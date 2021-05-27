Cancel
Daviess County, IN

Couple Arrested

By Jay Zimmer
104.1 WIKY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo bizarre incidents at 2 Indiana airports led to the arrest of Jonathon and Lauren Miller of Odon, IN. Vanderburgh Co. Deputies were warned the two were heading to Tri-State Aero by authorities in Daviess County, Indiana. Daviess Co. Deputies said the two showed up at the airport there Monday...

wiky.com
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Indiana StateSFGate

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen's fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days...
Daviess County, INWashington Times-Herald

Police Report

Andrew Swain, 25, Ferdinand, was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine. No bond was set. Brannon Randall, 42, Washington, was arrested Friday by Washington police for possession of a syringe. Bond was set at $2,500. Jeremy Buehner, 23, Lubbock, Texas, was...
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Indiana State14news.com

Ind. reports new COVID-19 death in Posey Co., 9 statewide

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 754 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths. The Hoosier state has now had a total of 735,462 confirmed cases and 13,063 deaths. According to the state map, there are eight new cases in Vanderburgh County, three in Gibson...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Shooting in the 1100 block of N. Boeke

On May 15, around 7:00 p.m., the Evansville Police Department (E.P.D.) was called to the 1100 block of N.Boeke for a person with a gun. The caller, who lived at the address, advised Central Dispatch that a male was in his residence with a gun. Dispatch could hear yelling and screaming in the background while speaking with the caller.
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Evansville, INwnin.org

Man Arrested for Fire that Destroyed Flea Market

Surveillance footage helped police in investigation. Surveillance footage helped Evansville Police locate the man they believe started the fire that destroyed the Diamond Flea Market on east Diamond Avenue. According to a release, the fire was ruled arson by a state investigator. Surveillance footage showed a man in the area...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Vanderburgh County, INcity-countyobserver.com

THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES

The past few weeks you, Gentle Reader, and I have been cogitating on the volatile issues of how bias might affect cases in court. Thank you for your interest. Now I would like to lightly examine a case or two where my own objectivity might be questioned. The first involves my two-word name and the fact I was born on the Osage Indian Nation in Oklahoma. While I grew up with numerous peers who were Osage, I can make no claim to that proud heritage. But as my father was born in Indian Territory in 1905 before Oklahoma became a state and because my mother’s family, the Berryhill’s, included undocumented members of both the Creek and Cherokee nations our family does have a slight Native American tradition of which we are proud; although our name was an amalgamation from Prussian/German lineage prior to migration to America in the 17th century, kind of the way Toni Morrison described how African American names were assigned by immigration clerks. The original Prussian spelling of Raedwine meant “counsel-friend”. Regardless, when I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Vanderburgh County, Indiana some of the folks I prosecuted knew I was from Oklahoma and had an “Indian sounding” name. And though Indiana might have been an Indian country when the Mississippi River marked “America’s” western border, when I lived in Indiana, Hoosiers were quite a ways removed from Native American culture. In fact, Osage County, Oklahoma was more the stuff of Hollywood than reality to most people in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Anyway, the criminal element I came into frequent contact with as a prosecuting attorney often put me into the paid gunfighter genre.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

Arson Diamond Flea Market

On May 14 around 6:30 p.m. the Evansville Fire Department was called to 1250 E. Diamond Ave., the Diamond Flea Market, for a working structure fire. After putting the fire out, the building was ruled a complete loss. A State Fire Marshals Investigator determined the fire was intentionally set. Evansville...
Daviess County, INwamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

31-year-old Miles Hartger of Washington was arrested Thursday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. Bond was set at $2,500. 25-year-old Marcus Hicks of Indianapolis was arrested Thursday and on a warrant for Failure to Appear. He was booked into the...