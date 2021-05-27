Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Unsound Festival announces 2021 theme ‘dəəp authentic​’

mixmag.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnsound Festival has released the dates of the festival this year, alongside the theme: ‘dəəp authentic’. The festival will take place between October 13 and 17 in Krakow, with performances, DJ sets and panel discussions spread out across the span of five days. The theme of the festival is responding to the transitional period that the pandemic has presented.

mixmag.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsound Festival#Crypto Art#Dance Music#Dj#Online And Offline#Art#Music Festivals#Music Technology#October#Authentic Experiences#Authenticity#Dj Sets#Panel Discussions#Question Yearnings#Commerce#Binaries#Krakow#Neuroengineering#Sale#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
Cameron, MOmynwmo.com

Freedom Festival officials announce 2021 showcase

Although the ghastly hue of COVID-19 hung over the 2020 Freedom Festival, this year’s Freedom Festival will launch unfettered with numerous acts booked for the multiple-day celebration of American independence. Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. recently announced this year’s slate of events with a few new entries as well as...
Festivaloperawire.com

Tippet Rise Announces Lineup for Virtual August Festival

Tippet Rise Art Center has announced the program for its four-day virtual festival, running from August 19 – 22, 2021. Titled “Tippet Rise on Tour: August Festival,” the run will premiere seven short performance films captured in unconventional venues nationwide, such as a tractor barn in Colorado, Ensamble Studio’s Cyclopean House in Massachusetts, the Noguchi Museum in NYC, and more.
Festivalcascadeae.com

Sisters Folk Festival Announces Sisters Summer of Festival 2021 Lineup

((L) Freddy & Francine (R) The Mother Hips | Photos courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival) Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) is pleased to announce the Sisters Summer of Festival, a long-awaited celebration of the return to live music at the Sisters Art Works venue. The summer concert series will feature 16 artists over four weekends on Friday and Saturday evenings, with two artists performing each night. Concert dates are June 25 and 26; July 16, 17, 30 and 31; and August 13 and 14. Seating will be offered in three lawn sections to give audience members plenty of room to spread out on their tarps, blankets and low festival chairs, with different prices for each tier depending on proximity to the stage. Each show will start at 7pm.
CoronavirusNBCMontana

Coachella announces date for 2022 Festival

WASHINGTON (SBG) - After having to put their yearly festival on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coachella has announced an official return in April 2022. Organizers of the music and arts festival announced on Tuesday, Coachella will be returning April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, being held on back-to-back weekends.
Entertainmentthetahoeweekly.com

Shakespeare Festival announces Showcase Series

Tickets for the Showcase Series, part of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, go on sale on June 8 for the Monday night performances at Sand Harbor that start on July 19 with the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. | Tickets laketahoeshakespeare.com. July 19 | Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, A Tribute to Ella. July...
Festivalmainstreet-nashville.com

Musicians Corner Festival announces lineup for 3-day festival

Musicians Corner is set to return to Centennial Park with a number of newly revealed, stage-starved local and national artists ready to nourish equally famished fans. The free three-day outdoor festival, now in its 11th year, will be held 5-9 p.m. June 11 and noon to 6 p.m. June 12-13.
Politicsedmidentity.com

Dirtybird Announces “Road To Campout” Day Festival

Looking to shake your tail feather before Dirtybird Campout this fall? Head to Los Angeles for the “Road To Campout” in August!. Calling all members of the Dirtybird flock, there’s a new event for you to mark on your calendars! That’s right, after a successful debut edition of CampINN and the news that passes for Dirtybird Campout will be available soon comes the news that Claude VonStroke and crew will be heading to Los Angeles. Much like its name suggests, the newly announced day festival, Road To Campout, has been unveiled to help those in Southern California get the dust off their dancing shoes and prepped for the festival itself.
Festivaldecodedmagazine.com

