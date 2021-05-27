DreamLarge kicks off Gilbert Mural Initiative in Sarasota's Rosemary District

DreamLarge recently celebrated the creation of a new mural in the Rosemary District in Sarasota, marking the commencement of the Gilbert Mural Initiative. The Gilbert Mural Initiative is a program that uses public art to highlight all chapters of the evolving neighborhood on the walls of the community’s own historic buildings. As part of the program, more than eight sites have been dedicated to Rosemary Art & Design District for future murals, each dedicated to illuminating the stories and figures from the district's not-so-distant past as Overtown, Sarasota’s first Black neighborhood.