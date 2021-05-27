Cancel
Plastic waste has some economic benefit for developing countries

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

PULLMAN, Wash. - For decades, wealthy nations have transported plastic trash, and the environmental problems that go with it, to poorer countries, but researchers have found a potential bright side to this seemingly unequal trade: plastic waste may provide an economic boon for the lower-income countries. In a study published...

www.eurekalert.org
#Waste Plastics#Recycled Plastic#Domestic Waste#Developed Countries#Reducing Benefits#Economic Research#Pullman#Utah State University#Wsu Ph D#The United Nations#The World Bank#Usu#Plastic Waste Imports#Economic Benefits#Economic Development#Poorer Countries#Economic Measures#High Income Countries#European Countries#Lower Income Countries
