From play to fitness, jump ropes have never gone out of style. No one is quite sure who invented the jump rope or how it got to be so popular. Some think the jump rope originated in China, while others trace its Western roots to Australia and Egypt. Paintings from the Middle Ages show European children playing with jump ropes. So, the theory goes the art of jump rope came across the Atlantic with settlers to North America. The popular Double Dutch game was coined from the Netherlands, where jump rope was very trendy.