Deanston: The best scotch you’ve never tried

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Let's be honest, countertop clutter is a problem in most kitchens, and oftentimes a big, bulky knife block is the biggest offender. Don't get me wrong, I love to look at a sturdy knife block just as much as the next food professional. They're impressive yet practical and signify to visitors that you know what you're doing in the kitchen (or at least pretend to). The thing is, they take up a lot of counter space, and if you have little kids in the house, they're not exactly the safest storage option. If you're stuck in a tighter kitchen or have little ones whose grabby hands are getting dangerously close to the countertop, it might be time to look for an alternative storage solution.