Tudor had an incredibly strong showing at Watches & Wonders this year, with the collecting community almost unanimously praising their releases. While the models introduced were not necessarily brand new, they definitely put the novel in novelty. The Black Bay Fifty-Eight divers explored new materials by using precious metals for the first time. Tudor shocked us all by not only dropping a rather expensive configuration in yellow gold, but a more price-approachable 925 silver model as well. The Black Bay Chronographs had both their cases and dials refined, conveying evidence the brand listens to their fans thinning the watch and making it that much more of a solid Daytona alternative. But the fun isn’t ending just yet as, shortly after the fair, Tudor announced a revitalised partnership with the French Navy Marine Nationale. The two entities have a longstanding history together, with some of the most coveted Tudor watches being Marine Nationale issued Snowflake Submariner divers. The announcement has, of course, led to rampant speculation within the watch community, so we wanted to share our thoughts on what may be coming very soon. Here are four Tudor Marine Nationale rumours we have seen shared online that we’ll rate in terms of being “most out there”, “most unlikely”, “most likely”, and what we think would be “most appropriate”.