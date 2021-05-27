10 of the best swimsuits for summer 2021

While sundresses and sandals often steal the show during warmer seasons, the summer cardigan deserves a place in the spotlight too. The lightweight sweater should not just be an afterthought—a garment merely meant to combat those moments when the air conditioner is blasting indoors. It’s really an all-star item that should be at the forefront of every trendsetter’s closet. Remember when Katie Holmes stepped out in that Khaite cardigan and matching bralette? It’s almost impossible for the brand to keep the coveted cardigan set in stock. Even risk-taker Rihanna showed us just how saucy the granny-chic piece could be by cleverly tying one on top of a sleeveless bodysuit.