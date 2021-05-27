Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Heat’ Cinematographer Dante Spinotti to Get Locarno Film Festival Honor

By Scott Roxborough
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Locarno International Film Festival will honor the exquisite eye of Italian cinematographer Dante Spinotti at this year’s event, where it will give him its lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera. The 77-year-old cinematographer is best-known for his collaborations with director Michael Mann, including The Last of the Mohicans...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
437
Followers
675
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
Peyton Reed
Person
Dante Spinotti
Person
Jerzy Skolimowski
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Garry Marshall
Person
Peter Bogdanovich
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Claudia Cardinale
Person
Jane Birkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematography#Film Director#Bafta#Artistic Director#The Pardo Alla Carriera#Q A#Il#Neo Western#Marvel#The Locarno Film Festival#Italian Tv#Italian Excellence#Lensing Curtis Hanson#Director Michael Mann#Lens Manhunter#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jon Hamm film to be centerpiece of Tribeca Film Festival

Looks like a Jon Hamm vehicle will be pulling into the Tribeca Film Festival next month. Director Steven Soderbergh's "No Sudden Move" will makes it debut as the centerpiece film at the festival, which begins June 18, movie publications report. Formerly titled "Kill Switch," the film is set in 1950s...
Arlington, MAYourArlington

Miss A-Town Teen Film Festival? Watch it here ...

ACMi's A-Town Teen Film Festival, a homegrown festival for teen videographers since 2014, has broadcast your films for 2021. If you missed the Thursday, May 20, ACMi screening, you can watch them in the window above. This event will stream on ACMi's Education Channel (RCN 613, Verizon 24, Comcast 9),...
Movieskjo1055.com

K-JO 105.5 Canned Film Festival

K-Jo 105.5’s Canned Film Festival makes its triumphant return to the Hollywood Theaters in St. Joe this summer. Every Tuesday and Wednesday see a K-Jo Kids Classic. All you need to get in is one can of food for Second Harvest. Showtimes will be announced the week before each showing...
MoviesMovieMaker

25 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee: 2012

Making the decision to screen at a festival is easy. But which fests are truly worth a withdrawal from your hard-earned Entry Fee Bank Account? Here are 25 festivals worth the entry fee. Be the Film Underground Film Festival. New york, NY; BeFilm.net. Plenty of BeFilm titles have gone on...
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Indian Film Festival runs until May 27

The female-led Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles continues through May 27. The 19th edition of the festival, which is held virtually and geo-blocked to California, started on May 20 and features more than 40 films, including three world, eight North American, five U.S. and 17 Los Angeles premieres, spanning 17 languages and including 16 female directors. Panels include discussions about gender inclusion and diversity.
Chicago, ILRoger Ebert

FILM FESTIVALS ARE BACK!!!???

As the world gradually begins to reopen thanks to vaccinations and the new No-Mask guidelines from the CDC (Center for Disease Control), film festivals are starting to release their dates. But questions remain—will they or won't they be in-person events, or will they become a selection of hybrid models with some films and programs presented remotely. Or, horrors of all, could a third or fourth wave of coronavirus variants emerge, causing cancellations like in 2020? We each have to make an individual decision about whether we are comfortable enough to venture out in crowded screening rooms and movie theaters domestically and internationally to join in the festivities. Rumors abound that some big American companies are not planning to attend the international festivals because of a slow rollout of vaccines in other countries, and a failure to control the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.
MoviesWinston-Salem Journal

RiverRun International Film Festival announces jury awards for this year's festival

The RiverRun International Film Festival today announced the Jury Awards for the 2021 Festival. This year’s festival ran May 6-16 and was a hybrid festival of virtual screenings and safe, outdoor and drive-in screenings. The festival presented 134 films representing 24 countries. “We had an impressive slate of films this...
New York City, NYPosted by
Axios

The Tribeca film festival adds games

The 20-year-old Tribeca Film Festival, traditionally held in downtown New York City, will include eight games as official selections this year. Why it matters: The video game industry often exudes an inferiority complex as it compares itself to cinema, but this is a case of a film institution veering toward games as an art form.
MoviesNew Jersey Herald

Calling all film buffs! NJ International Film Festival returns in June

More than 20 films will have their area debuts during the 2021 New Jersey International Film Festival in June. The Rutgers Film Co-op/New Jersey Media Arts Center, in association with the Rutgers University Program in Cinema Studies, is presenting its 26th anniversary festival on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between June 4 and 13.
Lexington, KYLexington Herald-Leader

BCTC theater gets ‘huge honor’ for livestream, turns production into new film

When in-person teaching at Bluegrass Community & Technical College shut down in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, it hit the school’s theater program hard. Not only did BCTC Theatre’s spring play, “The Get Back” by alumnus Jeremy Gillett, have to be canceled just days before opening night, there were suddenly no prospects for producing live theater for the foreseeable future.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny Join Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’

Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny have joined Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance and Taylor Russell in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Stuhlbarg played the father to Elio, Chalamet’s character in Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name. Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Francesca Scorsese and David Gordon Green have also boarded the ensemble cast for the U.S.-set Bones and All, a coming-of-age horror tale now in production.
Cary, NCalbuquerqueexpress.com

The Cary Theater Seeks Screenplays & Short Films For BEYOND: The Cary Film Festival

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / The Cary Theater today announced its final call for submissions of independently produced short films and screenplays to compete at the 4th annual BEYOND: The Cary Film Festival. The festival is produced by the Cary Theater with short film blocks over four days as well as a screenwriting competition and filmmaking workshops.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Perfect casting in Films.

We’ve got the miscasting post, give us a casting choice be it individual or a whole film/franchise that you believe was perfect. I’ll start off Javier Bardem in No country for Old men, there is nobody on this planet I believe who could make his character as utterly terrifying as he did.
Moviesimdb.com

Whoopi Goldberg to Headline Edinburgh TV Festival, Film Festival Goes Hybrid

The International Icon Interview with Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner Whoopi Goldberg will be one of the highlights of the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival. Goldberg, a recent Variety cover star, is expected to talk candidly about her life on and off screen and her experiences as a multi-award winning artist, producer, author, entrepreneur and humanitarian, and the future of the entertainment industry.