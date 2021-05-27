Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Was Belarus Flight Diversion An Illegal Act?

Aviation Week
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe forced diversion of a scheduled Ryanair flight by the Belarussian government May 23 received swift condemnation from all corners of the international aviation community. And as countries begin to retaliate, discussion continues among legal experts and industry watchers as to whether—and to what... Was Belarus Flight Diversion An Illegal...

aviationweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarussian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Russia’s Soyuz launches Pion-NKS naval intelligence satellite

Russia launched the first satellite for its long-delayed next-generation ocean reconnaissance system on Friday. The Pion-NKS No.901 satellite lifted off atop a Soyuz-2-1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Northern Russia at 22:50 Moscow Time (19:50 UTC). Pion-NKS is part of the wider Liana program, aimed at replacing the...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

The Week In Defense, June 25-July 1, 2021

SDA To Launch First Five Satellites The U.S. Space Development Agency is poised to send its first five small experimental satellites and a hosted payload to orbit with the goal of validating space-based laser communications, battle management and target custody technology. SpaceX’s Transporter-2, an... The Week In Defense, June 25-July...
ImmigrationBaltic Times

Lithuanian president: EU notes illegal migrant flows from Belarus

VILNIUS – EU leaders have taken notice of increased illegal migration flows from Belarus, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said after the European Council's meeting early on Friday. "An Eastern context has emerged in the migration issue alongside the usual Southern one," Nauseda told reporters. "Without any doubt, this Eastern context...
EuropeWiredpr News

EU punishes Belarus for flight incident over alleged violation of European Union news

The European Union has imposed heavy economic sanctions on Belarus in response to what the bloc called an “escalation of serious human rights violations,” including the arrest of Roman Protasevich. Thursday’s sanctions target the economy, but they also want to hit President Alexander Lukashenko and his allies. Protasevich, a journalist...
Economyatlantanews.net

Seven Non-EU Countries Align Themselves With Belarus Flight Sanctions

The European Union says seven non-aligned European states have agreed to deny permission to any aircraft operated by Belarusian air carriers to land in, take off from, or overfly their territories following Minsk's forced diversion of a passenger flight last month that allowed for the arrest of a dissident journalist.
EconomyMarietta Daily Journal

EU set to approve more Belarus sanctions over Ryanair flight

European Union governments are set to sanction several sectors of Belarus’ economy including industries connected to the soil nutrient potash and petroleum, as well as 86 individuals and entities, as the bloc increases pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko. Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said foreign ministers meeting in...
Economymacaubusiness.com

EU targets key Belarus sectors after plane diversion

EU foreign ministers eyed sanctions on key sectors of the Belarus economy Monday, as the bloc ratchets up pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko after the forced landing of an airliner. Ministers meeting in Luxembourg were discussing broad-ranging measures targeting major revenue sources for the Belarusian regime: potash fertiliser exports, the...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

West piles sanctions on Belarus after plane diversion

The EU, US, Britain and Canada ratcheted up pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Monday by imposing coordinated sanctions after the forced landing of a Ryanair airliner to arrest a regime critic. "We are united in our deep concern regarding the Lukashenko regimeâs continuing attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law," they said in a joint statement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the measures "demonstrated the steadfast transatlantic commitment to supporting the Belarusian people's democratic aspirations". The EU and the US both targeted dozens of individuals and entities over a brutal crackdown on opposition since Lukashenko claimed victory in elections last August deemed fraudulent by the West.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US and EU agree sanctions on Belarus

New coordinated sanctions against Belarus were agreed by the European Union, United States, United Kingdom and Canada on Monday, intended to severely damage the Belarusian economy.The sanctions are a response to what was described in a joint statement as the Belarusian government’s “continuing attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms and international law.”Such incursions intensified last August following a disputed election, during which President Alexander Lukashenko was returned to power, and a repressive government crackdown.These same attacks on human rights and freedoms were also witnessed last month with the unlawful diversion of a Ryanair flight in May.Ryanair flight FR4978 from Athens...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Ryanair boss calls Belarus diversion ‘a state-sponsored hijacking’

Ryanair’s chief executive has described the forced diversion of Ryanair flight FR4978 to Minsk as “a state-sponsored hijacking”.Michael O’Leary was giving evidence to a special enquiry by the Transport Select Committee into the incident.The routine flight departed Athens for the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, on 23 May. Among the 132 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 737 were the prominent opposition activist, Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.The aircraft was 60 miles from its intended destination of Vilnius when the crew were informed of a potential security threat on board. The captain was urged to divert to the nearest...
Immigrationdallassun.com

Lithuania accuses Belarus of illegal migration

Vilnius [Lithuania], June 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarus is allegedly using illegal migrants from Syria and Iraq against Lithuania as a way to get back at Vilnius for antagonizing Minsk, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said. According to the minister, Belarus' state-run tourism agency Tsentrkurort supposedly provides package deals to migrants,...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

U.S. Air Force’s T-7A Program Flies Into Turbulence

A Boeing-owned T-7A prototype launched a second phase of early flight testing on June 22, taking off into the St. Louis sky three times, after a hiatus of several months caused by a scheduled modification period. But the normally routine milestone occurred in the context of a newly revealed schedule...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

CFM Details Open-Fan Plan For Next-gen Engine

In its accelerating quest for sustainability, aviation needs a step change in fuel efficiency. Despite the risks, CFM believes its newly unveiled plan to develop an open-fan next-generation engine for the 2030s can help bridge that gap. The bold move targets development of a single-stage, gear... CFM Details Open-Fan Plan...
Aerospace & Defensebostonnews.net

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Airbus, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies

JCMR recently introduced Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Airbus, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies, Thales Group, MacDonald, Dettwiler And Associates Ltd, Google, UrtheCast, Deimos Imaging, E-GEOS, Planet Labs, Terra Bella, PlanetiQ LLC, DMC International Imaging, MDAThe report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.