Catholic prayer while visiting a cemetery

The National Day of Prayer was celebrated Thursday, May 13 on the Historical Shelby County Courthouse lawn with “Prayer on the Square” presented by the Shelby County Ministerial Alliance. The noon event was one of prayer for America, first responders, the military, churches and schools. Music, prayer, and brief messages were offered by New Hope Congregational Methodist Church Pastor Tim Verner, Associate Pastor of Worship and Education at Center First Baptist Church David Mathis (pictured above), Center Mayor Pro-Tem Leigh Porterfield, Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison, Shelby County Jail Chaplain Adrian Wallace, Shelby County VFW Quartermaster Larry Hume, Bennett Chapel Missionary Baptist Pastor Bishop W.C. Martin, Center First United Methodist Paster Malcolm Monroe, and Shelby County Outreach Ministries Executive Director Rev. Sherry Harding. (Andi Foster photo/The Light and Champion)