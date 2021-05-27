Cancel
Europe

Proposal to Decriminalize Abortion Prompts Debate in Malta

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

VALETTA, Malta (AP) — A proposal to decriminalize abortion in Malta has stirred up a polarized debate on an issue long considered taboo in the country with the strictest abortion laws in the European Union. Independent lawmaker Marlene Farrugia caught many by surprise this month when she presented a bill...

Politicscrossroadstoday.com

Albania parliament to vote on president’s impeachment June 9

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament on Monday decided to hold an extraordinary session next week on the impeachment of the country’s president for allegedly violating the constitution. The session will be held June 9 following a report by an investigative committee, which last week concluded that President Ilir Meta...
Politicsstirlingnews.co.uk

Edwin Poots’ EU comments lack ‘adherence to reality’, says ambassador

DUP leader Edwin Poots’ allegations that the European Union is causing harm to Northern Ireland in the wake of Brexit lacks “adherence to reality”, according to the EU’s ambassador to the UK. Joao Vale de Almeida on Tuesday dismissed Mr Poots’ claims that the arrangements are having a “devastating impact”...
Public HealthScientific American

Divisive COVID ‘Lab Leak’ Debate Prompts Dire Warnings from Researchers

Calls to investigate Chinese laboratories have reached a fever pitch in the United States, as Republican leaders allege that the coronavirus causing the pandemic was leaked from one, and as some scientists argue that this ‘lab leak’ hypothesis requires a thorough, independent inquiry. But for many researchers, the tone of the growing demands is unsettling. They say the volatility of the debate could thwart efforts to study the virus’s origins.
Politicsmagazinebuzz.com

EU minister invites Finns to discuss EU policy

Finland has been a member of the European Union for a quarter of a century – what does the European Union look like to its citizens? What should the future direction of the union look like and what role should Finland play as part of the union? Make your voice heard about Finland’s activities in the EU by participating in the Open Citizen Dialogues on the EU Government Report!
PoliticsDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Toughen sanctions on Belarus

In recent months, Europe has watched impotently from the sidelines as Alexander Lukashenko brutally reasserted his illegitimate authority over the population of Belarus. The protest movement that threatened the survival of his regime after fraudulent 2020 elections has, for the time being, been subjugated: a combination of state violence, media suppression, incarceration and torture has battered a people into temporary submission. The modest sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States have had limited effect, while deepening the dependency of “Europe’s last dictator” on Vladimir Putin’s largesse and goodwill.
Congress & Courtsretailcrowd.co.uk

Index – Local – Which was the harshest speech in Parliament?

Laszlo Cuvier, Speaker of Parliament, imposed a higher fine of 9.6 million HUF on Peter Jakab. The Jobbik faction leader literally asked the ruling party:. According to the rules of procedure, the president may order or warn a member who uses the authority of the National Assembly, the dignity of the session, insults or improper expression about a person or group, or any other such act. According to the parliamentary law, the president may withdraw the speech from the representative who violates the rules of the assembly, dismiss him or exclude it from the session, impose a fine on him, or reduce his fees. . The decision of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies cannot be appealed (which, by the way, has already been appealed to by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg in relation to a previous complaint).
Societypersecution.org

European Union Condemns New Sentence for Iranian Human Rights Advocate

(International Christian Concern) – Last week, the European Union (EU) condemned a recent sentence handed down for Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist and journalist, according to an AP News report. The condemnation came shortly after Iran sentenced Mohammadi to 30 months in prison and 80 lashes for protesting the regime.
Policy Changes - 1st June 2021

Policy Changes - 1st June 2021

To aid with user understanding on the sort of content they should expect to see when viewing Normal sensitivity content, we have added the following reference to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) '12' rating under the 'Normal' sub-section:. When viewing, Normal content should be considered equivalent to the...
Morocco to Readmit Unaccompanied Minors From EU

Morocco to Readmit Unaccompanied Minors From EU

RABAT (Reuters) - King Mohammed VI has instructed Morocco's government to facilitate the re-entry of all unaccompanied but identified Moroccan children who are in the European Union illegally, the government said on Tuesday. Last month thousands of people crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Moroccan territory, escalating...
Minoritiesriverbender.com

More than 100 LGBTQ candidates compete in Mexican election

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For years, transgender activist Roshell Terranova protested in the streets and knocked on the doors of Mexico’s Congress to make the demands of the country's LGBTQ community known. Now thanks to her efforts and an electoral rule change, Terranova is running for Congress in a first for Mexico.