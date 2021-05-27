Cancel
Traffic

Tourist Alert! Maine Turnpike Weekend Traffic Expected To Be Near 2019 Levels

By The Captain
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here they come! The tourists flock back to Maine this long weekend and our friends at the Maine Turnpike are expecting traffic levels to be much heavier than last year. The Maine Turnpike Authority expects traffic to be up 76 percent over last year's Memorial Day weekend when 564,000 vehicles traveled the Turnpike. Of course, May of 2020 is when the pandemic was kicking into high gear. This weekend, the MTA expects 984,000 vehicles. Amazingly, that's only 3% lower than the Memorial Day Weekend numbers from 2019. Maine is back baby!

94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

