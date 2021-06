This week’s topic is: Preparing Your Body for Summer. Summer is this beautiful welcome time where we can start to feel more extroverted, open, and energized. And, we really hope to take advantage of more time in nature. Along with that, we tend to wear less clothing while we’re at the beach and pool parties, and many of us start to feel self-conscious about our bodies. Over the years, I certainly have experienced my own battles with body shame, beating myself up, and extreme self-criticism.