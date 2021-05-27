Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

June 4 – Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run. Grab your kids and head over to Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for outdoor fun benefiting School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP), a program of the Lincoln Medical Education Partnership that supports student behavioral and emotional health. After visiting vendor booths and participating in family-friendly activities sponsored by local nonprofits, join in a 1-mile Fun Run through the park. Register at scipnebraska.com, or sign up to run the evening of the event. Those who prefer not to participate in the Fun Run can attend for free. B-107.3 will be on-site playing music, and the Julie’s Hot Dogs “dog sled” food truck will sell gourmet hot dogs.