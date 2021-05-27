10 of the best swimsuits for summer 2021
There's nothing worse than your straps falling down mid-stroke, or your bikini bottoms slipping as you practise your dive. Whether you're training for your first triathlon or getting into swimming to help injury-proof your running body, getting the right kit is important. From goggles that don't steam up, to swimming costumes that will stay put and offer some level of UV protection when swimming outside, we've found the best kit so you're free to focus on your session.www.runnersworld.com