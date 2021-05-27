Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Earwig and the Witch review – a disappointing CGI debut for Studio Ghibli

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEighty-year-old animation legend Hayao Miyazaki once described computer-generated imagery as “thin, shallow, fake”. Now Studio Ghibli has made its first ever fully CG feature, and it’s, well, erm … The politest thing to say about Earwig and the Witch is that it’s not a patch on Ghibli’s hand-drawn output, with plasticky-looking characters and an aimless plot. More painfully still, the film-maker responsible is Miyazaki’s son, Gorō Miyazaki (who previously directed the pretty decent Tales from Earthsea and From Up on Poppy Hill).

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Ghibli#Cgi#Cgi#Film Characters#Feature Films#Film Star#Kiki S Delivery Service#English#Miyazaki Sr#Ghibli Films#Baby Earwig#Cg Feature#Tales#Japanese Tv#Book#Howl#Sixty Animators#Poppy Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Creative Bloq

Wait, is a Pixar and Studio Ghibli crossover on the way?

They're two of the most famous animation studios in the world, albeit with entirely different styles. Studio Ghibli is famous for its traditional, hand-drawn illustrations, while Pixar is the king of CGI world-building. But if a cryptic tweet from the former is anything to go by, they might be about to join forces.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Studio Ghibli shares cryptic photo ‘teasing’ crossover with Disney Pixar

Animation fans are losing their minds over a possible collaboration between Studio Ghibli and Pixar.The influential studios, who are behind some of the most beloved films of all time, are known for their different styles – the former for hand-drawn illustrations, while the Disney-affiliated Pixar is a giant of CG animation.Fans of both, then, were surprised when Studio Ghibli posted a drawing depicting a mashup of its 1988 film My Neighbour Totoro with Pixar film Monsters, inc. Adding to the cryptic nature of the post was the fact it came with no caption – and naturally, fans grew excited over wat...
ComicsGeekTyrant

Hayao Miyazaki Sees DEMON SLAYER as a Rival To The Anime Projects Being Produced at Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli has been creating incredible anime projects for years, some of the best that have ever been produced. The studio has set such a high standard in the anime industry and it’s always kind of led the charge. When I think of Studio Ghibli, I don’t think of the studio having any kind of rivalries because of its secure place at the top of the anime food chain. But, then Demon Slayer came around and Studio Ghibli has taken notice.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Dead Souls by Sam Riviere review – a brilliantly entertaining debut

“Yes, all writers go through a Thomas Bernhard phase, sooner or later,” said Geoff Dyer. His authority was offhand but absolute, like the pope telling you where to get the best cannoli. This was years back. We were on the train to Manchester, heading for a reading event in a huge nightclub – attended mainly by the bar staff, it turned out. I started to panic because I hadn’t gone through a Thomas Bernhard phase – in fact, fairly shamefully, I’d never heard of Thomas Bernhard. (Austria-despising novelist, playwright, poet and essayist. Died 1989, aged 58. Not a happy chap.)
TV SeriesNME

‘Master Of None’ season 3 debuts to mixed reviews

The new season of Netflix series Master Of None has debuted to a mixed reception in the first reviews. The new five-episode season focuses on the relationship between Denise (Lena Waithe) and partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie), with co-creator and star of the first two seasons Aziz Ansari only popping up on screen this time around as he directs and co-writes.
MoviesEyewitness News

Marvel Studios debuts teaser trailer for 'Eternals'

A new teaser trailer for "Eternals" has dropped. The Marvel Studios movie, directed by "Nomadland" director Chloé Zhao, gives fans a peek inside the potential blockbuster. "We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders," Salma Hayek's Ajak says in the trailer. "Throughout the years, we have never interfered -- until now."
Comicsstudybreaks.com

4 Must-See Anime Movies That Are Not From Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli has set an exceptionally high standard for the genre, but its popularity has overshadowed equally excellent works by other filmmakers. Studio Ghibli’s anime movies are always sensational and phenomenally artistic. But what about other impressive anime movies from other studios? Are they as extravagant as their competitor? They are, and there are plenty of exceptional movies from different studios out there. Below are four impressive anime movies made by companies other than Studio Ghibli to watch and why.
ComicsComicBook

