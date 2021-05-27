Earwig and the Witch review – a disappointing CGI debut for Studio Ghibli

The world of anime, much like so many other sectors of the planet, was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with Studio Ghibli finding its museum currently located in Mitaka City, Japan, suffering some serious hits and now it seems as if a fundraising effort has begun to help in saving the establishment that has so many memories from the legendary animation studio. Though Ghibli still has plans in motion to create an amusement park that brings some of its biggest locales to life, the museum is a totally different animal and offers a unique look at the studio's past.