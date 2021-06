If you're a nerd of any sort - doesn't matter if you're into Star Trek or Star Wars, Assassin's Creed or Alien, Marvel or DC - there is a likelihood you've been gifted a Funko Pop at some point. These plastic, stylised reinterpretations of every classic figure under the sun are pervasive and have found their way into the hearts (and homes) of many. There is a huge variety of these figurines now and it's no surprise that some fans try to collect as many as possible - and the largest of these collections has just been crowned king.