Studio Ghibli Museum Begins Fundraising Campaign Following COVID Troubles

The world of anime, much like so many other sectors of the planet, was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with Studio Ghibli finding its museum currently located in Mitaka City, Japan, suffering some serious hits and now it seems as if a fundraising effort has begun to help in saving the establishment that has so many memories from the legendary animation studio. Though Ghibli still has plans in motion to create an amusement park that brings some of its biggest locales to life, the museum is a totally different animal and offers a unique look at the studio's past.
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

First look at Cate Blanchett in the Borderlands movie – kind of

We’ve finally got our first look at Cate Blanchett as Lilith in the upcoming Borderlands movie… sort of. Co-star Jamie Lee Curtis shared an image on Twitter showing a silhouette of Blanchett in costume, describing her character as the “legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude.”
TV & Videoscinelinx.com

Primal The Complete First Season | Blu-Ray Review

The first season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal arrives on Blu-Ray this week, making Spear and Fang’s journey look better than ever. Genndy Tartakovsky is one of my favorite cartoon creators out there. Dexter’s Lab and Powerpuff Girls were staples when I was younger, and something I still enjoy coming back to. Samurai Jack is a blast and his take on Star Wars in his Clone Wars microseries is still pure joy. As such, it was my great shame that I completely missed out on Primal when it originally aired on Cartoon Network.
MoviesAnimation Magazine

Deluxe LAIKA Studios Edition Blu-ray Combos Coming Soon from Shout!

Four groundbreaking and critically-acclaimed films will receive new high-definition releases this fall when Coraline (LAIKA Studios Edition) and The Boxtrolls (LAIKA Studios Edition) are released on August 31, and ParaNorman (LAIKA Studios Edition) and Kubo and the Two Strings (LAIKA Studios Edition) are released on September 14 by lauded animation studio LAIKA and multi-platform entertainment distributor Shout! Factory.
TV & Videosbetechwise.com

5 adult animated movies on Netflix

In addition to different styles, techniques and plots, the audience of animations can also be quite varied, after all there are productions of the genre made for all ages. For those who have been small for some time now, we’ve listed 5 adult animated movies on Netflix ranging from laughter to fright. Check out your trailers and synopses and have a good session.
MoviesAnime News Network

Gundam: Hathaway Anime Film Rescheduled for June 11

Staff have delayed film 3 times due to COVID-19, state of emergency in Japan. The film was previously delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan on July 23, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again last month due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan. The current state of emergency is scheduled to last until June 20.
ComicsScreenrant.com

Eden Cast & Character Guide: What All The Voice Actors Look Like

Here's a full cast guide for Netflix's ambitious anime original, Eden. Science fiction has often pondered what the world might look like if humankind were overrun by machines, and from the fiery battlefields of Terminator's future to the digital prison of The Matrix, it doesn't look pretty. Set 1000 years after human extinction, Eden takes a slightly different view of the robotic apocalypse. The mechanized population lives in relative peace, and the existence of man is but a myth, with most robots blissfully unaware of their creation. Robots who start asking awkward questions are sent for reprogramming, casting them in the oppressed role usually reserved for humans in these stories.
Moviesimdb.com

Studio Chizu Unveils International Trailer for Mamoru Hosoda’s ‘Belle’ (Exclusive)

Studio Chizu has unveiled the full international trailer for “Belle,” Mamoru Hosoda’s highly anticipated animated feature. The anticipated movie will be released in Japan on July 16 by Toho. Paris-based sales company Charades is representing the film in international markets. Nippon Television handles sales for Asia. “Belle” marks Hosoda’s ninth...
TV Series/Film

Netflix’s ‘Godzilla Singular Point’ Anime Series is an Ambitious, Terrifying New Direction for the King of the Monsters

In Godzilla Singular Point, Netflix parlays the novelty of an anime King of the Monsters into an ambitious 13-episode series, written by physicist turned science fiction author Toh EnJoe, directed by Atsushi Takahashi (Blue Exorcist: The Movie), and animated by studios Bones and Orange. The series will be available to stream globally on June 24, but on Netflix Japan, it’s been following a weekly release schedule since March so that subscribers can now access the first 10 episodes.