management startup WealthDesk

While working in the fund management segment at DE Shaw in the US, Ujjwal Jain got an opportunity to shift to Mumbai for a strategic India focused stint. The move made him realise the massive opportunity in asset management, fund management, advisory, and broking in the country. Thus, in 2016, after a decade of working in the fintech space, Ujjwal started…
Marketsijglobal.com

Arcano launches €300m fund

Arcano Asset Management has launched Arcano Earth Fund II, a sustainable infrastructure fund of funds with a fundraising target of €300 million. If you are an existing subscriber please sign in to read this article in full. Sign up for a free trial. Register for free access to IJGlobal and...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Proptech startup Lessen raises $35M in Series A funding

Lessen, a rental property management platform, raised $35 million in Series A funding. The two-year-old company connects single-family and multifamily owners to plumbers, electricians and related service and maintenance businesses. Venture capital firm Fifth Wall led the round as it continues to place big bets on the proptech industry. Other...
Businessfashionunited.com

U.S. performance apparel startup OROS receives 14.5 million in series A funding

OROS, an American startup specialised in creating thermal materials and performance apparel, has announced it has received 14.5 million dollars in a Series A funding round led by Elizabeth Street Ventures and Enlightenment Capital. Part materials technology company, part performance apparel brand, OROS is looking to lead the 13 billion...
EconomyInman.com

Cash offer startup Accept.inc raises $90M in funding round

The fintech mortgage lender plans to use the funds to scale the company’s platform, double its team and expand into new markets. Fintech mortgage lender Accept.inc has raised $90 million in debt and equity in a new funding round led by venture capital firm Signal Fire, the company announced on Thursday.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Enterprise enclaves startup Anjuna raises $30M funding round

Enterprise enclaves startup Anjuna Security Inc. announced today it has raised $30 million to bring its Confidential Cloud Software Platform to market and to evolve its technology and security innovations in the enterprise confidential computing market. Insight Partners led the Series B round. Founded in 2018, the company provides a...
Economystartupnchill.com

Nutraceutical startup Power Gummies eyes new launches in India, international expansion

New Delhi-based dietary supplement brand Power Gummies recently raise $1 million and has plans to raise $5 million in the near future. Founder and CEO Divij Bajaj says most of these funds will go towards research and development of the Delhi-based nutraceutical brand. The remaining funds would be used to launch new SKUs and developing the team. Power Gummies plans…