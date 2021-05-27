Cocalico's final meeting of school year focuses on masking policy

When: Cocalico school board meeting, May 24. What happened: During the final meeting of the 2020-21 school year, the board discussed changes to the coronavirus safety guidance in terms of masking and capacity limits. The Rev. Kevin Eshleman, board president, acknowledged many people are frustrated with the protocols. While it remains a strong desire of the district to return to normal, he said, the district will “stay the course” for mask-wearing through the last day of school. Because of the updated capacity guidelines, students can now invite family members to attend an in-person awards ceremony.