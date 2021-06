If you didn't 'gram it, did it even happen? We know that those of us who can't help documenting our every moment on social media already took a great picture (or 10). Now all you need is a quote to elevate your post with a caption that will have everyone hitting "like" faster than RuPaul can say, "You better work." This year, the LGBTQ+ community is celebrating Pride Month even louder and prouder than ever, after a year of living our truths in isolation.