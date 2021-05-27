Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Triumph Speed Twin leaked ahead of debut

team-bhp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bike gets a new paint scheme / graphics, upside down fork suspension and LED headlamp. The bike gets a new paint scheme / graphics, upside down fork suspension and LED headlamp. It could also get new brake calipers and new wheels. A teaser video shows the Speed Twin's twin-pod instrument cluster.

www.team-bhp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triumph Speed Twin#Brake Calipers#Bhpian Adrena#Chassis#Wheels#Engine#Bike#Headlamp#Video#Suspension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsMCN

2021 Triumph Speed Twin: Engine changes and chassis upgrades for popular retro

Triumph have unveiled an updated version of their popular Speed Twin with a range of changes to the engine and suspension, plus a few subtle component upgrades. The Speed Twin first arrived in 2019 taking the firm’s sharp and focused Thruxton and switching up the ergonomics to make it more relaxed and welcoming. It was an instant hit.
Bicyclessingletrackworld.com

Meet the NEW mixed wheel Transition Patrol!

The new Transition Patrol gets new geometry, adjustable rear travel and a new haircut thanks to a mullet wheel combo!. How do you make a 27.5in bike even more capable? Simples, you whip out the front wheel, swap it to a 29er and update the geometry to suit the mismatched wheelset. At least that’s what Transition has done with the new Patrol and we’ve got to say, the new mullet haircut certainly suits it!
BicyclesRideApart

Piaggio One Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of Beijing Debut

Piaggio has big plans for the 2021 Beijing Motor Show. On May 28, 2021, it plans to officially unveil the all-electric Piaggio One scooter to the world on the stage at BMS. This marks the Piaggio Group’s second electric scooter introduction, after the Vespa Elettrica. On May 24, Piaggio decided...
Carscartechnewz.com

New Generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 is Ready for Launch!!

The Classic 350 is a legend in its own terms and the present model boasts many additions and updates that make it among the best Indian bikes. The new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 is all set to make its launch. You can see the bikes being tested in important cities of the country.
Home & GardenBMW BLOG

LEAKED: BMW i4 Interior Photos Leaked Ahead of Official Release

The BMW i4 official reveal is imminent. While we’ve already seen some official photos of the i4, BMW has yet to fully reveal its design, its interior, or its full specs. If you just can’t wait until its full reveal, though, you can check its interior early, thanks to these new leaked photos.
Buying Carsphilkotse.com

2021 Subaru XV facelift now official: Php 1.828M introductory price tag

The subcompact crossover carries a number of improvements. Subaru’s XV subcompact crossover is currently halfway through its second generation, and Motor Image Pilipinas, Inc. has introduced the facelifted version. The improved model was launched globally last year for the 2021 model year, bringing a host of aesthetic, performance, and safety enhancements for fans of the badge.
CarsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Lego Speed Champions McLaren Elva build kit debuts

There are lots of cars we would like to own, but our bank account won’t cooperate. For many people, as close as though come to owning some of the most expensive hypercars in the world are the multiple Lego building kits allow you to build the cars in your home. McLaren and Lego have announced the latest building kit called the Lego Speed Champions McLaren Elva.
CarsCarscoops

Lexus Teases All-New 2022 NX Ahead Of June 11 Debut

Lexus has released the first teaser of the all-new 2022 NX ahead of the model’s official reveal on June 11. The new teaser image of the 2022 Lexus NX focuses on the rear end of the new small luxury SUV, showcasing the full-width LED light bar that’s part of the taillights.
Buying Carsconceptcarz.com

2022 Kia Seltos Arrives with New Nightfall Edition

Since its February 2020 debut, Seltos has risen to be one of Kia's strongest sellers in a highly competitive segment. The 2022 Kia Seltos SUV arrives with more standard safety technology and brawny good looks with the new Turbo Nightfall Edition. • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection1, Lane...
chemengonline.com

A redesigned flowmeter for short pipe runs

This company has expanded its full-bore, magnetic FlowtraMag flowmeter product line to include two new pipe sizes: 1.5 in. and 3 in. This complements the existing sizes (1, 2 and 4 in.) to bring the total offering to five sizes under the new 2581 model number. A simplified design has been incorporated, along with ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) seals for greater chemical compatibility and application versatility. The flowmeter’s PVC body feautres standard Titanium and optional Hastelloy C electrodes, and is designed specifically for flow measurement in short pipe runs. High accuracy is achieved for these typically problematic runs with a modified sensor design that has shorter inlet and outlet pipe length requirements and certified factory calibration. The Hastelloy C electrode is ideal for expanding the meter’s chemical compatibility for other media not suited for titanium. All thermoplastic body construction provides corrosion resistance for long, maintenance-free service life. — GF Piping Systems, Tustin, Calif.
CarsAutoExpress

New 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spied at the Nurburgring with huge rear wing

Porsche will waste no time in following up the new 992-generation 911 GT3 with an even more hardcore GT3 RS version, if these brand new spy shots are anything to go by. Caught on camera undergoing gruelling development at the Nurburgring, this prototype 911 appears to be a test car for the next GT3 RS, which will break cover towards the end of 2021 and will go on sale next year.
Aerospace & DefenseMotorcycle.com

2021 MV Agusta Rush First Look

Feast your eyes upon the Italian eye candy that is the 2021 MV Agusta Rush. The history of MV Agusta has its roots in the pioneering aviation of the first decades of the last century. The world of aeronautics has inspired its stylistic choices on many occasions, as well as...
Motorsportsracefans.net

Ferrari expects “negligible” difference between power units next year

Ferrari is confident Formula 1’s four power unit manufacturers will be very close in performance when their engines are frozen next year. A freeze on engine development will be introduced at the beginning of the 2022 F1 season to allow manufacturers to prioritise work on new hardware for 2025, when a new formula will be introduced.
Electronicsjust-auto.com

ZKW teams with Newsight for adaptive high beam

ZKW is working with Newsight Imaging to develop adaptive high beams – including for retrofitting. New technology integrates light sensor and controls directly into the front lighting. ZKW says the partnership into which it entered with Israeli start-up, Newsight Imaging in 2019, is already achieving results. Newsight Imaging won ZKW’s...
Carsplanetf1.com

Ferrari narrow engine deficit, ahead in charging

Ferrari have moved closer to Mercedes in terms of engine power, but are reportedly now the leader on the charging side. The current Formula 1 power units may be the most efficient hybrid engines in the world, but their complexity and cost means that changes are needed for the new generation of power units which are set to arrive in 2025.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Supercars outlines new Gen3 timeline

As it stands, the category wants to have two Gen3 prototypes – one Ford Mustang and one Chevrolet Camaro – taking part in real-world track testing by August. The plan is then for the new cars to begin racing in 2022 – although Supercars has now formally conceded that a mid-season, or even late-season, introduction is on the table.