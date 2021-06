Potato salad season is here and this zesty Chile Cumin Potato Taco Salad from Kathy Hester's food blog, Healthy Slow Cooking, is perfect as a main entree for lunch or dinner. Packed with bold and spicy flavors, this spud salad makes for an unforgettable dish brimming with Mexican-inspired ingredients. Idaho® potatoes are tossed in a cumin-ancho chile sauce and combined with fresh romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes and cooked corn kernels. Drizzle a bright ancho vinaigrette over the salad as a finishing touch. Pro tip: After removing the potatoes from the oven and tossing them with the ancho chile sauce and cumin, put them back into the oven for an additional five minutes. This will allow them to fully absorb the seasonings and develop a golden-brown color.