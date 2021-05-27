Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

If you want to celebrate the arrival of summer by staying inside and watching stuff on TV, far be it for us to judge you. There are a lot of new movies and TV shows to check out on Amazon in June, the biggest being the seventh and final season of the Boschiest show on TV, Bosch,which premieres on June 25. Season 2 of the Anna Paquin dramedy Flack is set to premiere on June 11, and the new Brazilian crime series, Dom, premieres on June 4.