Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

By Mark Schwaninger
Lincoln Journal Star
 14 days ago

June 4 – Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run. Grab your kids and head over to Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for outdoor fun benefiting School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP), a program of the Lincoln Medical Education Partnership that supports student behavioral and emotional health. After visiting vendor booths and participating in family-friendly activities sponsored by local nonprofits, join in a 1-mile Fun Run through the park. Register at scipnebraska.com, or sign up to run the evening of the event. Those who prefer not to participate in the Fun Run can attend for free. B-107.3 will be on-site playing music, and the Julie’s Hot Dogs “dog sled” food truck will sell gourmet hot dogs.

journalstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Seward, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Talbot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Fundraising#Tavern#Guide#School Activities#Free Lunch#Scipnebraska Com#Sertoma#Wheels#Tabitha Org Golf#Americans#Jt Cattle#Lincoln Arts Festival#Deer Springs Winery#Lincoln Arts Council#Numark Golf Course#Community#Gift Raffles#Vendor Booths#Nonprofits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Lincoln YMCA’s holding swimsuit drive to support youth swim lessons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Community Learning Centers in Lincoln are emphasizing the importance of swimming safety among children through their summer programs. According to the CDC, two children 14 and under die from unintentional drowning a day. According to that same study, for every child that dies another five receive emergency care for non-fatal injuries.
Lancaster County, NEklin.com

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update For May 17

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported four confirmed cased of COVID-19 on Monday. The weekly positivity rate May 6th through the 15th is 2.7 percent. The health department reports 26 hospitalizations. More than 165-thousand residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and nearly 142-thousand are fully vaccinated. The...
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Shinedown coming to Pinewood Bowl Theatre

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shinedown with Special Guest The Struts and Zero 9:36 will perform at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21 at Noon. You can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Official Ticketmaster app....
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Calendar, 5-14 Friday

Blue Valley quarter horse show — Lancaster Event Center,5-10 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Branched Oak Observatory stargazing — 7:30-11 p.m. James Arthur Vineyards, $33 per person, admission to observatory, appetizers and wine, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com. Community Action’s...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Protesters gather in opposition of proposed health education standards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State School Board anticipates the approval of proposed health education standards by fall of this year. The standards create the framework for K-12 health education in Nebraska. Some parent groups, and even some state politicians, are voicing concern about portions of the proposed standards,...
Nebraska Stateunl.edu

C’Rona Pandemic Comics on display at Nebraska Capitol

The Nebraska State Capitol halls have a new perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists Bob Hall and Henry Payer worked with educators and scientists to create a series of comics about the global pandemic. They are on display in Nebraska's capitol building through the end of May. The stories focus...
Lincoln, NEkzum.org

Give to Lincoln Day Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Ten years ago, when nonprofits were still struggling from the impact of the recent recession, the Lincoln Community Foundation staff attended a national conference where they were introduced to a new way to help local nonprofits: giving days. The LCF staff left the conference excited by this concept and immediately started planning to bring it to Lincoln. Barbara Bartle, president of the LCF, says they were the 6th community foundation nationally to launch a giving day.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Lincoln East student creates more than 300 self portraits of senior class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Whether it was an interaction in the hallway, by the lockers or in the classroom, Lincoln East senior Joel Bierbower remembers. “They only like walk by, but every moment counts for something,” Bierbower said. Since February, Bierbower has been drawing the faces of his senior classmates....
Lincoln, NENews Channel Nebraska

Bowers becomes first LGBTQ Lincoln City Council Chair

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln City Council elected James Michael Bowers as the chair of the council, making Bowers the first LGBTQ person to serve in the position. “James earned the council chair position by leading on issues important to his community, including his efforts to fight the pandemic," said Annise Parker, President and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund.
Lincoln, NEruralradio.com

Steckel begins internship with Rural Radio Network

The Rural Radio Network welcomes Taylor, Nebraska, native Whitney Steckel as the 2021 summer intern. Steckel, a senior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, is majoring in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication and minoring in Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars. Throughout the summer, she’ll be conducting interviews, writing stories and...
Nebraska StateHenderson Daily Dispatch

Creedmoor student graduates from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michael James Bailey of Creedmoor was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Bailey earned a master’s in engineering management from the Office of Graduate Studies. He was among a group of graduates who collectively are...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to ScooterLNK Safety Event May 22

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to attend a ScooterLNK Safety Education Event Saturday, May 22 on North Seventh Street between “R” and “Q” streets in the West Haymarket. The free event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will outline safety and operation rules for Bird and Spin electric scooters (e-scooters). In addition to free rides offered at the event, Bird and Spin will give away free helmets to participants.
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

Entire Week of Vaccination Clinics Offered in Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS May 14, 2021) Starting today (5/14), COVID vaccination clinics are offered everyday in Lincoln. Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses. Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store.