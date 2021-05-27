Catholic prayer while visiting a cemetery

Thank You for the moments we get to spend time with You as we choose to abide in You. Thank You for leading us and walking with us in this world. We pray we would continue to practice reconciliation in our marriage. Conflict and disagreements are so challenging to our relationship. We pray we would be better at reconnecting during those hard moments. Please help us to walk humbly with each other. Please remind us to come to You in prayer for our marriage and for greater wisdom and understanding. We pray You would help bind us together so that our marriage is stronger. Please keep pride far from our hearts in Jesus’ name AMEN!