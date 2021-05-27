Cancel
Sarasota, FL

DreamLarge kicks off Gilbert Mural Initiative in Sarasota's Rosemary District

Herald Tribune
 6 days ago

DreamLarge recently celebrated the creation of a new mural in the Rosemary District in Sarasota, marking the commencement of the Gilbert Mural Initiative. The Gilbert Mural Initiative is a program that uses public art to highlight all chapters of the evolving neighborhood on the walls of the community's own historic buildings. As part of the program, more than eight sites have been dedicated to Rosemary Art & Design District for future murals, each dedicated to illuminating the stories and figures from the district's not-so-distant past as Overtown, Sarasota's first Black neighborhood.

Related
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Seven definitive Sarasota County historical attractions

Not only does Sarasota County have a wealth of natural beauty, it's also home to a rich history. So, if you're looking for something out of the ordinary, or you're just a history buff, we've put together a list of the seven must-see historical destinations in Sarasota County. Sarasota Classic...
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

First segment of expanded Legacy Trail to open in July

County leaders will officially open the first segment of the northern extension to the Legacy Trail on July 6. When completed, the entire extension will connect the trail from the current northern terminus at Culverhouse Nature Park to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. Asphalt has been laid on segment one,...
Lakewood Ranch, FLHerald Tribune

GRAND OPENINGS: Work begins on Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch

Dignity Memorial providers of Florida recently held a groundbreaking for Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch, near the corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and 44th Avenue. The new facility will feature a state-of-the-art multipurpose event center. It will provide the latest technology, including a system that allows for an immersive experience through visuals, arts and media that can be customized to fully highlight the passions, interests and hobbies of a loved one's life.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Selby Gardens Receives $1 Million Gift for Phase 1 of Master Plan

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens has received a $1 million dollar gift from the Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation, to be used towards capital needs for Phase I of the gardens' downtown Sarasota campus' Master Plan. To date, Selby Gardens has raised more than 85 percent of the funds needed to implement Phase I—more than $36 million of the $42.5 million needed to begin. The gardens will break ground at a ceremony on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

City: No investigation into Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota says there is no investigation into Mayor Hagen Brody following numerous human resources complaints over alleged aggressive behavior in connection to the COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. Five statements submitted to Human Resources described a verbal...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

OPINION: Leadership a question after Sarasota mayor's egotistical eruption

Of all the mayors in this country, Hagen Brody is one of them. That's how big of a deal he is. So, yeah, you're darn right he should have stormed into the city manager's office in March and unleashed a red-faced fury that felt like a violent "hostage situation," as one witness put it, because someone dared post an 18-second spot on Facebook that did not credit him as being responsible for organizing a mass vaccine clinic.
Sarasota, FL

Siesta Key Rum

Siesta Key Rum

When you pull into our wash, you'll breathe a sigh of relief. We've designed everything with your comfort in mind. From our clean and spacious site... Located just south of Downtown Sarasota along the Tamiami Trail, The Westfield Southgate Mall boasts a variety of shopping and dining with Macy's, Dillard's...
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Bingo! Game to help North Port conservation group

NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday. Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota-Manatee best and worst restaurant inspections, May 10-15

Our digital database of restaurant inspections is updated daily with the latest information on which local restaurants passed, failed or barely squeaked by. You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name. You can see which restaurants were fined for their missteps and which were forced into temporary closure.
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Bertha Palmer by Kate Holmes, Video Online Only

Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Sarasota County by Bringing Local History to You!. Online-Only Video Presentation--"Bertha Palmer" by Kate Holmes, Re-Enactor. Ms. Holmes portrays Bertha Palmer who, until her death in 1918, actively fought for the creation of Sarasota County.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Jack Bispham Appointed to Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced of Paul "Jack" Bispham to the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board. Bispham, of Myakka City, is the owner/operator of Red Bluff Plantation in Lakeland, Georgia, and Paul's Parrish in Duette. He has served on the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board since 2019 and previously served on the Manasota Basin Board. He has also served on the Sarasota Planning Commission and is a member of the Sarasota Sportsmen's Association and The Argus Foundation. Bispham earned his bachelor's degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida's state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Broadway returns to Sarasota's Van Wezel hall in fall

There is a familiar look to the subscription series the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is revealing for its Broadway, Classical and Subscriber Specials seasons. Executive Director Mary Bensel has managed to reschedule most of the shows that were booked but postponed over the last two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Soul Sensations & Friends support WBTT with special event

SARASOTA, FL – In mid-June, The Soul Sensations & Friends return to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota) to perform on the popular outdoor concert stage, in support of WBTT and the important role it plays in the local community. Like 2019's "Black or White: Makes My Music Right" and previous concerts produced by Dr. Randall Morgan to benefit WBTT, "Put Your Hands Together" is a revue of rhythm & blues songs and timeless pop hits.
Sarasota, FL

Making connections in travel

Making connections in travel

A group of Florida agencies earlier this month connected the dots between client, agency, supplier and consortium at an in-person event, the As the World Reopens Travel Forum. The event left clients with both a deeper appreciation of the impact of the pandemic on the travel industry and greater awareness of the role of travel advisors in the travel ecosystem, said Ange Wallace, CEO of Wallace Pierson Travel in Amelia Island, Fla.