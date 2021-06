The Wood River Farmers Market will kick off its 2021 season on Tuesday, June 8. In addition to providing shopping at the live market with some COVID-19 safety modifications still in place, the Ketchum Farmers Market will continue to offer customers the option to pre-order and pay online, then pick up at the River Run market location. From 2-5:15 p.m., customers may walk into the market and shop following COVID-19 guidelines. The last half hour is reserved for drive-through pick-ups for orders placed online.