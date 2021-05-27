Cancel
NB Private Equity: Director Declaration

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS.

www.streetinsider.com
BusinessThe Guardian

Private equity firm to increase offer for UDG Healthcare to £2.7bn

The US investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is to increase its offer for Dublin-based UDG Healthcare to £2.7bn, in the latest swoop by a private equity firm on a London-listed company. CD&R, which is also seeking to take over the UK supermarket chain Morrisons, is “considering a new and final...
EconomyTelegraph

Top secret military supplier fights US private equity raid

An engineering company behind some of the most sensitive kit in Britain's defence armoury is preparing to fight off a raid by a US private equity firm. Ultra Electronics, which specialises in equipment used in missiles and naval systems such as sonar, is bracing for a takeover bid from American business Advent International after secret discussions about a smaller scale deal collapsed.
Marketsihodl.com

Citigroup Launches Crypto Services for Wealthy Clients

Citigroup, an American multinational investment bank, is now offering cryptocurrency services for its wealthy clients as the market is struggling not to get bogged down in a bearish trend, Bloomberg has learned. The new services will be led by Alex Kriete, Co-Head of Digital Assets at Citi, and Greg Girasole, Portfolio Manager at Citi.
Economyefinancialcareers.co.uk

Primary Fund Investments - Private Equity

We are working with an expanding private markets investor, looking to hire an Associate into their London team. Successful candidates will work across Private Equity fund investments, focusing on fund managers across Europe. Job Responsibilities:. Support investment process - sourcing, screening, due diligence and execution of investments into PE funds.
Retailrealclearmarkets.com

The Death of a Visionary Retailer Reminds Us of Private Equity's Genius

Leigh Perkins died last month. Most reading this likely weren’t aware of his passing, or who he was for that matter. But his story has broad relevance in consideration of the times in which we live. About Perkins, his New York Times obituary noted that he “built Orvis from a...
Businesswealthx.com

Suning.Com Eyes Private Equity Assets In Turnaround Bid

Suning.com, once China’s dominant retailer of home appliances, is planning to buy unspecified assets from a local private equity fund to revive the group, after forays in football clubs and other businesses drained cash. The firm is holding talks to buy some companies from a fund backed by Shenzhen Capital...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Ironwood Capital appoints Private Equity Analyst

Ironwood Capital has appointed Jacqueline Jutras as a private equity analyst. Jutras is responsible for reviewing new investment opportunities, conducting research and performing financial modeling and due diligence. In addition, Jutras provides support for business development activities and portfolio management. “We are delighted to have Jacqui join us at Ironwood....
BusinessLaw.com

Kirkland Adds to Paris Private Equity With Willkie Hire

Kirkland & Ellis has added a new partner to its European investment funds group in Paris, as the firm continues to expand its private equity firepower in the French capital. Raphaël Bloch joins from the Paris office of Willkie Farr and Gallagher, where he was an associate for four years. He previously practiced as an associate at King & Wood Mallesons following trainee stints at DLA Piper.
Businessnewsbrig.com

Private Equity Faces Off Hedge Fund Shorts in Bid for U.K. Plc

(Bloomberg) — Hedge funds saw a consumer company set to struggle as the U.K. emerges from the pandemic and grapples with the aftermath of Brexit. A private equity giant saw a buying opportunity. Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc was among the country’s most-shorted stocks before a buyout offer from Clayton Dubilier...
Businessphocuswire.com

Private equity takes majority stake in hospitality tech provider Enseo

Private equity firm H.I.G. Capital has acquired a majority stake in Texas-based Enseo, a provider of in-room entertainment, Wi-Fi, smart room automation, energy management and other technology solutions for the hospitality industry. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. With the investment Enseo says it will “continue to innovate...
Economymoneyweek.com

The UK stockmarket is bargain central for private-equity funds

The Morrisons takeover promises plenty of high-stakes drama (see page 7). The buy-out firm, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, (CD&R) has already tabled an offer worth almost £9bn once the company’s debt is included. Sir Terry Leahy, the man who ran Tesco during its glory years, is on board as an adviser, and may well make a return to the sector where he made his name. The offer was rejected, but on Monday morning the shares were up more than 30% on the prospect of a takeover battle for the chain.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

