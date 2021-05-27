Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cocalico's final meeting of school year focuses on masking policy

By Aubree Fahringer
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: Cocalico school board meeting, May 24. What happened: During the final meeting of the 2020-21 school year, the board discussed changes to the coronavirus safety guidance in terms of masking and capacity limits. The Rev. Kevin Eshleman, board president, acknowledged many people are frustrated with the protocols. While it remains a strong desire of the district to return to normal, he said, the district will “stay the course” for mask-wearing through the last day of school. Because of the updated capacity guidelines, students can now invite family members to attend an in-person awards ceremony.

lancasteronline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#School Year#Safety Board#Board Members#Zoom#Teachers Program#Academic Supports#Students#Five Day Instruction Work#Policy#Board President#Guidelines#Parents#Quotable#The Rev#Family Members#Mentor Deeann Sherman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Log Cabin Democrat

Guy-Perkins School Board ends mask mandate for final days of school

The Guy-Perkins Board of Education voted to end its district-wide mask mandate on Tuesday at its monthly meeting, Guy-Perkins Superintendent Joe Fisher told the Log Cabin on Wednesday. The decision, an unanimous one amongst the five board members, came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance...
Carroll, IAcarrollspaper.com

Kuemper keeps mask mandate for remainder of school year

Kuemper Catholic Schools will continue requiring face coverings for the remainder of the school year. The mask mandate remains in place until May 28, the close of this school year, according to information from John Steffes, Kuemper president. The Kuemper School Board made the decision to keep the mandate in...
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board Changes Masking Policy Against COVID-19

The Guthrie Center School Board met Monday in regular session. The meeting began with Superintendent Dennis McClain signifying that May is School Board Appreciation Month. “Thank you for all your guys do, especially this year. We know it’s been a trying year and a lot things you guys have had to make tough decisions about and stay informed on.”
Daily Gate City

Superintendent announces mask policy for remainder of year

In light of the seemingly endless iterations of policy about wearing masks coming from various levels of government, Keokuk School Superintendent Christine Barnes issued this statement regarding the direction that the Keokuk School Board is taking, after they made their decision at the board meeting on May 17. “As many...
kniakrls.com

Pella School Board Maintains Mask Optional Policy

The Pella School Board rejected a motion 4-1 to reverse a removal of the district’s mask mandate at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon. Tim Tripp dissented, citing concerns over administration’s role in making the decision without board consultation and argued the regulations should have continued through the end of the school year. Masks will remain optional for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
gotowncrier.com

Masks Will Be Optional In Public Schools Next Year

While some parents have called for an immediate end to the mask requirement in public schools, one thing is clear — barring an unexpected change, masks will be optional in schools when the new academic year begins in August. The School District of Palm Beach County remains tasked with adapting...
Grand Island Independent

New Grand Island Public Schools mask policy June 1

Beginning June 1, Grand Island Public Schools staff members who are fully vaccinated will be able to work maskless, indoors or outdoors, as long as they’re not around those who have not been vaccinated. “As Grand Island Public Schools works through the pandemic and turns its sights to next fall,...
Yankton Daily Press

YSD Board To Hold Special Meeting On Masking Policy

The Yankton School Board will hold a special meeting at noon Thursday to consider changing the district’s policy on indoor masking. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its masking guidelines, advising that vaccinated people could now go without masks in indoor and outdoor gatherings. The...
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG PUBLIC SCHOOLS UPDATES MASK POLICIES

Roseburg Public Schools has updated its face mask requirements, in response to new guidance from the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority. Superintendent Jared Cordon said the new guidance was released Wednesday afternoon and better aligns with recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cordon said the guidance provides clarity and eases some restrictions for schools as the district continues its efforts to maintain healthy and safe learning environments.
betheladvocate.com

State of CT Dept. of Education: Continued Mask Wearing Policies in School

Report by Paula Antolini, May 25, 2021, 5:49PM EDT. State of CT Dept. of Education: Universal Mask Policies in School Buildings. “The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE), in consultation with the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH), issued binding guidance, Adapt, Advance, Achieve: Connecticut’s Plan to Learn and Grow Together (AAA document) requiring all students and staff to wear a face mask when inside a school building, with limited exceptions.
Gephardt Daily

SLC School District to require masks through end of school year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City School District will require masks through the end of the school year despite Gov. Spencer Cox’s recent order ending the mask mandate during the last week of the school season. Cox’s order allows districts to keep the...
Public Healthhopkintonindependent.com

School Committee votes to rescind mask policy immediately for outdoor usage

Hopkinton Public Schools students will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors, as the School Committee voted unanimously at Thursday’s meeting to rescind the mandatory mask policy after reviewing vaccination data and guidance from both the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).
michiganradio.org

New state guidelines will recommend, but not require, school mask policies

The state will soon release guidelines recommending that schools keep mask mandates for now, but won’t require districts to do so. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is updating its guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation measures in schools. The agency will recommend that school districts keep whatever policies they have in place through the end of the school year.
Akron, COakronnewsreporter.com

Akron School Board holds last meeting of school year

Akron School Board met Tuesday evening with all members present. Mrs. Reid and Mr. Hill joined students from their second grade classrooms at the School Board meeting Tuesday night. Students presented their stories from the book they published this year to the board. Second grade presenters included Corbyn Vogt, Aydan Koch, Jaxyn Woods, Flynn Peterson, and Maddox Reid. The students dedicated their books to their parents.
kniakrls.com

New Guidance From State Prompted Mask Policy in Indianola Schools

The Indianola School Board voted to remove the required mask mandate for the district at their meeting Monday, after enacting a required masks policy in October. Superintendent Art Sathoff tells KNIA News new recommendations from the State of Iowa and other partners were presented to the board, who made the decision to end the policy.
Yankton, SDkynt1450.com

Yankton School Board Updates Mask Policy

The Yankton School Board has approved an updated policy to permit staff and students who are fully vaccinated to go without face masks for indoor settings. Yankton School Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says the burden of proof of vaccination will be on the students and their parents. Kindle says the...
Cedarburg, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cedarburg schools mask policy up for debate Monday night

CEDARBURG, Wis. - The Cedarburg School District on Monday night, May 24 will discuss mask requirements for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. It's just the latest in an ongoing debate about face coverings in schools across the area. Right now, Cedarburg schools require students to wear masks while...
Chicago Tribune

School board meeting rescheduled in Valparaiso after anti-mask disruption

Jessica Williamson-Jepsen went to the May 20 Valparaiso School Board meeting to ask that parents decide whether their children need to wear masks in school because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Williamson, who said she has a documented medical condition, joined more than 25 other people at the meeting without masks....
Recorder

Greenfield School Committee amends mask policy

GREENFIELD — The School Committee voted Friday to revise its face covering policy to reflect the new guidance released on May 17 by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Per the new guidance, while outdoors — whether for recess, physical education, youth sports or an outdoor learning...