Line-up for Draaimolen Festival 2021 announced

Draaimolen has just announced 57 artists for the upcoming edition of Draaimolen Festival 2021 in September. Names such as Carista, DVS1, and LSDXOXO will set foot on the MOB Complex in Tilburg, but also special live concerts by Caterina Barbieri and upcoming talent Mathilde Nobel are planned. Earlier, the festival...
FestivalJamBase

Goose Announces Inaugural FRED the Festival

Goose will headline and host the inaugural FRED the Festival this summer. The three-day event will take place on the LOCKN’ Farm in Arrington, Virginia August 20 – 22. In addition to four sets from Goose, the festival will also feature performances from Dawes, Dr. Dog, Cory Wong, Hiss Golden Messenger, Grateful Shred, aGOOSEtic Trio, Vasudo, Sammy Rae & The Friends and ElephantProof. Dawes will play both an original set and a set in tribute to Black Sabbath’s iconic Paranoid album. Grateful Shred will also perform twice over the course of FRED the Festival.
MoviesNY Daily News

Broadway Live Cinema Festival launching this summer

The Great White Way is headed to the big screen. To commemorate the long-awaited reopening of broadway theaters, the Broadway Live Cinema Festival is launching this summer at the AMC Empire Theater in Times Square. Some of Hollywood’s Broadway-inspired classic performances will be featured including “Chicago,” “West Side Story,” “The...
Theater & Danceprospectpark.org

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Announces 2021 Season

Today, BRIC, a Brooklyn-based leading arts and media institution, announced its artist lineup for the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, which recently confirmed it will return to the Prospect Park Bandshell with live, in-person performances. For the past 43 years, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has grown to become one of the city's foremost cultural attractions and a beloved summer tradition. This year’s festival will take place from Saturday, July 31st through Saturday, September 18th with doors opening at 6:00pm for all shows, except the family day performance.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Parties Are Back: The Most Exciting Events of the Week

Parties, galas, fêtes, get togethers—whatever you want to call them, they’re integral parts of Hollywood, the fashion world, the arts, and society in general. Events are venues for fund-raising, opportunities to drum up buzz around new initiatives and projects, and, above all, a fun reason for fancy people to get dressed up and have their picture taken. Of course, when the pandemic hit, parties were the first thing to go—and their absence was particularly poignant during digital-only fashion weeks, awards shows and art fairs. But with Covid numbers finally slowing in the United States and vaccinations on the rise, IRL events are staring to populate the cultural calendar once again. In an effort to make up for lost time, we’re enthusiastically keeping track of the most exciting parties happening right now, starting with a benefit at the art foundation Pioneer Works in Brooklyn. Check back often to stay updated on what your favorite celebrities, artists, socialites, fashion plates and public figures are up to as they emerge from many months of hermit behavior.
FestivalEDMTunes

EDC Vegas Announces Lineup for Fall Festival

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. EDC Vegas 2021 is really happening, but it’s happening October 22-24. After two consecutive Mays without the festival, fans are thrilled to finally see some concrete evidence that their beloved festival is back. Sunday night, EDC teased and then quickly announced its complete 2021 lineup and it packs some punches.
Highland, INpanoramanow.com

Highland Announces July 4th Festival Schedule

The Annual and popular July 4th Festival is held at Town Hall Main Square Park. There will be Art and craft booths, and food vendors along with live entertainment every day. In addition, there will be carnival rides, a parade, and live bands every day. Numerous Food Vendors, Carnival Rides,...
CelebrationsLaredo Morning Times

NewImages Festival Banks on World Premieres and Expanded Industry Offerings for Robust Fourth Edition

Running June 9-13, this year’s NewImages Festival will mark its fourth edition with a robust slate of world premieres and an ever-expanding industry program. Whereas last year’s lockdowns forced the festival to push its third edition to September, this year finds the NewImages festival returning to its traditional June berth. Taking place as a hybrid event, the program will be accessible both in person in-and-around Paris’ Forum des Images and online via a dedicated platform.