Hampton Bays, NY

This Morning’s Bulletin — 5.27.21

By Beth Young
eastendbeacon.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article• It will be mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing, with a high temperature near 80 degrees and a west wind 8 to 11 miles per hour. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 50. Rain is likely Friday, mainly after 5 p.m., with partly sunny skies and a high near 67. We’re expecting rain mainly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, with mostly cloudy sk a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

www.eastendbeacon.com
Southampton, NY27east.com

Crash Closes Sunrise Highway In Both Directions Friday Morning

A car crash closed portions of Sunrise Highway in both directions in Quogue Friday morning, May 14, police reported. At 7:23 a.m., Southampton Town Police reported the closure of both... more. Residents of Westhampton Beach have been through it before — going without a neighborhood grocery ... by Kitty Merrill.
Southampton, NYdanspapers.com

Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Summer on the East End means ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and warm sunlight of the great outdoors. Here are this week’s top East End outdoor activities—including a Tuckahoe Preserve nature hike and more!. Tuckahoe Preserve Nature Hike. Saturday,...
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Long Island regattas and sailing races to see this summer

Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island. AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1. AROUND...
East Hampton, NYLong Island Business News

Hamptons for all?

While the Hamptons have long been labeled the playground for the rich and famous, normal folks are what keeps the tony area going. There are thousands of people, such as teachers, first responders, store clerks, healthcare employees, restaurant workers and the like, who serve as the beating heart of East End towns known for sprawling estates behind foreboding privacy hedges.
Greenport, NYdanspapers.com

Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The East End is home to a multitude of masterful artists, and their inspiring art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here are this week’s top East End art exhibitions—including Tight Lines: Mixed Media Fish in Greenport and more!
Suffolk County, NYEast Hampton Star

Take a Robust Hike or a Leisurely Walk

Those who enjoy nature can take advantage of several upcoming adventures, from full-on hikes to shoreline walks. On Saturday, May 22, there will be a four-mile hike around Big Reed Pond in Montauk at 10 a.m. The meeting place is the Suffolk County Big Reed Pond nature trail parking lot at the north end of East Lake Drive. Rick Whalen is the leader; he can be contacted at [email protected] or 631-275-8539 for questions. Masks are a must.
Southampton, NY27east.com

The Latch Southampton Village To Begin Townhouse Showings

In-person showings begin this month at The Latch Southampton Village, a 20-unit community — 15 townhouses, four villas and one single-family home — on the 5-acre former Village Latch Inn property on Hill Street. Nine units have already sold since preconstruction sales began last June, and now that construction is...
Hampton Bays, NY27east.com

Foodstuffs: Art And Chocolate, Lobster On Deck And Farm To Fork Dining

On Friday, May 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., photographer Barbara Lassen and North Fork Chocolate Company chef and painter Steven Amaral will launch a joint show of their artwork with an opening reception at North Fork Chocolate Company. If the weather cooperates, Lassen’s large-scale shots of local food and landscapes reproduced on canvas and Amaral’s paintings will be hung around the grounds of the North Fork Chocolate Company, which is located at 740 Main Road in Aquebogue and owned by Amaral and Ann Corley. If it rains, the works will be hung inside the shop, where they will remain on view through Labor Day.
Southampton, NY27east.com

Southampton Arts Center ‘EARTH — Artists As Activist

Now through July 11, Southampton Arts Center (SAC) is showing “EARTH — Artists as Activists” a multidisciplinary exhibition curated by Amy Kirwin with work by more than 30 artists that creatively confronts the threats to the environment by bringing forth a collective effort to inspire action. In conjunction with the art exhibition, SAC is offering a series of environmental themed programs, all of which were created by SAC’s curatorial associate Daniela Kronemeyer. Programs are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. SAC is located at 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. Unless otherwise noted, pre-registration for all programs is required at southamptonartscenter.org.
Southampton, NY27east.com

Low Flyer Pleads Not Guilty To Reckless Endangerment

David Wisner, the local pilot charged by Sag Harbor Police with reckless endangerment in the second degree, a misdemeanor, for buzzing downtown Sag Harbor’s waterfront on April 13, pleaded not... more. David A. Betts of Southampton died on May 2 at his home at 65 Old ... by My27east. A...
Southampton, NYnorthforker.com

Off the Fork: A day trip to Southampton

After living here for over a year now, I feel like I know the North Fork well, even like it’s my home. But the South Fork still feels like a foreign land to me. I can count the amount of times I’ve been there on one hand. But a craving for Indian food and a desire to check out a new gourmet grocery market in Southampton led me down that way so I decided to take full advantage.
Hampton Bays, NY27east.com

Donna Turley Of Hampton Bays Dies May 3

Donna Turley of Hampton Bays died on May 3. She was 62. She was born on May 19, 1958 in Brooklyn to Joseph and Catherine Rogers. Ms. Turley spent most... more. By launching a campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives this month, Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming is moving early and strongly to get the Democratic nomination to run next year. In recent years, Democratic primary battles have diverted Democratic fundraising and complicated the party’s runs in the 1st Congressional District. Ms. Fleming is clearly likely to get the Democratic Party’s designation. At a press conference on May 3, at which she announced that she is running for the seat held since 2015 by Republican Lee Zeldin, Ms. Fleming was flanked by Suffolk County Democratic Chair Rich Schaffer; the presiding ... 10 May 2021 by Karl Grossman.
Greenport, NYdanspapers.com

Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts on the East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In case you let it slip your mind, Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 9, which means you’re almost out of time to find a gift that’ll wow Mom. Luckily, the Hamptons and North Fork have a multitude of shops, boutiques and the like where you can find something truly special that’ll make her think you’d been on a months-long quest to find the perfect present. In addition to the chocolates, flowers and wines that are always a hit, here are some other last-minute ideas to make Mom feel loved on Mother’s Day.
Hampton Bays, NY27east.com

Troopers Report Fatality On Sunrise In Hampton Bays

On Wednesday May 5, 2021 at approximately 7:50 PM the State Police received a call for a crash on Sunrise Highway westbound between exits 66 and 65 in Hampton Bays,... more. Anyone who owns a house in Southampton Town, anywhere in Southampton Town, has seen its ... 5 May 2021 by Kitty Merrill.
Southampton, NY27east.com

David A. Betts Of Southampton Dies May 3

David A. Betts of Southampton died on May 3 in Southampton. He was 92. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brockett Funeral Home in Southampton. A complete obituary... more. On Wednesday May 5, 2021 at approximately 7:50 PM the State Police received a call for a crash on...
Hampton Bays, NY27east.com

Three Vying For Two Hampton Bays Board of Education Seats

Retiring Hampton Bays science teacher Richard Iannelli is challenging current board members Anne Culhane and Liz Scully for one of their seats on the Hampton Bays School Board in this... more. On Wednesday May 5, 2021 at approximately 7:50 PM the State Police received a call for a crash on...