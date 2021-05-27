Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Catholic prayer while visiting a cemetery

By Philip Kosloski
aleteia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s important, when we visit cemeteries, that we not only pay our respects to deceased loved ones, but that we also pray for their souls. We should offer a prayer each time we visit a cemetery, recognizing their final journey into the arms of the Lord. Praying for the deceased...

aleteia.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Catholic#Christian Church#Eternal Rest#Domine#Tombs#Purgatory#Roots#Perpetual Light Shine#Him Her#Grant#Ei#He She#Dona#Time#Amen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

Families visit graves of loved ones in Columbia cemeteries for Memorial Day

Memorial Day signals a first burst of summer; a long weekend, pools opening and cookouts ease the way into the season for many people. For others, the holiday is a somber time of remembrance. The proliferation of American flags honor those who died in active military service to the United States. Many families use the weekend to visit the graves of loved ones, veterans or not, and refresh flowers and remember their lives.
Religionlightandchampion.com

Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer was celebrated Thursday, May 13 on the Historical Shelby County Courthouse lawn with “Prayer on the Square” presented by the Shelby County Ministerial Alliance. The noon event was one of prayer for America, first responders, the military, churches and schools. Music, prayer, and brief messages were offered by New Hope Congregational Methodist Church Pastor Tim Verner, Associate Pastor of Worship and Education at Center First Baptist Church David Mathis (pictured above), Center Mayor Pro-Tem Leigh Porterfield, Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison, Shelby County Jail Chaplain Adrian Wallace, Shelby County VFW Quartermaster Larry Hume, Bennett Chapel Missionary Baptist Pastor Bishop W.C. Martin, Center First United Methodist Paster Malcolm Monroe, and Shelby County Outreach Ministries Executive Director Rev. Sherry Harding. (Andi Foster photo/The Light and Champion)
Religioninsidehalton.com

Prayer To The Blessed Virgin Mary

Oh most beautiful flower of Mt. Carmel, fruit for vine, splendour of Heaven, blessed Mother of the Son of God, Immaculate Virgin, assist me in my necessity. Oh Star of the Sea, help and show me herein, you are my Mother. Oh Holy Mary Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth, I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in my necessity (make request). There are none other that can withstand your power. Oh Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee (three times). Holy Mary I place this cause in your hands (three times). Say this prayer for three consecutive days. You must publish and it will be granted. Thank you to the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
Religiongracecathedral.org

Morning Prayer Online

From ancient monasteries to modern cathedrals to Zoom, the daily readings, psalms and prayers of the tradition continue at Grace Cathedral’s Episcopal morning prayer. The perfect way to start each week day, Episcopalian morning prayer is rooted in the monastic tradition and offers a deep sense of unity with other Christians throughout the world.
Simi Valley, CAmpacorn.com

Prayers and goodwill

END OF THE FAST—Above, Imam Omar Jubran, center, prays during Eid al-Fitr on May 13 at the Islamic Society of Simi Valley. The holiday marks the culmination of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting. At right, from right, Sadra Hashimi, Jelwa Hashimi, Kayenat Barak and Ozma Barak offer their devotion. Eid al-Fitr, “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” includes feasting, social gatherings and gift-giving.
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Reflecting On The Good

Thank You for Your goodness. Thank You for all the good You have done in our lives and in our marriage. We pray we would remember all the good we have experienced in our relationship, especially during times that are difficult or challenging. We pray we would have a good understanding of the many seasons our marriage has endured through and how You have used it all for good. Please continue to mature us and help us to see the good in everything in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Buffalo, MObuffaloreflex.com

Cemeteries Gatherings

Decoration Day at Union Mound will be Sunday, May 23. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m., preaching will be at 11 a.m., lunch will be at 12:30 p.m., and the memorial service will be at 2 p.m. All musicians and singers are invited. Contributions for cemetery upkeep may be...
ReligionPosted by
Buffalo's Fire

Prayers for Palestine

LINCOLN, Neb. – A prayer vigil for Palestine was held Friday, May 21 at Indian Center Inc. The vigil, hosted by the Intertribal Medicine Collective and the Nebraska Turtle Heart Society, drew a diverse crowd of people. The group prayed and offered words of encouragement after being called upon to do so.
Religionstandardnewswire.com

#1 Catholic App 'Hallow' Now Features Bishop Barron's Stations of the Cross Meditations, Rosary Prayer Series, and Weekly Sermons

