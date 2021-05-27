Amazon Shoppers Are Skipping AC and Using This $30 Portable Tower Fan Instead
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it may be tempting to blast the air conditioner this summer — especially if you run hot while you sleep or are working out of a home office — affordable alternatives, like the Forty4 Small Oscillating Portable Tower Fan, are great options for saving on utility costs. Though this fan may be petite, Amazon reviewers say its cooling powers are strong enough to skip running the AC altogether.people.com