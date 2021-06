Dan and Cilla Suprak took their float tubes out on a Mat-Su Valley lake near Palmer this past week and caught more than a dozen holdover trout from last year. Dan mentioned that Cilla caught several larger fish up to about 15 inches, while those he caught were a bit smaller. It sounded like they had this particular lake to themselves. With ice now gone, or nearly gone, from most lakes in the Palmer - Wasilla core area there is considerably more water to venture out on. More boaters and even float tubers are getting out on the water rather than fishing from the bank or docks.