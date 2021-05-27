Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

By Michael Carpenter
Posted by 
Wannado Nashville
Wannado Nashville
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

June brings new Amazon Originals including specials from Sasha Baron Cohen as part of Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine; the premiere of Dom, season 2 of global espionage thriller series The Family Man, season 2 of Flack, and last but not least, the final season of Bosch, Amazon Studios’ longest-running series based on the bestselling novel by Michael Connelly and starring Titus Welliver as Hollywood homicide detective Harry Bosch.

wannado.com
Wannado Nashville

Wannado Nashville

Nashville, TN
387
Followers
930
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything you wannado in Nashville, curated to your liking. Wannado puts Nashville's best experiences in one place, personalized to your unique interests.

 https://www.wannado.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Titus Welliver
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Michael Connelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Video#Amazon Originals#The Final Season#Amazon Video#Series Premiere#Amazon Studios#American#Pbs Documentaries#European#Fight Club#Pbs Living#Showtime#Step Brothers#House#Amazon Original Series#June#Pbs Masterpiece#Specials#Hollywood#Chivas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesNME

‘Fleabag’ stage play to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month

The stage play of Fleabag is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show, which she performed at Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End, provided the origins for the hit BBC series which ran for two seasons. Four of the National Theatre’s highest-profile recorded stage...
TV SeriesPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Everything Coming to Hulu in June 2021

From current episodes and original series to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in June 2021. A Prayer For The Dying (1987) The Adventures of Tintin (2011) Across The Universe (2007) Alive (1993) Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid...
TV ShowsAndroid Central

Amazon acquires MGM Studios in $8.45 billion deal to boost Prime Video

Amazon will acquire MGM for $8.45 billion. MGM had been looking for a buyer since last year. The company had previously held acquisition talks with Apple, Comcast, and Netflix. Amazon today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire iconic film studio MGM for $8.45 billion. In a press...
TV & VideosPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Coming to Disney Plus in June 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in June 2021. June 4. Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney Amphibia (S2) Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3) Gordon...
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

Amazon Renews Wheel Of Time For Second Season Before First One Airs

Amazon Studios recently announced they renewed their live action Wheel of Time series for a second season before the first one has aired a single episode. In a press release, Amazon Studios announced, “As Season 1 wraps production in the Czech Republic, Amazon Studios today announced it has greenlit a second season of the upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time, based on Robert Jordan’s series of best-selling novels.”
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Blu-rays or Netflix? Some movies and shows demand hard copies.

With the wealth of options available at the press of a button, modern audiences are never more than three degrees removed from quality entertainment at their fingertips. Last week, to take a step back from it all, we published The Masterpieces of Streaming, a collection of essays, retrospectives, and curated recommendations of the very best film, TV series, and video available on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Flack (Season 2) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

Season 2 picks up with Robyn putting her life back together after her myriad of addictions got the better of her at the end of season one. Startattle.com – Flack | Amazon Prime Video. Network: Amazon Prime Video. Release date: June 11, 2021. Cast: Anna Paquin, Sophie Okonedo, Genevieve Angelson,...
TV & Videostechadvisor.com

The best streaming service: Netflix vs Amazon Prime & more

Once upon a time, Netflix ruled the roost when it came to streaming TV and movies, offering content both old and new for all kinds of genres. However, the last few years have brought some new rivals to the table. We’ve taken a look at eleven different streaming subscriptions across...
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Promo Video for Netflix's COWBOY BEBOP Series Coming This Fall

Netflix has shared a new promo video for its upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic anime series Cowboy Bebop. The video features John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda who are playing Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine in the series. Together they are jamming to the tunes of...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Bosch: Season Seven; Amazon Releases Trailer for Final Episodes

Bosch fans are preparing themselves for the final season of the detective drama on Amazon Prime Video. A new trailer has now been released. All eight episodes of the seventh season will land on the streaming service later this month. Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz star in the...
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Amazon in June

If you want to celebrate the arrival of summer by staying inside and watching stuff on TV, far be it for us to judge you. There are a lot of new movies and TV shows to check out on Amazon in June, the biggest being the seventh and final season of the Boschiest show on TV, Bosch,which premieres on June 25. Season 2 of the Anna Paquin dramedy Flack is set to premiere on June 11, and the new Brazilian crime series, Dom, premieres on June 4.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

By the time Black Widow finally debuts in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access next month, two years will have passed since Spider-Man: Far From Home, the last Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster to play on the big screen. And though the feature-length Phase Four rollout is taking its sweet time to begin, when Loki premieres on Wednesday, it’ll be the third episodic MCU series to debut in less than five months.
TV & Videosgazettereview.com

Netflix June 2021 – What’s Coming and Leaving

The month of May is flying by and streaming services around the world are getting ready for June. Among those services is Netflix, which will add new series, films and much more for the month of June. Some content will also be leaving so make sure to watch before it disappears. Here is everything coming and leaving Netflix next month (list from Lifehacker):
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 9 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix bolsters its lineup of content on an almost daily basis, but it isn’t too often that the streaming service adds a large number of new titles on the same day that are all in-house originals. Today is one of those rare occasions, though, with nine new additions to the library all coming slapped with the company’s branding that won’t be found anywhere else.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Dropping 3 Big Originals This Weekend

Netflix is dropping three big originals this weekend. Not only is the weekly new movie the most notable of the month, but two of Netflix’s biggest TV shows return for fresh seasons – one is an acclaimed comedy-drama not seen for a few years and the other is a popular animated series.
FIFApcinvasion.com

Amazon Prime Gaming includes new bundles and Telltale’s Batman for June

With summer almost here, Prime Gaming has unveiled the lineup of June’s free games and extra in-game bundles and goodies. This month’s Games with Prime lineup includes six games free games for subscribers, one game more than last month’s offering. Batman – The Telltale Series headlines the lineup as an episodic point-and-click game that follows the story of Gotham City’s caped crusader. Prime members will also receive a wide variety of titles with Newfound Courage, Lost in Harmony, BFF or Die, Spitkiss and Mugsters, all free to claim in June.
TV & VideosCNET

Netflix vs. Disney Plus vs. HBO Max vs. Paramount Plus vs. Peacock vs. Discovery Plus

Streaming is more popular than ever and shows no signs of slowing down. Disney Plus. passed 100 million subscribers, HBO Max recently launched a new, cheaper tier and is adding major theatrical releases nearly every month, while Peacock has added The Office and signed a deal to stream the WWE. Quibi quickly came and went (and is now kind of back again), but new choices just keep coming, including Discovery Plus and Paramount Plus. And don't forget Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime and Netflix.