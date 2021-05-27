Cancel
Portage County, OH

Portage County crime reports

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive. • An Aurora man, 22, was charged with domestic violence and drug possession, both first-degree misdemeanors, and a Southington woman, 19, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault after they allegedly assaulted another female, with the man allegedly grabbing her by the throat, during an altercation at a Route 303 home on May 18. The man was allegedly found in possession of a prescription anxiety medication he did not have a prescription for. The man and woman were arraigned in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna on May 19 and released on personal bonds, with a condition of the woman’s bond that she have no contact with the other female and a temporary protection order issued against the man.

