Proposal to Decriminalize Abortion Prompts Debate in Malta

Laszlo Cuvier, Speaker of Parliament, imposed a higher fine of 9.6 million HUF on Peter Jakab. The Jobbik faction leader literally asked the ruling party:. According to the rules of procedure, the president may order or warn a member who uses the authority of the National Assembly, the dignity of the session, insults or improper expression about a person or group, or any other such act. According to the parliamentary law, the president may withdraw the speech from the representative who violates the rules of the assembly, dismiss him or exclude it from the session, impose a fine on him, or reduce his fees. . The decision of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies cannot be appealed (which, by the way, has already been appealed to by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg in relation to a previous complaint).