The manmade increase in greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere is warming the planet by preventing the Earth from radiatively cooling itself. This relatively simple science has been understood since the late 1800s. Studying the effects of this warming on global circulation patterns is a far more complex and challenging area of ongoing research. A recent focus of this research is the relationship between the rapidly warming Arctic and the possible disruption of the jet stream. The temperature difference between the Arctic and the tropics drives the jet stream. If this gradient weakens, a weaker jet stream may be prone to take a more meandering path that allows for greater temperature variability.