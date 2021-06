Fox News host Howard Kurtz on Sunday seemed to excuse anti-Semitic remarks made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and instead blamed the media for "encouraging" her. "The media are pounding Marjorie Taylor Greene once again and the Georgia congresswoman is giving them plenty of ammunition," Kurtz said. "Here's the media question. Are journalists encouraging Marjorie Taylor Greene by giving so much coverage to remarks that even some top Republicans find to be outrageous -- and that's how she gets attention?"