World's most popular Catholic prayer and meditation app partners with Bishop Barron's Word on Fire Catholic Ministries to distribute powerful spiritual content. IRVING, Texas, May 25, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- Word on Fire Catholic Ministries and Hallow are pleased to announce a new partnership. Starting on Tuesday, May 25th, users of the Hallow app can listen to Bishop Barron's weekly Sunday Sermons, his Stations of the Cross meditations, and his Rosary prayer series.
Politicsnewstalk941.com

Cemeteries Prepare for Memorial Day Visits

Cemeteries expect an uptick in traffic with Memorial Day visits this weekend. Many people take the opportunity to make a special visit to honor loved ones who served in the military on the holiday. Crest Lawn Funeral Home Manager Justin Pace said on Memorial Day, they have gravesite visits from both deceased’s loved ones and people who simply want to pay tribute to those who served their country.
Relationship AdviceUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Reconnecting After Conflict

Thank You for the moments we get to spend time with You as we choose to abide in You. Thank You for leading us and walking with us in this world. We pray we would continue to practice reconciliation in our marriage. Conflict and disagreements are so challenging to our relationship. We pray we would be better at reconnecting during those hard moments. Please help us to walk humbly with each other. Please remind us to come to You in prayer for our marriage and for greater wisdom and understanding. We pray You would help bind us together so that our marriage is stronger. Please keep pride far from our hearts in Jesus’ name AMEN!
ReligionGoldendale Sentinel

The true significance and meaning of prayer

Prayer is an interesting activity. Lots of people don’t generally think about praying until we need something pretty drastic done for us. Our minds and hearts turn to prayer often only in desperation as a last resort. When we come to the end of our resources and realize that we are in a pretty tight place that only a miracle of God can fix, then we turn to prayer. Some of us have made promises and bargains because our relationship to God was kind of rocky, and we needed big help fast! Our promises might go like this: “I’ll be good if…,” “I’ll never do this again if you…,” or even “I’ll go to church regularly if you’ll….” Any of those sound familiar?
Religionbuffalobulletin.com

Keep the persecuted in your prayers

Recently, Summit Church hosted a virtual event called “Imprisoned for Christ” where we watched video testimonies of three men who had been imprisoned because of their Christian faith. Hearing these stories both humbled and encouraged me and they challenged me to be more engaged with the plight of Christians around the world.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Silver Rose prayer

In December 1531, Juan Diego, an Aztec man renewed by the Catholic faith, had a miraculous vision. It changed his life and the course of faith in the Western Hemisphere. Mary, the mother of Jesus, spoke in his Nahuatl dialect, asking him to be a messenger of God’s love for his people.
ReligionTrendHunter.com

Smart Prayer Rugs

Sajdah is the world's first smart educational prayer rug and it was created to help devoted Muslims improve their experience with prayer. The next-gen prayer rug by Thakka Technologies is touted as " a godsend to thousands of new Muslims who want to pray, but are apprehensive of committing errors in the recitation and sequence of the prayer." The product helps worshippers read verses by providing them on a raised LED display, and share postures to guide worshippers every step of the way. Thanks to the level of ease that it offers, Sajdah supports a wide range of religious individuals, ranging from young ones to elderly worshippers who want to pray without worrying about mistakes or memory.
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Darkness is a time of prayer and trust

It had been a particularly busy day. My “to do” list had been extremely long and as I pulled down the covers for some much needed sleep, items remained. My thoughts migrated to a couple of things I try to do every day; post “relationship wisdom” and “today’s funny” on social media. started doing this a number of years ago. Instead of debating politics and trying to solve world problems, I decided to make people laugh and share simple relationship truths. I feel it is a relevant contribution to the daily social media barrage we cope with.
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prayer is not an insult

This letter is in response to the person who thinks all prayer needs to done in a church. Amendment 1 of the Constitution says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
ReligionCorvallis Gazette-Times

Mailbag: In need of a day of prayer

When people have lost peace in their own lives because of addictions, they turn to their higher power and to others who seek the same help, and they find they are helped. Jesus of Nazareth was sent into this world by the higher power who gave us life. When he was being condemned by those who refused his ways and words, Pilate asked him where his kingdom was. Jesus answered that he came to bring truth.
Relationship Advicechallies.com

A Pastoral Prayer about Love

As you know, I like to share occasional examples of pastoral prayers. I do this hoping they may provide inspiration for others as they prepare their prayers week by week. This particular prayer was prayed this weekend at Grace Fellowship Church. Our Father in heaven, we love you. How can...