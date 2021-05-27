This Morning’s Bulletin — 5.27.21
• It will be mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing, with a high temperature near 80 degrees and a west wind 8 to 11 miles per hour. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 50. Rain is likely Friday, mainly after 5 p.m., with partly sunny skies and a high near 67. We’re expecting rain mainly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, with mostly cloudy sk a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.www.eastendbeacon.com