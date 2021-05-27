This Morning’s Bulletin — 5.27.21

Donna Turley of Hampton Bays died on May 3. She was 62. She was born on May 19, 1958 in Brooklyn to Joseph and Catherine Rogers. Ms. Turley spent most... more. By launching a campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives this month, Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming is moving early and strongly to get the Democratic nomination to run next year. In recent years, Democratic primary battles have diverted Democratic fundraising and complicated the party’s runs in the 1st Congressional District. Ms. Fleming is clearly likely to get the Democratic Party’s designation. At a press conference on May 3, at which she announced that she is running for the seat held since 2015 by Republican Lee Zeldin, Ms. Fleming was flanked by Suffolk County Democratic Chair Rich Schaffer; the presiding ... 10 May 2021 by Karl Grossman.