YFM sells FourNet stake to Palatine Private Equity

YFM has exited its investment in FourNet, a digital transformation and customer experience specialists whose clients include 10 Downing Street, the Cabinet Office, HM Treasury and the Bank of England. The secondary buyout deal backed by Palatine Private Equity generated a six-times return for YFM’s investors in less than four...
BusinessTravel Weekly

Traveltek attracts £1.3m private equity investment

Traveltek has attracted £1.3 million private equity funding with industry veteran Phil Aird-Mash joining the Scottish software firm as chairman. The investment has come from YFM Equity Partners (YFM). YFM has supported the business since 2016 when it made its first investment of £5.3 million, allowing the business to become...
Atlanta, GApapernewsnetwork.com

Commercial Private Equity Enables Easy Access to Loans with Flexible Plans

Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2021 –(PR.com)– For most people, making large transactions off of reserves or savings is not a safe option. It’s easier to acquire loans, as they provide a quick stream of large cash reserves that you can rely on without having to stop any of your current operations. As most ventures do not provide an immediate ROI, choosing loans makes much more sense from a feasibility standpoint.The problem lies in the fact that banks are unwilling or reluctant to provide loans to anyone so easily. These financial authorities go through an extensive background check process, which, while justified, can often take more time than one might have. It can cause a particular entity to lose out on time sensitive deals. Commercial Private Equity steps in to resolve this issue, streamlining the loan acquisition process, providing loans for different circumstances while also offering various loan packages.
Atlanta, GApapernewsnetwork.com

Commercial Private Equity Completes 75 Years of Offering Trusted Funding Solutions

Atlanta, GA, June 23, 2021 –(PR.com)– As traditional financing models become outdated, there is a need to replace it with a secured first mortgage at a low loan to value. Clients looking for a cost-effective source of gathering short-term capital can utilize Commercial Private Equity’s services and get their deals closed quickly and efficiently.Commercial Private Equity offers funding solutions to clients such as corporations, commercial property developers, brokers, and private individuals to meet their financial objectives via commercial hard money loan consultation in Atlanta, GA.
Marketsmeidilight.com

A Complete Private Equity Investment Guide

Private equity is an alternative form of financing that a company or business can get off the public markets. Private equity investment in Chongqing provides company owners and entrepreneurs capital or finances that may be hard to get from financial institutions or public markets. Private equity can be used for various works, stretching from venture capital to buyout capital.In this article, we’ll look into everything about private equity investment in Chongqing, including the forms of private equity available, a typical section of portfolios you can allocate to private equity, advantages of private equity investment, etc.
Marketsalpha-week.com

XTAL To Launch Private Equity Benchmarks

Fintech XTAL Strategies is launching a suite of regulated, representative benchmarks on unlisted private market funds. The initial products will benchmark buyout funds. Compliance in private markets benchmarking is an imminent need; new benchmark regulation, initially enacted in Europe, is expected to spread and impact investors at the global level. As a first step, the EU Benchmark Regulation (BMR – EU 2016/1011), which is due to enter into force on January 1, 2022, will require EU-supervised users of indices to only use benchmarks that comply with the EU BMR.
BusinessThe Guardian

Why cash-rich private equity firms scent bargains in the UK

Takeover bids from private equity houses have become so common this year that even investment bankers are starting to sound weary. “Another week, another private equity offer,” is how analysts at Canaccord Genuity reacted to the weekend’s news of an approach for Morrisons. The supermarket has rejected the £5.5bn bid...
Marketsbeckersasc.com

10 observations on private equity and venture capital

1. Over the last two decades, the private equity news and business has often been dominated by the largest funds: Blackstone, Apollo, Carlyle, Madison Dearborn, etc. 2. In the last decade, there has been an explosion of smaller funds, ranging from $50 million to several billion dollars. 3. Many of...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Puma Private Equity exits Pure Cremation

Puma Private Equity, the private equity division of Puma Investments, has exited its stake in portfolio company, Pure Cremation – a fast-growing direct cremations business. Pure Cremation has been the driving force behind the UK-wide adoption of direct cremation, a straightforward and affordable alternative to traditional funerals, enabling loved ones to hold a more personal event to commemorate the deceased’s life at a later date.