Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Foxconn in talks to buy stake in Malaysia's DNeX -report

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjEx5_0aD4pmis00

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Taiwanese firm Foxconn Technology Co Ltd is in talks to acquire a stake in Malaysian technology firm Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) after losing a bid for a semiconductor maker DNeX now owns, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources.

It said Foxconn, the main assembler of Apple’s iPhones, was seeking a minority stake to help the group expand its chipmaker unit SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

Asked about the report, DNeX told Reuters it is always open to discussion with strategic partners and investors that can bring value to the group but cannot comment on any specific discussion at shareholder level, if any is taking place.

Foxconn said following company policy, it does not comment on market speculation or rumors.

In February, DNeX and Beijing Integrated Circuit Advanced Manufacturing and High-End Equipment Equity Investment Fund Center won a bid to acquire SilTerra for 273 million ringgit ($65.98 million) from sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional.

DNeX will own 60% in SilTerra while its Chinese partner takes the remainder.

Foxconn lost the bid for the semiconductor maker earlier this year but its chairman told reporters the company was still looking for semiconductor fab purchase opportunities in Southeast Asia.

While Apple is Foxconn’s largest customer, the electronics manufacturer has been looking at other areas for growth, including in electric vehicles (EVs).

Last week, it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with carmaker Stellantis to form a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry.

Shares in DNeX, a trade facilitation and oil & gas service provider, rose as much as 13.6% on Thursday.

($1 = 4.1375 ringgit)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Strategic Partners#Advanced Manufacturing#Chinese Investment#Kuala Lumpur#Taiwanese#Foxconn Technology Co Ltd#Malaysian#Bloomberg#Company#Equity Investment#Market#Investors#Shareholder Level#Southeast Asia#Carmaker Stellantis#Evs#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
China
Related
World985theriver.com

Malaysia’s AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – AirAsia X Bhd shareholders have approved the Malaysian budget airline’s debt restructuring, it said on Tuesday, allowing it to pursue a scheme it viewed as key to survival. Shareholders of the long-haul affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd approved all resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting, including...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Alibaba, Warburg want piece of Vietnam’s online boom

(June 2): Weaving through congested Ho Chi Minh City on his Honda motorbike, Ho Duc Quang zips past a statue of the city’s namesake revolutionary leader and the warren-like Ben Thanh Market to drop off toys, books and other packages to customers of online retailer Tiki.vn. Quang, 25, needs to...
Businessthefastmode.com

Axiata's ADA to Unleash Integrated eCommerce Across 10 Asian Countries

AXIATA Group's subsidiary ADA has launched the Asia’s first integrated eCommerce practice through a merger with Awake Asia, a regional eCommerce enabler operating in 6 countries in Southeast Asia. The exercise fully integrates Awake Asia’s operations under the ADA brand starting 1st June 2021, where both parties come together to...
Commodities & Futurektwb.com

StanChart unit to launch cryptocurrency trading venture

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Standard Chartered PLC unit intends to establish a cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange platform in the UK and Europe targeting institutional clients, a statement published Wednesday showed. The new exchange will be created by a joint venture between SC Ventures, the bank’s innovation arm, and BC...
Energy Industryoffshore-mag.com

Hibiscus takes on Repsol’s interests offshore Malaysia

MADRID, Spain – Repsol has agreed to sell its E&P interests in Malaysia and in block 46 CN in Vietnam to a subsidiary of Hibiscus Petroleum. The transaction includes a 35% interest in the PM3 CAA PSC, 60% in the 2012 Kinabalu Oil PSC, 60% in the PM305 PSC, 60% in the PM314 PSC, and 70% in block 46 CN in Vietnam (a tieback to the PM3 CAA production facilities).
Public Healthkdal610.com

Malaysia reports 7,703 new coronavirus cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia reported 7,703 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total number of infections to 587,165. Malaysia is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections, though cases have dipped since hitting a record on Saturday. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala hires banks for Yahsat's IPO - sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala has hired banks for the planned initial public offering of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) which could raise over $500 million, three sources said. Bank of America, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Morgan Stanley will act as global coordinators for the...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Phoenix Mills, GIC set up $733 million retail and office venture

Jun. 2—BENGALURU — Mall developer Phoenix Mills Ltd (PML) and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd have entered into a partnership to establish a $733 million investment platform for retail‐led mixed‐use assets in India. GIC will acquire a significant minority stake in the portfolio of projects that will be located Mumbai and Pune.
EconomyGreenBiz

Nasdaq buys big stake in carbon removal marketplace

Nasdaq this week announced it has snapped up a majority stake in Puro.earth, an online marketplace that offers verifiable and tradeable industrial carbon removal services to leading corporates such as Microsoft and Swedish banking giant SEB. The global capital markets tech firm said its aim was to help scale Puro.earth's...
Businessphocuswire.com

Tier raises $60M for e-scooter expansion

Tier, the European micro-mobility company, has secured a $60 million debt facility from Goldman Sachs. The company hinted at a “significant” debt facility back in November 2020 when it announced it had raised $250 million in a Series C round led by SoftBank Vision Fund. It says the $60 million...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Brazil internet provider Brisanet files for IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian internet service provider Brisanet has registered for an initial public offering, according to documents published by national securities regulator CVM on Wednesday, in what could be one of the nation’s biggest telecom IPOs in recent years. The company describes itself as the biggest independent fiber...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Mexican payments network Prosa seeks buyer at $1 billion-plus valuation: sources

By David French (Reuters) - Mexican payments network Prosa is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Owned by a consortium of banks including Grupo Financiero Banorte and the local arms of HSBC and Banco Santander, Prosa provides the infrastructure that facilitates more than half the payments in Mexico.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Law firm trio lead on Etsy's $1.63 billion Depop buy

Fenwick & West and Allen & Overy are guiding e-commerce company Etsy Inc on its $1.63 billion acquisition of London-based online thrift store Depop, which is being represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Fenwick previously advised Etsy on its 2019 acquisition of musical instrument marketplace Reverb and 2016 acquisition of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Exclusive-Amazon starts testing UK staff for coronavirus variants

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon is testing its front-line staff in Britain for coronavirus variants and feeding the data to public health officials, including in hotspots where a strain first found in India is spreading fast. The retail giant opened COVID-19 testing labs in the UK and the United States last...